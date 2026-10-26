OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Rule: What National Banks and Their Fintech Partners Should Do Before January 18, 2027

On October 21, 2026, the OCC announced its final rule implementing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The rule sets requirements for permitted payment stablecoin issuers and foreign payment stablecoin issuers under the OCC’s jurisdiction, and for certain custody activities of OCC-supervised entities.(see www.occ.gov, News Release 2026-92).

The final rule covers every regulation the OCC must issue under the Act except those on the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering (AML), and OFAC sanctions, which a separate rulemaking with Treasury will address. News Release 2026-92.

Background: The GENIUS Act of 2025

Upon President Trump’s July 18, 2025 signing, the GENIUS Act became the first comprehensive federal law in the United States to establish a regulatory framework specifically for payment stablecoins. The announced purposes of the GENIUS Act were to:

reinforce the dominance and utility of the U.S. dollar in digital finance and international cross-border transactions;

protect consumers (and bank stability) by requiring stablecoin issuers to maintain liquid reserves against stablecoin holdings, make regular disclosures, and grant holders priority claims in the event of a stablecoin issuer’s insolvency;

prevent illicit activity and protect national security by subjecting stablecoin issuers to standard AML, KYC, and sanctions rules under the Bank Secrecy Act (including the technical capability to freeze or seize illicit tokens); and

perhaps most importantly- replace a patchwork of state and federal guidelines with a dual federal-state licensing and supervisory structure for banks and non-bank issuers.

Context of the rule: The OCC describes the final rule’s purpose as setting a framework for strong standards for reserve backing, redemption, and risk management. News Release 2026-92.

What the OCC Announced:

Effective date. The final rule takes effect January 18, 2027, the same day as the Act. Bulletin 2026-50.

The final rule takes effect January 18, 2027, the same day as the Act. Bulletin 2026-50. Who is covered. The rule applies to national banks and their subsidiaries, federal savings associations and their subsidiaries, federal branches and their subsidiaries, and foreign payment stablecoin issuers. It also applies to nonbanks that seek or hold federal qualified issuer approval, and to state qualified issuers where the OCC has regulatory or enforcement authority under the Act. Bulletin 2026-50.

The rule applies to national banks and their subsidiaries, federal savings associations and their subsidiaries, federal branches and their subsidiaries, and foreign payment stablecoin issuers. It also applies to nonbanks that seek or hold federal qualified issuer approval, and to state qualified issuers where the OCC has regulatory or enforcement authority under the Act. Bulletin 2026-50. Where the rule can be found. Most of the OCC’s GENIUS Act rules are in a new 12 CFR Part 15. Bulletin 2026-50.

Most of the OCC’s GENIUS Act rules are in a new 12 CFR Part 15. Bulletin 2026-50. Substance of the rule: The OCC framework addresses custody, applications, oversight of foreign issuers, a capital and operational backstop, procedures for state-qualified issuers moving to federal oversight, and the circumstances in which the OCC can withdraw approval. Bulletin 2026-50.

The OCC framework addresses custody, applications, oversight of foreign issuers, a capital and operational backstop, procedures for state-qualified issuers moving to federal oversight, and the circumstances in which the OCC can withdraw approval. Bulletin 2026-50. Reserves and redemption. Issuers must hold reserves worth at least as much as their outstanding stablecoins and generally must process redemption requests within two business days. Final Rule § 15.12(c)(1).

Issuers must hold reserves worth at least as much as their outstanding stablecoins and generally must process redemption requests within two business days. Final Rule § 15.12(c)(1). Yield. The final rule keeps the ban on issuers paying holders interest or yield solely for holding, using, or retaining their stablecoins. Final Rule § 15.31.

The final rule keeps the ban on issuers paying holders interest or yield solely for holding, using, or retaining their stablecoins. Final Rule § 15.31. Notably: The OCC dropped a proposed rebuttable presumption that certain arrangements involving affiliates or related third parties would be prohibited payments of yield or interest. Final Rule § 15.10(b). Instead, the agency announced it would evaluate any such arrangement based on all relevant facts and circumstances. Final Rule § 15.10(b) .

The OCC dropped a proposed rebuttable presumption that certain arrangements involving affiliates or related third parties would be prohibited payments of yield or interest. Final Rule § 15.10(b). Instead, the agency announced it would evaluate any such arrangement based on all relevant facts and circumstances. . Applications and waivers. A person generally must be approved as a permitted payment stablecoin issuer to issue a payment stablecoin in the U.S. (the Prior Approval Requirement). Bulletin 2026-51. The OCC will announce separately when it begins accepting and processing permit applications from payment stablecoin issuers, as well as requests from stablecoin issuers to waive the Prior Approval Requirement. News Release 2026-92. Existing issuers with pending applications may qualify for temporary compliance waivers. The OCC also issued Bulletin 2026-52 on revised reporting forms for issuers.

Ongoing review. The OCC says that, given how new the industry is, it will monitor developments and adjust the framework as necessary. News Release 2026-92.

What OCC-Supervised Banks Should Know.

Issuing through a subsidiary is the main bank path. The rule reaches subsidiaries of national banks and federal savings associations. Banks considering a stablecoin should expect to use a subsidiary structure and to meet application requirements. The OCC has not yet said when it will accept applications.

The rule reaches subsidiaries of national banks and federal savings associations. Banks considering a stablecoin should expect to use a subsidiary structure and to meet application requirements. The OCC has not yet said when it will accept applications. The custody provisions reach banks that never issue stablecoins. The proposal would have imposed requirements on all OCC-regulated institutions that provide custody for payment stablecoin reserves and related assets of any issuer, whatever regulator supervises that issuer. Final Rule: Supplementary Information (I)(a). The announcement advised that the final rule addresses “certain custody activities conducted by OCC-supervised entities.” News Release 2026-92. A bank that custodies reserves for a fintech or nonbank issuer should read the final custody provisions closely. Some of the obligations may fall on the bank acting in its capacity as custodian.

The proposal would have imposed requirements on all OCC-regulated institutions that provide custody for payment stablecoin reserves and related assets of any issuer, whatever regulator supervises that issuer. Final Rule: Supplementary Information (I)(a). The announcement advised that the final rule addresses “certain custody activities conducted by OCC-supervised entities.” News Release 2026-92. A bank that custodies reserves for a fintech or nonbank issuer should read the final custody provisions closely. Some of the obligations may fall on the bank acting in its capacity as custodian. Digital asset service provider restrictions affect fintech distribution. The Act bars anyone without permitted-issuer status from issuing payment stablecoins in the U.S. It also bars digital asset service providers from offering or selling stablecoins to Americans unless a permitted issuer or a qualifying foreign issuer issued them. 12 U.S.C. § 5902(a)–(b) (GENIUS Act, Pub. L. No. 119-27, § 3(a)–(b). If a fintech partner offers stablecoin functionality through your bank, diligence now needs to cover who the issuer is and what its status is.

The Act bars anyone without permitted-issuer status from issuing payment stablecoins in the U.S. It also bars digital asset service providers from offering or selling stablecoins to Americans unless a permitted issuer or a qualifying foreign issuer issued them. 12 U.S.C. § 5902(a)–(b) (GENIUS Act, Pub. L. No. 119-27, § 3(a)–(b). If a fintech partner offers stablecoin functionality through your bank, diligence now needs to cover who the issuer is and what its status is. Rewards arrangements are not settled. Dropping the proposed presumption gives some relief. Third-party rewards still face case-by-case review. Final Rule § 15.10(b) Programs that pay customers for holding or using a stablecoin, especially those run by affiliates or program managers, still carry enforcement risk. Treat the rule’s silence on a structure as unresolved, not as approval.

Dropping the proposed presumption gives some relief. Third-party rewards still face case-by-case review. Final Rule § 15.10(b) Programs that pay customers for holding or using a stablecoin, especially those run by affiliates or program managers, still carry enforcement risk. Treat the rule’s silence on a structure as unresolved, not as approval. Banks that convert stablecoins to cash for exchanges need to pin down their role. The final rule narrows “customer” to the person dealing directly with the issuer, so an exchange’s end users aren’t automatically the issuer’s customers for redemption purposes unless the bank or exchange is acting as the issuer’s agent. The OCC confirms a bank can act as agent for a customer redeeming a third party-issued stablecoin, so document which capacity your bank occupies. An issuer also can’t limit its redemption obligation to a handful of exchange relationships, so keep converted cash deposits separate from any reserves the bank custodies for the issuer.

The final rule narrows “customer” to the person dealing directly with the issuer, so an exchange’s end users aren’t automatically the issuer’s customers for redemption purposes unless the bank or exchange is acting as the issuer’s agent. The OCC confirms a bank can act as agent for a customer redeeming a third party-issued stablecoin, so document which capacity your bank occupies. An issuer also can’t limit its redemption obligation to a handful of exchange relationships, so keep converted cash deposits separate from any reserves the bank custodies for the issuer. BSA/AML and sanctions requirements are still coming. Those rules are in a separate rulemaking. Your existing BSA/AML program applies in the meantime. Build stablecoin activity into it now and expect to update it when the Treasury-coordinated rule lands

Those rules are in a separate rulemaking. Your existing BSA/AML program applies in the meantime. Build stablecoin activity into it now and expect to update it when the Treasury-coordinated rule lands Other regulators are moving too. The Federal Reserve has issued its own GENIUS Act proposals for Board-supervised issuers and for state member banks applying to have a subsidiary issue stablecoins. Federal Register. If your bank group includes state-chartered institutions, or your fintech partners work with banks under different regulators, requirements may differ by regulator.

How to Prepare Before January 18, 2027

Get the final text and map it to your activities. Read Bulletin 2026-50 and the rule itself. Then inventory every current or planned activity touching stablecoins: issuance, custody, reserve holding, settlement, and fintech-facing products. Decide on your role. Will the bank issue through a subsidiary, act only as a custodian or reserve bank, or stay out? Each choice leads to a different compliance workstream. Make the decision at the board or senior management level and document it. Review your fintech and BaaS contracts. Look for stablecoin, token, or digital wallet functionality. Check for these provisions: Representations about issuer status and regulatory authorization.

Restrictions on rewards or yield features, with audit rights to verify them.

Compliance covenants for the GENIUS Act and the OCC rule.

Regulatory change, termination, and wind-down rights if a partner or issuer loses approval.

Allocation of responsibility for customer redemption and disclosures. Update third-party risk management. Add GENIUS Act status checks to onboarding diligence and ongoing monitoring for fintechs and issuers you work with. Treat any partner that offers or sells stablecoins to U.S. persons as a higher-risk relationship. Test custody and reserve operations. If you will custody reserve assets, check segregation, recordkeeping, and operational controls against the final custody provisions. Also test whether your systems can support the two-business-day redemption timeline and the reporting forms. Prepare to apply, or to support partners who apply. Watch for the OCC’s announcement on application and waiver processing. An issuer partner that needs a waiver or a pending application treated as compliant will need your cooperation on timing and documentation. Engage with your OCC examination team early. Tell your examiners what you plan to do and ask how they expect to supervise it. Plan for BSA/AML and sanctions changes. Assign someone to track the separate rulemaking and to update policies and monitoring when it is final.

Bottom line

The final rule gives banks and their partners more certainty, but it does not resolve everything. The BSA/AML rules, the application process, and the rewards questions are all still open. Banks that map their stablecoin exposure now and update their fintech contracts and risk management before January 18 will have the fewest surprises.