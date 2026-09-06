O-1B Case Study: Approval for a Scenic Designer from Mexico

Scenic Designer
Colombo & Hurd secured O-1B approval for a scenic designer from Mexico who designs sets for theater shows and live events on stages in the U.S. and abroad. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Scenic designers create the physical environments audiences see on stage, translating a production’s creative concept into sets that can be built and used in performance. Our client has worked across U.S. regional and commercial theater as well as productions in Mexico, Romania, and Brazil, with experience taking scenic concepts from the early design stage through production and opening night.
Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Mandy Nease led the initial petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response to approval. Rather than having a U.S. employer file the petition, a designated U.S. agent filed the petition on his behalf. This structure allows him to work with multiple organizations under the approved O-1B petition.
A Scenic Designer with Growing International Acclaim
The client holds a master’s degree in scene design and has earlier training in spatial and interior design. Over more than a decade in the field, his career grew from his first theater work in Mexico into scenic design for U.S. regional and commercial stages, large live events, and international productions. He has held roles from lead scenic designer to associate designer, learning every part of how a set comes to life.
He blends traditional stagecraft with advanced tools like 3D modeling and 3D printing, which let directors and production teams envision a design and fix problems long before anything is built. When one production needed to move from a single theater onto a national tour, he re-engineered the entire set into modular pieces that could travel and fit stages of different sizes, helping the production avoid costly rebuilds and delays. His work has earned recognition, including being selected to represent his country in an international scenography program abroad.
The client has also spent years educating and guiding the next generation of designers. He has served as an ambassador in a national design program and been invited to review the work of emerging designers and lead workshops for theater schools.
In the United States, the client will continue his work as a scenic designer across theater and live entertainment productions. Because scenic designers often move between project-based engagements with different organizations, a designated U.S. agent filed the petition on his behalf. This structure fits the way he works, allowing the petition to cover multiple planned productions rather than tying his O-1B work to a single employer.
Documenting a Project-Based Career and the Recognition Behind It
The initial filing presented the client’s work as a scenic designer and evidence of his professional recognition. It also outlined an agent-based arrangement covering planned engagements with multiple U.S. organizations over the requested O-1B period.
After the initial filing, USCIS issued an RFE asking for more detail on two points.
First, USCIS wanted a clearer picture of the client’s upcoming work. His work spans live events and touring productions at the same time, each with its own schedule. Because some of these engagements were project-based, USCIS asked for a fuller itinerary that spelled out the dates, locations, and details of each one.
Second, USCIS asked for proof that the client had already earned recognition at the top of his field. It wanted clearer evidence connecting his major productions and their success directly to him and his role.
Building a Clear Record of His Projects and Recognition
Building on the evidence already submitted with the initial petition, the RFE response gave USCIS a more detailed picture of the client’s planned work. The response supplemented the original engagement information with a fuller itinerary and supporting documentation that more clearly identified the dates, locations, and nature of the projects covered by the agent-filed petition.
The response also strengthened the evidentiary connection between the client’s work and the recognition he had earned in the field. While the initial petition already documented his scenic design roles, professional recognition, and published coverage, the RFE response developed those points further by tying his contributions more directly to the reputation and success of the productions involved. The record also included independent coverage supporting the significance of his work and the productions on which he had served.
O-1B Approved After the RFE Response
USCIS approved the O-1B petition with Premium Processing after the firm’s response to the RFE. The approval allows the client to carry out the theater and live entertainment engagements covered by the petition, working with multiple organizations through the U.S. agent structure.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|O-1B
|Nationality
|Mexico
|Professional Field
|Scenic and Set Design (Theater and Live Events)
|Education
|Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Scene Design
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Senior Attorney Mandy Nease (Form I-129), Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni (RFE Response)
|Outcome
|O-1B petition approved
|Date of Approval
|August 20, 2026
The strongest part of this case was the agent model. It let us present his work exactly as it happens in the real world, across many productions and teams, under one clear plan. When the structure matches how an artist works, the evidence shows real recognition