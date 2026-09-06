O-1B Case Study: Approval for a Scenic Designer from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured O-1B approval for a scenic designer from Mexico who designs sets for theater shows and live events on stages in the U.S. and abroad. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Scenic designers create the physical environments audiences see on stage, translating a production’s creative concept into sets that can be built and used in performance. Our client has worked across U.S. regional and commercial theater as well as productions in Mexico, Romania, and Brazil, with experience taking scenic concepts from the early design stage through production and opening night.

Colombo & Hurd Senior Attorney Mandy Nease led the initial petition, and Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response to approval. Rather than having a U.S. employer file the petition, a designated U.S. agent filed the petition on his behalf. This structure allows him to work with multiple organizations under the approved O-1B petition.

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