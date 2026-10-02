O-1B Case Study: Approval for Chef and Culinary Researcher from Colombia in 18 Days

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an O-1B petition for a chef and culinary researcher from Colombia who specializes in Colombian cuisine. USCIS approved the petition within 18 days Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Our client’s work has included developing menus and signature dishes, shaping restaurants’ culinary directions, and documenting the techniques behind a cuisine so others can learn them. He has spent his career studying Colombian cuisine region by region, then turning that research into technical reference works and educating at the university level. He now brings that expertise to a senior creative role in the United States, where he will develop new Colombian dishes, shape menus across the company, and train its kitchen teams.

Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition, which was filed by the client’s U.S. employer.

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