O-1B Case Study: Approval for Chef and Culinary Researcher from Colombia in 18 Days

Chef
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an O-1B petition for a chef and culinary researcher from Colombia who specializes in Colombian cuisine. USCIS approved the petition within 18 days Premium Processing and without a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Our client’s work has included developing menus and signature dishes, shaping restaurants’ culinary directions, and documenting the techniques behind a cuisine so others can learn them. He has spent his career studying Colombian cuisine region by region, then turning that research into technical reference works and educating at the university level. He now brings that expertise to a senior creative role in the United States, where he will develop new Colombian dishes, shape menus across the company, and train its kitchen teams.
Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski led the petition, which was filed by the client’s U.S. employer.
A Career Across the Kitchen, the Classroom, and Culinary Research
Our client holds a professional degree in cooking and pastry. He built his career working as a chef and consultant, while also teaching at the university level and leading academic programs in gastronomy. For more than two decades, his work has moved between professional kitchens and higher education.
His research took him across Colombia’s culinary regions for years of first-hand field investigation. He spent his professional career working directly with cooks and communities who hold traditional knowledge. He documented ingredients, techniques, tools, and regional variations that had lived mostly in oral tradition, then organized them into technical reference works detailed enough for a professional to learn from. One of those works earned a top international award in culinary publishing. His research has been presented at one of the world’s most selective gastronomy congresses and cited by one of the world’s most influential newspapers. Alongside the research work, the client has advised restaurant groups, hotels, and food companies, and trained professional kitchen teams in the techniques and the cultural logic behind Colombian cuisine.
This is the expertise he now brings to his role in the United States. Building a credible Colombian culinary program at a professional level depends on technical command of the cuisine, deep knowledge of its regional roots, and the ability to teach it to a working kitchen team. His expertise gives a restaurant the foundation to offer authentic Colombian food.
Showing That a Chef’s Work Meets the Standard for Extraordinary Ability
The petition had to show that the client’s upcoming role in the United States, as a senior creative leader directing a restaurant company’s Colombian cuisine, called for exactly the kind of extraordinary ability the O-1B classification recognizes. That meant connecting his record of recognition to the specific criteria USCIS uses to evaluate extraordinary ability in the arts.
His career also spanned two areas at once, the creative practice of a chef and the research of an academic. So, an early step was establishing O-1B as the appropriate classification and showing how the recognition, he earned across research, education, and professional gastronomy supported his work as a culinary artist.
Matching the Evidence to Each O-1B Criterion
The petition was built around three O-1B criteria: published material about the client in major media, leading and critical roles for organizations with distinguished reputations, and recognition from experts and authorities in the field. Each criterion drew on its own body of evidence.
For published recognition, the record showed years of coverage in major newspapers and trade publications, all focused on his work as a chef, researcher, author, and educator. For lead and critical roles, it documented a sustained pattern of appearances as a speaker, lecturer, juror, and instructor at universities, gastronomy congresses, industry associations, and international culinary forums. His upcoming U.S. position, leading a restaurant company’s culinary innovation, continues that same pattern.
For recognition from authorities, the petition included letters of recommendation from leading figures in gastronomy, formal recognition from a national government ministry, distinctions from a principal gastronomic trade association, and a major international award for his published work.
O-1B Approved with Premium Processing and Without an RFE
USCIS approved the O-1B petition on September 18, 2026, with Premium Processing and without issuing an RFE, about 18 days after receiving it.
The client can work in the United States for the duration of his authorized period, in his role as Corporate Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Innovation for a U.S. restaurant company. In that position, he will develop new Colombian dishes, shape menus across the company, and train its kitchen teams.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|O-1B (Extraordinary Ability in the Arts)
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Culinary Arts
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorney
|Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski
|Outcome
|O-1B petition approved
|Date of Approval
|September 18, 2026
“What made this case interesting was that his background reached across two worlds, the creative side of a chef and the research side of an academic. O-1B was the right fit for his accomplishments and for the role he was taking on.” “