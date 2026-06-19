O-1A Visa Case Study: Visa Approval for Translator and Interpreter from Argentina

Translator and Interpreter
Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an O-1A petition for a translator and interpreter from Argentina who specializes in court interpreting and language services for public institutions. USCIS approved the petition in 14 days through premium processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
The demand for skilled translators and interpreters continues to grow across the United States. Courts, hospitals, schools, and government agencies rely on qualified language professionals to communicate with residents who speak limited English. In legal settings in particular, accurate interpretation is essential to fair proceedings and equal access to justice.
Under this visa, our client will continue working as a professional translator and court interpreter in New York City and the greater metropolitan area, providing simultaneous and consecutive interpretation for legal proceedings, corporate meetings, and academic and institutional events, along with high-level written translation. Senior Immigration Attorney Allison McVey led the petition.
Client Profile
From the Classroom to the Courtroom
Our client began her career as a language educator and translator in Argentina. That early work gave her a deep, practical sense of how people learn languages and where communication breaks down. When she moved into court-interpreting and professional translation, she carried that classroom insight into every assignment.
At present, our client’s practice spans eight languages. Working professionally in German, English, and Portuguese, she also reads and speaks Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, and Turkish. She holds a Master’s Degree in Translation and Interpreting and an International Certification to test German and Spanish language skills.
In the United States, she will continue working as a professional translator and court interpreter, a role that builds directly on her record in the New York court system, where the demand for qualified legal interpreters is steady and growing. That standing is well earned: she ranked 11th of roughly 180 to 200 candidates on a rigorous national court interpreting exam.
The Challenge
Proving Extraordinary Ability in a Specialized Profession
Our client’s ranking on a highly competitive court interpreting exam was an important achievement, but USCIS evaluates an O-1A petition based on a person’s overall record of accomplishment. Translation and interpreting is a profession that spans court work, research, education, professional leadership, and language technology, making it difficult to measure excellence through any single credential or ranking.
The petition therefore needed to show not only that our client excelled as an interpreter, but that her work had earned recognition across multiple areas of the profession and produced lasting contributions to the field.
Strategic Approach
Building the Case Around Contributions to the Profession
Attorney McVey organized the petition around the O-1A criteria our client met most clearly, including her original contributions to the profession, her published research, her work evaluating others, and the leading or critical roles she held at distinguished organizations.
The petition pointed to contributions that strengthened the field directly. Our client created a mentorship program and a professional-development fund at a New York translators’ association, both of which now help other professionals build their careers. She improved AI-assisted translation tools for a major city service, work that now helps that city communicate with residents who do not speak English.
The petition also documented her published writing in a respected peer-reviewed journal and at major professional conferences, along with the significant roles she held at the state court system, the translators’ association she helped strengthen, and universities across Latin America. Together, this evidence showed a career that had advanced alongside the field and actively raised its standard.
The Result
O-1A Approved in 14 Days, Without an RFE
USCIS approved the O-1A petition in 14 days through premium processing and did not issue an RFE. With the approval, our client is authorized to continue working in the United States in O-1A status for the period granted by USCIS. She will strengthen her work as a translator and court interpreter, contributing her skills in language services, language technology, and research to the courts, institutions, and communities that depend on them.
Why This Case Succeeded
Recognition That Came from Outside the Client’s Own Work
The strongest evidence in this petition came from institutions and programs that selected her independently, including the New York court system. That kind of third-party validation matters in O-1A cases because it provides independent evidence of a person’s standing in their profession. Here, that recognition came from multiple institutions across different regions and areas of practice.