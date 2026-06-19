O-1A Visa Case Study: Visa Approval for Translator and Interpreter from Argentina

Colombo & Hurd secured approval of an O-1A petition for a translator and interpreter from Argentina who specializes in court interpreting and language services for public institutions. USCIS approved the petition in 14 days through premium processing, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

The demand for skilled translators and interpreters continues to grow across the United States. Courts, hospitals, schools, and government agencies rely on qualified language professionals to communicate with residents who speak limited English. In legal settings in particular, accurate interpretation is essential to fair proceedings and equal access to justice.

Under this visa, our client will continue working as a professional translator and court interpreter in New York City and the greater metropolitan area, providing simultaneous and consecutive interpretation for legal proceedings, corporate meetings, and academic and institutional events, along with high-level written translation. Senior Immigration Attorney Allison McVey led the petition.

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