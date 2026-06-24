O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for Sports Club Manager from United Kingdom

Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for a golf operations professional from the United Kingdom. The O-1A classification is part of the broader O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability, allowing professionals to work in the United States based on sustained national or international recognition.

Elite golf club management requires expertise in tournament operations, staff leadership, member services, and business performance. At institutions where membership is selective, tournaments are often internationally televised, and the professionals who run golf operations play a defining role in sustaining a club’s global reputation.

For this case, the petition needed to demonstrate how the client’s career achievements, leadership responsibilities, and industry recognition satisfied the O-1A requirements for extraordinary ability. The O-1A petition was led by Partner and Immigration Attorney Sal Picataggio. USCIS approved the petition after a Request for Evidence (RFE).