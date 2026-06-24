O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for Sports Club Manager from United Kingdom

Golf Operations Professional
Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for a golf operations professional from the United Kingdom. The O-1A classification is part of the broader O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability, allowing professionals to work in the United States based on sustained national or international recognition.
Elite golf club management requires expertise in tournament operations, staff leadership, member services, and business performance. At institutions where membership is selective, tournaments are often internationally televised, and the professionals who run golf operations play a defining role in sustaining a club’s global reputation.
For this case, the petition needed to demonstrate how the client’s career achievements, leadership responsibilities, and industry recognition satisfied the O-1A requirements for extraordinary ability. The O-1A petition was led by Partner and Immigration Attorney Sal Picataggio. USCIS approved the petition after a Request for Evidence (RFE).
The Golf Operations Leader Behind Elite Club Performance
Our client built his career inside one of the world’s most prestigious golf institutions, rising through increasingly senior roles until becoming Head of Golf Operations. That progression gave him experience across nearly every aspect of golf club management, including member services, tournaments, retail performance, staff leadership, and coaching support.
His responsibilities grew as his career progressed. He guided golf clubs during periods of significant expansion and major redevelopment, and helped plan and manage championship-level events where consistency, service, and precision were non-negotiable. His leadership shaped how the club delivered exceptional experiences under pressure, while strengthening internal performance and supporting revenue growth across the golf division.
Helping USCIS Understand Extraordinary Ability In a Unique Field
USCIS issued a Request for Evidence seeking more information about several aspects of the O-1A petition.
One issue involved our client’s Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) membership, which had been submitted as evidence under the O-1A memberships category. USCIS questioned whether the membership reflected the level of professional achievement required by the regulations.
USCIS also questioned the salary data submitted, considering it too limited to establish that the client earned significantly more than others in comparable roles. The officer also felt that the evidence of major contributions described impact on specific clubs rather than on the golf industry as a whole.
These challenges offered our team a chance to build a fuller picture of how recognition, impact, and compensation work at the highest levels of golf operations, a profession with its own distinct standards and career paths.
Responding to the RFE
The RFE response took a focused, two-part approach: answer each challenge directly, and give the officer the context needed to evaluate a golf operations professional on his own terms.
The RFE gave the team room to present a fuller picture of the client’s standing in the field. The response includd evidence the client’s role serving as a judge of the work of others in professional golf. The response documented that appointment and explained what such a role means within the sport. This included evidence showing that the client had served as a judge of the work of others within the golf industry. The client had served in a judging capacity before the time of filing, and the response documented his appointment and its significance, with careful explanation of what that role means within the context of professional golf.
For the remaining challenges, the response focused on providing context and stronger evidence. A new letter explained how PGA membership actually works and why earning it reflects outstanding achievement, not routine qualification. On contributions to the field, new supporting letters explained how the client’s leadership role at a globally recognized golf institution influenced operational practices and helped establish high standards for member experience, event management, and golf operations. On salary, a golf industry recruiter provided a letter confirming the client’s compensation was significantly above the norm, backed by objective industry data.
Approved After Successful RFE Response
USCIS approved the O-1A petition after receiving the RFE response.
With this approval, our client can now bring his expertise in elite golf operations to the United States for the duration of his authorized period, contributing to one of the world’s most competitive golf markets.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|O-1A
|Nationality
|United Kingdom
|Professional Field
|Golf Operations Management
|Education
|Bachelor’s of Science in Applied Golf Management Studies
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Processing Time
|4 months
|Outcome
|Approved
|Lead Attorney
|Sal Picataggio