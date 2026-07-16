O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for Oncology Researcher from Russia

Oncology Researcher
Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for an oncology researcher from Russia focused on developing colorectal cancer therapies. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Developing new cancer treatments takes years of specialized work. Research organizations run clinical trials across many countries to test new therapies, and they depend on senior medical professionals to keep patients safe and the science sound. The doctors who lead this work help decide whether a new treatment ever reaches patients. Our client has spent much of his career in that role, overseeing patient safety, reviewing trial results, and guiding the development of cancer therapies tested across multiple countries. Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski led the O-1A petition.
From Treating Cancer to Developing New Treatments
Our client is a physician with more than 25 years of experience in oncology. He earned his Medical Degree and a PhD in medicine, and he has spent his career studying and treating cancer.
Much of his work focuses on colorectal cancer, which is one of the most common cancers worldwide. Early in his career, he helped develop a new way to treat patients with advanced-stage cancer who arrived at the hospital with serious complications. Doctors had long considered these patients too sick for surgery and offered them only comfort care. His approach combined surgery with additional therapy, and it helped these patients live longer. He published this research and other doctors began using it in their own hospitals.
As his career progressed, he moved from treating patients to guiding the development of new cancer drugs. He has worked with research organizations that run clinical trials in more than twelve countries, helping test new therapies for cancer. In these roles, he oversees patient safety and reviews trial results. Several of the treatments he worked on have gone on to receive approval from regulators.
Choosing What to Leave Out When the Evidence Runs Deep
Over his long career, the client had produced hundreds of documents that could support the petition. The main challenge in this case was deciding which evidence to focus on and which material to leave out.
A strong O-1A petition depends on the quality of the evidence, not the quantity. Including too much can make the strongest achievements harder to see. The task, then, was to identify the evidence that demonstrated extraordinary ability most clearly and to present that material in a focused and well-organized way.
Building the Petition Around Five of the Eight O-1A Criteria
To qualify for an O-1A visa, a person must meet at least three of eight possible standards that USCIS uses to measure extraordinary ability. Attorney Slomski built the I-129 filing around five of the eight O-1A criteria, drawing on the strongest evidence from across the client’s career.
The center of the case was the treatment approach he developed for patients with advanced colorectal cancer who had previously been considered too sick for surgery. This supported the original contribution of major significance criterion. His published research, still cited by other scientists today, showed a long record of respected scholarly work and professional recognition spanning decades.
The petition connected his senior positions at leading cancer research organizations to the criterion for critical or essential roles at distinguished organizations. It also documented his work reviewing clinical trial safety and evaluating research for a medical journal, which supported the criterion for judging the work of others.
The petition also showed that he earns a high salary for his field. Rather than compare his pay to United States figures, the legal team used wage data for the region where he worked to show that he earned well above others in the same role.
O-1A Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the client’s O-1A petition without issuing an RFE, meaning USCIS approved it on the first submission without asking for additional documentation. This approval allows the client to continue his work in the United States, guiding the development of new cancer treatments and helping bring them to the patients who need them.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|O-1A (Extraordinary Ability)
|Country of Origin
|Russia
|Professional Field
|Oncology and cancer drug development
|Education
|Medical Degree (MD) and PhD in Medicine
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Outcome
|Approved
|Attorney
|Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski
|Date of Approval
|June 16, 2026
“This case is a good reminder that more criteria is not always better. Our client had decades of work and could have qualified under several more criteria, but the stronger strategy was to focus on his best evidence and leave out anything that could invite questions. That focus is what made the petition airtight.”