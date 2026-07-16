O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for Oncology Researcher from Russia

Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for an oncology researcher from Russia focused on developing colorectal cancer therapies. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Developing new cancer treatments takes years of specialized work. Research organizations run clinical trials across many countries to test new therapies, and they depend on senior medical professionals to keep patients safe and the science sound. The doctors who lead this work help decide whether a new treatment ever reaches patients. Our client has spent much of his career in that role, overseeing patient safety, reviewing trial results, and guiding the development of cancer therapies tested across multiple countries. Senior Immigration Attorney Rachel Slomski led the O-1A petition.

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