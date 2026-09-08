O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for M&A Advisor from the United Kingdom

M&A Advisor
Colombo & Hurd secured an O-1A approval for a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor from the United Kingdom who specializes in software, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), and e-commerce business transactions. Rather than having a U.S. employer file the petition, a designated U.S. agent filed the petition on his behalf. This structure allows him to work with multiple organizations under the approved O-1A petition.
When a founder sells a software or e-commerce business, the outcome often depends on the advisor guiding the deal. This work calls for specialized judgment: valuing a company built on recurring revenue, structuring the sale, and planning the founder’s exit. Advisors who know these transactions help owners protect the value they have built and give buyers the confidence to invest, keeping an active part of the U.S. economy moving.
Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the petition, which presented the client’s extraordinary ability through his leading role at distinguished firms in the field, published material about his work, and compensation well above the field’s norms. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).
Client Profile
A Career Built on High-Value Software and E-Commerce Transactions
Our client has spent more than 20 years working in mergers and acquisitions. His career began in institutional investment banking and corporate strategy, advising large public companies on high-value deals and leading due diligence and scenario analysis for major transactions. Over the past decade, his work has become increasingly specialized, focusing on the purchase and sale of software, SaaS, and e-commerce businesses in the lower middle market.
Within that niche, the client built a substantial record. He has advised on a high volume of transactions representing significant combined deal value, holding senior positions at respected online business brokerage firms. Within these firms, he earned recognition as a SaaS specialist, entrusted with high-value and technically demanding transactions. His expertise covers the full arc of a sale: valuing companies built on recurring revenue, structuring transactions, negotiating terms, and guiding founders through their exit.
In the United States, the client will continue this work as a Senior M&A Advisor, advising on SaaS and e-commerce transactions, valuation, exit planning, and deal execution. Because this kind of advisory work serves many clients rather than one company, the petition was filed through a designated U.S. agent instead of a single employer.
Under O-1 rules, an agent can file on behalf of a beneficiary who will work for more than one organization, which fits the way M&A advisory is done. The role is a direct extension of the specialization he has spent his career developing, brought to a market where founders depend on advisors who understand these particular businesses.
The Challenge
Translating Specialized Success Into the O-1A Standard
The client works in a highly specialized corner of M&A, where many of the strongest indicators of success are found in private transactions rather than publications, awards, or other forms of public recognition. His record included dozens of transactions representing substantial combined deal value, but understanding the significance of those achievements required context about the software, SaaS, and e-commerce market in which he built his career.
The challenge was to show what those numbers meant within his field. The case needed to establish the level of responsibility he had earned, the complexity and value of the transactions entrusted to him, and the recognition he had developed as a specialist in SaaS and online business M&A. Together, those details made the significance of his record clear beyond the relatively small professional community that already knew his work.
Strategic Approach
Presenting Objective Evidence Across Three O-1A Criteria
The petition presented evidence under three of the eight O-1A criteria. His leading role at respected online business and SaaS M&A firms, backed by letters of recommendation from established professionals, showed that his work went well beyond ordinary brokerage functions. Published material in professional and major trade publications showed his reputation reached beyond his own employers, and his compensation stood well above national benchmarks for comparable roles.
Further evidence reinforced his standing, from educational materials he authored and edited for the online business market to speaking invitations at respected industry conferences focused on software and SaaS M&A. Taken together, the record showed sustained recognition across multiple years, firms, and forms of acknowledgment.
As Senior Attorney Allison McVey explained: “In a specialized field like this, the key is to focus on objective markers, the number and value of the deals, the roles he held, how his pay compared to others. That evidence bridges the gap between a complex niche and the legal standard.”
O-1A Petition Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the O-1A petition without issuing an RFE. The approval recognizes the client’s extraordinary ability in M&A and authorizes him to work in the United States, bringing his specialized experience in software and e-commerce M&A to the U.S. market.
This case was handled by Senior Attorney Allison McVey.