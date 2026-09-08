O-1A Case Study: Visa Approval for M&A Advisor from the United Kingdom

Colombo & Hurd secured an O-1A approval for a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor from the United Kingdom who specializes in software, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), and e-commerce business transactions. Rather than having a U.S. employer file the petition, a designated U.S. agent filed the petition on his behalf. This structure allows him to work with multiple organizations under the approved O-1A petition.

When a founder sells a software or e-commerce business, the outcome often depends on the advisor guiding the deal. This work calls for specialized judgment: valuing a company built on recurring revenue, structuring the sale, and planning the founder’s exit. Advisors who know these transactions help owners protect the value they have built and give buyers the confidence to invest, keeping an active part of the U.S. economy moving.

Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the petition, which presented the client’s extraordinary ability through his leading role at distinguished firms in the field, published material about his work, and compensation well above the field’s norms. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Client Profile

A Career Built on High-Value Software and E-Commerce Transactions