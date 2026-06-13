O-1A Case Study: O-1 Petition Approval for Corporate Finance Executive from Germany
Saturday, June 13, 2026
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Business Executive

Colombo & Hurd secured an I-129 approval for an O-1A for a corporate finance executive from Germany who specializes in mergers and acquisitions and high-level corporate advisory work. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing in 18 days, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).  

Mergers and acquisitions shape how U.S. companies grow, restructure, and compete. International business deals require executives who can manage complex transactions and work with teams across different countries. With U.S. M&A activity surpassing $1.6 trillion in 2025, dealmaking remains a central driver of how American companies grow and compete. 

Our client will serve as Managing Director of his own company in the United States, where he will contribute his expertise in deal strategy, transaction leadership, business development, and advisory services. This O-1A petition was led by Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski

Client Profile

A Career Built on Senior Roles and Cross-Border Deal Leadership

The client holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He has spent most of his career working in corporate advisory services, where he has moved through progressively senior roles. He started as a Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, advanced to Senior Director, and eventually earned partner-level recognition at a leading European advisory group.  

Across these roles, he has led and contributed to high-value transactions. His work spans deal strategy, negotiation, and execution across multiple industries. He has built a reputation for guiding clients through complex international deals, where business structure, regulations, and coordination between parties often determine whether a deal succeeds.  

Beyond direct transaction work, the client has also contributed to the broader business field. He has published commentary on industry trends and served as a judge of business achievements for internationally recognized awards programs.  

In the United States, he will serve as a Managing Director in a role that builds directly on his international track record. It brings his expertise to a market where experienced deal leadership is in steady demand. 

The Challenge

Documenting Extraordinary Ability in a Field Where Achievements Often Stay Private

The main challenge in this case was showing that the client had moved beyond a strong executive career into the level of sustained distinction required for the O-1A category. Financial advisory achievements often live inside private deals, client work, and internal recognition. Much of the client’s work involved high-level transactions and confidential corporate matters, so the petition focused on objective evidence of his leadership, recognition, and industry impact. 

Strategic Approach

Building the Case Across Awards, Peer Review, and Critical Roles

Our team organized the petition around several O-1A regulatory criteria that the client’s record supported most clearly. The goal was to show consistent evidence across recognition, peer review, and critical roles at respected organizations.  

The petition emphasized the client’s receipt of nationally and internationally recognized awards in the business field, tied to globally known award programs. It also documented his participation as a judge of the work of others through an international program where peer practitioners evaluate achievement across multiple regions.   

The filing also highlighted his employment in a critical capacity for organizations with a strong industry reputation, supported by his progression into partnership-level recognition.  

The petition then reinforced these criteria with evidence of significant contributions to the field, including his role in high-value transactions and his published commentary on deal strategy.  

The Result

O-1A Approval in 18 Days With Premium Processing

USCIS approved the O-1A petition with Premium Processing in 18 days, without issuing an RFE. The approval recognized that the client meets the regulatory standard for extraordinary ability in business. 

With this approval, the client can begin his work as Managing Director during his authorized period, applying his advisory expertise inside the U.S. market. 

Why This Case Succeeded

Independent Recognition From Outside the Client’s Own Companies

The most important evidence in this petition came from outside the client’s employers. Third-party validation matters in O-1A cases because it removes the question of whether the client’s standing depends on internal positioning at one organization. The independent recognition in this case showed that the client’s reputation extends across the broader business community, because it spanned different regions, came from more than one institution, and accumulated through years of independent selection. 

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Petition Classification  O-1A 
Nationality  German 
Professional Field  Corporate Finance/ Mergers and Acquisitions  
Education  Master’s Degree in Business Administration 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  No 
Premium Processing  Yes 
Processing Time  18 days 
Outcome  Approved 
Lead Attorney  Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski 
Attorney Perspective
 

“This case is a good reminder that the O-1A is not only for artists, athletes, and scientists. Business and finance leaders can absolutely qualify when the record shows the right combination of recognition, peer review, and critical roles at respected organizations. What matters is whether the evidence maps onto the regulatory criteria, and here it did.” — Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski 

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