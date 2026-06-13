O-1A Case Study: O-1 Petition Approval for Corporate Finance Executive from Germany

Colombo & Hurd secured an I-129 approval for an O-1A for a corporate finance executive from Germany who specializes in mergers and acquisitions and high-level corporate advisory work. USCIS approved the petition with Premium Processing in 18 days, without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Mergers and acquisitions shape how U.S. companies grow, restructure, and compete. International business deals require executives who can manage complex transactions and work with teams across different countries. With U.S. M&A activity surpassing $1.6 trillion in 2025, dealmaking remains a central driver of how American companies grow and compete.

Our client will serve as Managing Director of his own company in the United States, where he will contribute his expertise in deal strategy, transaction leadership, business development, and advisory services. This O-1A petition was led by Senior Attorney Rachel Slomski.

Client Profile