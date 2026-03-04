O-1A Case Study: Approval for Aircraft Maintenance Technician from Colombia

Structural damage to an aircraft can lead to grounded planes, delayed flights, and major costs for airlines. Repairs must be completed quickly and correctly to avoid delays and financial loss. Maintenance specialists play a critical role in keeping aircraft safe and operational.

Our client is an aircraft structural maintenance technician with years of experience in commercial aviation, where safety, accuracy, and accountability are essential.

Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for our client. The O-1A classification is part of the broader O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability. The initial filing was prepared by Attorney Mandy Nease, and the RFE response was led by Attorney Nizar Kafrouni. The legal team focused on clearly documenting his industry impact and demonstrating that his compensation reflected his professional standing. After reviewing targeted evidence submitted in response to the RFE, USCIS approved the petition.

Client Profile