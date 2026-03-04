O-1A Case Study: Approval for Aircraft Maintenance Technician from Colombia
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Structural damage to an aircraft can lead to grounded planes, delayed flights, and major costs for airlines. Repairs must be completed quickly and correctly to avoid delays and financial loss. Maintenance specialists play a critical role in keeping aircraft safe and operational.  

Our client is an aircraft structural maintenance technician with years of experience in commercial aviation, where safety, accuracy, and accountability are essential. 

Colombo & Hurd secured O-1A approval for our client. The O-1A classification is part of the broader O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability. The initial filing was prepared by Attorney Mandy Nease, and the RFE response was led by Attorney Nizar Kafrouni. The legal team focused on clearly documenting his industry impact and demonstrating that his compensation reflected his professional standing. After reviewing targeted evidence submitted in response to the RFE, USCIS approved the petition. 

Client Profile

Professional Leadership in Structural Aircraft Maintenance

Our client is a licensed aircraft maintenance technician with extensive experience in airline operations. He has worked in both line and heavy maintenance settings, performing structural repairs, inspections, and airworthiness releases. 

As he progressed in his career, he moved into senior roles, supervising projects and mentoring other technicians. He became trusted for handling complex structural findings and supporting teams during time-sensitive situations. In one critical event, he completed a high-priority repair within hours. The aircraft returned to service without prolonged disruption. 

His significant and major contributions, leadership responsibilities, and measurable results supported his qualification under the O-1A extraordinary ability standard. 

The Challenge

Proving Extraordinary Ability in Aircraft Maintenance

The petition relied on four O-1A criteria: judging the work of others, serving in a critical role for distinguished organizations, original contributions of major significance, and high salary. USCIS agreed that he met the judging and critical role requirements. However, the agency requested stronger evidence that his work influenced the broader field outside his employers and that his salary reflected top-level standing. 

Structural maintenance is a hands-on profession. Professionals in this field do not typically publish research or receive public awards. Their reputation is built on safety performance, technical skill, and trust during critical operations. As Attorney Kafrouni explained, “Industrial professionals are not required to present research-based evidence, such as peer-reviewed publications or citation records, to qualify for the O-1A visa. The focus should be on ensuring that the submitted evidence persuasively demonstrates the significance, impact, and value of the individual’s professional contributions within their field.” 

Strategic Approach

Focused Evidence and Clear Documentation 

The RFE questioned two criteria: original contributions of major significance and high salary. The response directly addressed both. 

To demonstrate broader impact, the petition highlighted his role at an international aviation training academy, where he worked as an instructor and evaluator.  He helped shape training standards and evaluate other technicians. This showed that his expertise reached beyond a single employer. 

For the salary criterion, the team presented compensation data comparing his earnings to similarly qualified professionals in the markets where he worked. Because much of his career was international, the analysis reflected the appropriate labor context. Each piece of evidence  addressed a specific O-1A requirement. 

The Result

O-1A Petition Approved

After reviewing the strengthened record, USCIS approved the O-1A petition.

The approval confirms that skilled technical professionals can meet the O-1 standard when their impact is clearly documented and aligned with regulatory criteria.

Attorney Kafrouni offers this guidance to professionals in similar fields: “You do not need to be a researcher to qualify. If your work shapes standards, improves operations, or influences others in the field, you may already meet the criteria. The key is presenting that impact clearly.”

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  O-1A Extraordinary Ability 
Nationality  Colombia 
Professional Field  Aircraft Structural Maintenance 
Education  Technical Training in Aircraft Maintenance and Structural Repair 
Request for Evidence (RFE)  Yes 
Final Outcome  Approved 
Lead Attorney(s)  Mandy Nease (Initial Filing), Nizar Kafrouni (RFE Response) 

Attorney’s Perspective

“In aircraft maintenance, professionals earn recognition through the work they do every day. In this case, what stood out was not one single event, but the way he influenced procedures and supported other technicians. Our role was to make sure that impact was clearly understood.”

