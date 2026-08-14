O-1 Visa Transfer: How to Transfer Your O-1 Visa to a New Employer

O-1 status is tied to one specific petitioner: the U.S. employer or agent who filed Form I-129 on the beneficiary’s behalf. This means an O-1 visa authorizes work only for the specific employer or agent named in the approved petition, in the capacity that petition describes. To work for a new employer or in a different capacity, the beneficiary must first transfer their O-1 visa. An O-1 visa can only be transferred to a new employer through a new petition, not an amendment or transfer of the existing one.

When an O-1 professional changes employers, the new employer or agent files a new petition rather than taking over the existing one. This works differently from the H-1B, where a worker can begin the new job as soon as the new employer files. Under the O-1, the new role begins once USCIS approves the petition. Planning around this timing early keeps your status continuous during the transfer process.

How an O-1 Visa Transfers to a New Employer

Your O-1 status connects to one specific petitioner and itinerary, which is the planned schedule of work or events that the government approved. Each O-1 approval belongs to the petitioner who filed it and describes a specific plan of work. So, a change of employer begins with filing a new Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, the same form used for your first O-1 case, but a new filing with its own timeline.

Under the H-1B, a feature called portability authorizes the beneficiary to start the new job as soon as the employer files. Under the O-1, USCIS authorizes the new job only once it approves the petition. There is no portability feature for O-1.

The O-1 Visa Transfer Process, Step by Step

The O-1 visa transfer process follows the same path as a first-time O-1 case, with a few points to plan for.

First, your new employer or agent prepares and files the I-129 petition. They describe the job, your field, and the planned dates of work. The petition must include a contract between the petitioner and the beneficiary, an itinerary outlining the beneficiary’s work or performance plans in the United States with specific dates, and evidence establishing O-1 eligibility.

Second, they obtain a consultation letter. A consultation letter is a written opinion from a peer group, union, or expert organization in your field that comments on your work and the role. The new employer usually requests a fresh letter that fits the new position.

Third, they file the new Form I-129 with USCIS. The employer can also request premium processing, which is a paid service that gives a faster decision. Timelines and fees change over time, so verify the current numbers with USCIS before filing.

Fourth, USCIS reviews the petition and issues a decision. You begin working for the new employer once USCIS approves it. Because your options depend on your status and timing, an immigration attorney can confirm what is the sequence that best fits your situation.

Timing Your Move to Keep Your Status Continuous

Continuous status means moving from one authorized period to the next without a break in between, which supports future filings and international travel. A common approach is to have the new employer file the new petition while you still remain in valid status with your current employer. Once USCIS approves the new case, you move to the new role without a break in your lawful status.

Timing also guides what happens while a decision is pending. If you remain in valid O-1 status with your current employer when the decision arrives, you keep that status until it expires. If your prior role has already ended, your options depend on the time remaining on your approval, which is one reason many professionals confirm the sequence with an attorney before they resign.

O-1 holders may also receive a discretionary grace period of up to 60 consecutive calendar days after their employment ends, or until the end of their authorized stay, whichever is shorter. This period may allow them to remain in the United States while a new employer or agent files an O-1 petition, while they seek a change to another immigration status, or while they prepare to depart. The grace period is granted on a case by case basis and does not provide work authorization by itself. For that reason, many professionals plan around the timing of a new petition and treat the grace period as a limited backup rather than a guaranteed transition period.

Plan the sequence before you give notice: In an O-1 visa transfer, planning the timing and order of steps is essential to keep your status continuous.

Changing Employers vs. Adjusting Work Under an Agent

Not every O-1 professional works for a single employer. Some work through a U.S. agent. An agent is a person or company that files the O-1 case and arranges work with several employers or clients on your behalf. This setup is common in acting, music, athletics, and consulting, where one single petition can cover several engagements.

When you work through an agent, adjusting your work can differ from changing employers. If the agent stays the same and only your list of clients changes, an update to the existing case may be enough. However, adding work that was not part of your approved itinerary can call for an amended or new petition. Moving from an employer-sponsored O-1 to an agent-based O-1 is a larger step and involves a new petition built around the agent arrangement. Because the right path depends on the specific details of your situation, an attorney can help you identify which one applies to your plans.

Colombo & Hurd works with O-1 professionals on changes of employer and agent. Schedule a consultation to review your petition and plan the sequence.

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O-1 Visa Transfer Frequently Asked Questions

Can I transfer my O-1 visa to a new employer?

Yes, through a new petition. When you change employers, your new employer or agent files a fresh O-1 petition on your behalf. An O-1 approval belongs to the employer that filed it, not to you. A new employer cannot simply take it over; they must file a new petition from scratch, and you generally cannot start work until it’s approved.

Can I start working for my new employer while the O-1 transfer petition is pending?

You begin the new role once USCIS approves the new petition. The timing depends on your current status, so it helps to confirm the details with an attorney before you change jobs.

Do I need a new peer group consultation letter for a new employer?

In most cases, yes. A consultation letter is a written opinion from an expert group in your field. The new employer usually requests a fresh letter that matches the new role.

How long does an O1 visa change of employer take to process?

A change of employer follows the same timeline as a new O-1 petition. Premium processing can shorten the wait. See our O-1 visa processing time guide for current timelines and fees.

What happens if my new O-1 petition is denied?

If you’re still with your original employer when the denial decision arrives, your existing O-1 status runs until it expires. If you already left, you may have up to 60 days or the time remaining on your I-94, whichever is shorter, to file something new or depart the United States. You cannot work during that window, which is why sequencing matters.

Can I switch from an employer-sponsored O-1 to an agent-based O-1?

Yes. This is possible, and it involves a new petition built around an agent arrangement and a schedule of engagements rather than a single employer.

Is there a grace period if I leave my O-1 employer?

O-1 holders may use a discretionary grace period of up to 60 days after a role ends. It is decided case by case and does not include work authorization, so it works best as a backup while you plan your filing with an attorney.

Should I tell my current employer before filing with a new one?

That is a personal decision. Many professionals wait until the new petition is filed or approved before they resign, so they keep their status in place during the change.