O-1 Case Study: USCIS Approves O-1B for Latin GRAMMY-Winning Audio Engineer from the Dominican Republic

Using an O-1B Visa Agent as Sponsor

The team built the case around an agent-based O-1B structure, using an agent to serve as the petitioner instead of a single employer. The agent files the petition and acts as the formal sponsor, coordinating work across multiple productions, studios, or contractors.

This structure is especially important in O-1B for creatives cases, where professionals often work on short-term projects rather than holding one full-time position with a single company. By using an agent as the petitioner, the filing was able to include her various engagements under one petition.

The agent-based model also allowed the team to present a clear and organized work plan. The petition included contracts, engagement letters, and a detailed itinerary outlining upcoming productions. This documentation demonstrated that the work was legitimate, pre-arranged, and compliant with O-1B regulatory requirements.

Alongside the structure, the evidence told a consistent story of sustained acclaim. The filing highlighted her leadership roles in distinguished productions, published recognition, critical roles for reputable organizations, and her major successes in the field, including her work on a Latin GRAMMY®-winning album.