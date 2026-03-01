O-1 Case Study: USCIS Approves O-1B for Latin GRAMMY-Winning Audio Engineer from the Dominican Republic
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Behind every award-winning album or film is a audio engineer responsible for how audiences experience it. Today’s entertainment world runs on high-level audio talent across albums, film, streaming, and live production. The O-1B visa, within the broader O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability, is designed for artists and creative professionals who can demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim. 

Colombo & Hurd secured an O-1B visa for our client, a Latin GRAMMY®-winning audio engineer from the Dominican Republic. Colombo & Hurd Senior Immigration Attorney Mandy Nease prepared the initial filing. Attorney Yeerin Kwon handled the request for evidence (RFE) response and brought the case across the finish line. 

Latin GRAMMY-Winning Audio Engineer with Sustained National and International Acclaim

O-1 Visas
O-1B Approval

For more than a decade, our client built a career combining artistry and technical skills. Her credits include internationally distributed albums and film productions, where sound design plays a key role in how audiences experience a story. A defining moment in her career was her work as a recording, mixing, and mastering engineer on a Latin GRAMMY-winning album. The Latin Recording Academy later invited her to serve on Recording Engineering Nomination Committees, a role reserved for trusted professionals who help shape recognition at the highest level. 

Media coverage and high-profile credits strengthened her visibility. Producers and studios repeatedly selected her for critical roles in major projects, reflecting confidence in both her technical command and creative judgment. 

The Challenge

Structuring the O-1B Petition for a Project-Based Sound Engineering Career

The challenge was structuring the petition to reflect how top professionals in the entertainment industry actually work. The entertainment industry rarely follows a traditional full-time employment model. High-level sound engineers often work across multiple productions, studios, and creative teams at the same time. As Attorney Nease noted, “There aren’t a lot of full-time, regular positions in the arts and entertainment world.” 

 The petition had to document her project-based work across multiple organizations. At the same time, it had to meet all O-1B regulatory requirements. 

Using an O-1B Visa Agent as Sponsor

The team built the case around an agent-based O-1B structure, using an agent to serve as the petitioner instead of a single employer. The agent files the petition and acts as the formal sponsor, coordinating work across multiple productions, studios, or contractors. 

This structure is especially important in O-1B for creatives cases, where professionals often work on short-term projects rather than holding one full-time position with a single company. By using an agent as the petitioner, the filing was able to include her various engagements under one petition. 

The agent-based model also allowed the team to present a clear and organized work plan. The petition included contracts, engagement letters, and a detailed itinerary outlining upcoming productions. This documentation demonstrated that the work was legitimate, pre-arranged, and compliant with O-1B regulatory requirements. 

Alongside the structure, the evidence told a consistent story of sustained acclaim. The filing highlighted her leadership roles in distinguished productions, published recognition, critical roles for reputable organizations, and her major successes in the field, including her work on a Latin GRAMMY®-winning album.

The Result

O-1B Approval Granted in Three Months with Premium Processing

USCIS approved the O-1B petition in 3 months with premium processing after an RFE. Our client can now continue her work in the United States under a structure designed for project-based creative professionals. 

What the Approval Enables

With O-1B approval, our client can move between projects, collaborate with multiple teams, and contribute to high-level productions across music and screen media. This structure allows her to work on multiple productions and collaborate with different teams, which reflects how sound engineers typically build their careers. 

Case Overview
Category  Details 
Visa Classification  O-1B – Individual with Extraordinary Ability in the Arts (I-129) 
Nationality  Dominican Republic 
Professional Field  Audio Engineering/Sound Production 
Education  Bachelor’s Degree in Audio Production, Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship 
Request for Additional Evidence  Yes
Initial Filing Attorney  Senior Immigration Attorney Mandy Nease 
Response Attorney  Immigration Attorney Yeerin Kwon 
Premium Processing  Yes 
Processing Time  3 Months (with Premium Processing) 
Final Outcome  O-1B Approval Granted 
