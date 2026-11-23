Executive Summary

The New York City Council is considering another significant expansion of the City’s consumer protection laws. On November 12, 2026, City Council Member Chi Ossé introduced Int. No. 1168-2026, known as the Unconscionable Consumer Abuse Prevention Act (UNCAP Act). The legislation would expand the enforcement authority of the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) by eliminating an existing requirement that particular conduct first be declared unconscionable through legislation or agency rulemaking before DCWP can pursue an enforcement action.

The UNCAP Act would also expand the statutory definition of deceptive trade practices and, importantly, extend existing provisions governing the calculation of multiple violations and civil penalties to unconscionable trade practices. Although the bill does not increase the existing statutory penalty amounts, which remain $350 to $2,500 for an ordinary violation and $3,500 for a knowing or qualifying third violation, it could substantially increase aggregate penalty exposure. For example, if DCWP establishes that an unconscionable representation reached 100,000 consumers and that the business knew or should have known of its unconscionable character, the agency could potentially seek penalties based on 100,000 separate violations. At the maximum ordinary penalty of $2,500 per violation, the theoretical aggregate exposure would be $250 million; with a penalty of $3,500 for a knowing violation, it would be $350 million.

The UNCAP Act is separate from, but closely related to, the POWER Act (Int. No. 1105-2026), which would create a private right of action allowing individuals and nonprofit organizations to sue businesses for unfair, deceptive, abusive, and unlawful business practices. While the UNCAP Act would expand DCWP’s governmental enforcement authority, the POWER Act would enable private parties to pursue their own litigation without waiting for DCWP to investigate or bring an enforcement action. (The POWER Act has been referred to the City Council Committee of Worker and Consumer Protection, but a hearing on it has not yet been scheduled.)

Taken together, the two proposals reflect the Mamdani administration’s effort to expand both public and private enforcement of New York City’s consumer protection laws. Banks, nonbank lenders, fintech companies, debt collectors, and other businesses serving New York City consumers should pay close attention to these developments.

The full analysis of the UNCAP Act, including its proposed amendments to the New York City Administrative Code, civil penalty provisions, and relationship to the POWER Act can be found HERE.