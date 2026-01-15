NYC Expands Construction Safety Training to Include Mental Health
Thursday, January 15, 2026
New York City recently enacted a local law to address growing mental health concerns within the construction industry, reflecting increased attention on suicide prevention and substance abuse. The new law amends the New York City Building Code to broaden required site safety training (SST) to include mental health and wellness, suicide risk and prevention, and alcohol and substance misuse.

Under the Building Code, SST cards are required for most workers and supervisors on certain construction and demolition sites that require a Site Safety Plan or Site Safety Professional. The new law modifies the definitions of SST cards and SST supervisor cards, requiring applicants and renewing cardholders to successfully complete two SST credits focused on mental health-related subjects. These requirements supplement existing training obligations, such as OSHA courses, fall protection training, and other approved SST credits.

The legislation also introduces greater flexibility for card renewals. SST cards and SST supervisor cards may now be renewed up to one year after expiration, provided the required SST credits are completed within the year before expiration and before submitting the renewal application.

The City Council passed the bill in December 2025, and it became law on January 3, 2026, under the New York City Charter after the Mayor neither signed nor vetoed it within the prescribed timeframe. The law takes effect 120 days after enactment, giving covered employers and workers a limited window to comply. Employers may wish to review training protocols and confirm that approved SST providers offer qualifying mental health courses. Failure to comply may result in enforcement actions or civil penalties under the Building Code.

For questions about New York City’s updated SST requirements and their impact on your organization, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.

