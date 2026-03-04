NYC Enforcement Blitz, CA Surveillance Pricing, and PA Criminal History Rule Update [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
This week, we examine significant regulatory shifts affecting employers in New York City, California, and Pennsylvania, as aggressive local enforcement strategies and expanding interpretations of background check laws cause compliance obligations to evolve rapidly. Find out more in this episode of Employment Law This Week®.
What employers should know about key developments this week:
- New York City’s Enforcement Blitz: The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is cracking down on violations of the Protected Time Off Law, issuing warnings to 56,000 employers. Non-compliance risks hefty penalties for employers.
- California Investigates Price Manipulation: California is probing “surveillance pricing,” in which companies use prospective customers’ personal data to adjust prices, potentially violating the Consumer Privacy Act. The state is focusing on the retail, grocery, and hotel industries.
- Pennsylvania Expands Background Check Law: A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruling broadens Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act to include restrictions and notice requirements, even for voluntarily disclosed criminal history.
