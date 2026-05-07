NYC DCWP Sues Tow Truck Operator for Alleged Junk Fees

On May 4, 2026, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced a lawsuit against Instant Recovery Corp., a Bronx-based tow truck operator, for allegedly engaging in predatory practices and purportedly repeatedly violating City law. According to the announcement, the company received “a high volume of complaints” and “DCWP launched an investigation that found Instant Recovery consistently charged illegal fees, overbilled customers and used other unlawful tactics to exploit New Yorkers.”

As alleged by the DCWP, Instant Recovery:

Charged more than the legally permitted amounts for tow, drop and storage fees.

Conducted illegal tows.

Forced consumers to pay in cash.

Refused to provide receipts.

“Tow trucks often meet New Yorkers on their worst days — after an accident or a breakdown,” said Mayor Mamdani. “Instead of offering help, companies like Instant Recovery have taken advantage of people when they need help most, extorting them with price gouging, hidden fees and coercive charges. Today, we’re fighting back — demanding full restitution for every New Yorker harmed and making clear to the entire industry: if you prey on our neighbors and ignore the law, we will hold you accountable.” The announcement states that DCWP is seeking full restitution for affected consumers, civil penalties for over a thousand violations and the revocation of the company’s tow truck license. Recently, DCWP also conducted a compliance sweep, issuing warnings to more than 300 tow truck operators citywide to reinforce compliance with towing and booting laws. “Instant Recovery’s pattern of predatory behavior of bogus fees, cash-only demands and refusal to provide receipts is exactly the kind of consumer abuse this administration will not tolerate,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su. “We are pursuing this case without fear or favor and fighting to return every dollar owed to New Yorkers.” “From dolly and special tow fees to overcharging for storage and drop fees, Instant Recovery treated the law as optional,” said Commissioner Sam Levine. “Our lawsuit puts the entire industry on notice: DCWP is watching, and we will act.”

DCWP licenses businesses that perform “non-consensual” tows, including towing cars:

Blocking private driveways

Parked on private property including private parking lots

Immobilized after an accident

Stolen, abandoned, or broken down

Additional information is available in DCWP’s Towing Services Guide.

Vehicles may also be towed by government agencies, including the NYPD, the City marshal or the sheriff. Information about vehicles towed by law enforcement is available through the New York City Department of Finance. DCWP regulates the City’s Directed Accident Towing Program (DARP) and Rotation Tow Program (ROTOW), which oversee accident, abandoned and driveway-blocking tows. The agency also licenses businesses that boot vehicles on private property.