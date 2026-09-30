NY Personnel File Access Law- What You Must Do by November 8 [Video]
Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • New Employee Access Right: Starting November 8, 2026, New York employers must allow current and former employees to access their personnel files up to two times per calendar year, and employers must produce the files within five business days.
  • Notification and Response Rights: An employer must notify an employee within 10 days of placing any negative information in the employee’s personnel file. The employee has the right to respond, and that response will be included in the personnel file unless the employer and employee agree otherwise.
  • Collective Bargaining Agreements and Compliance: The new law does not change existing collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) if they already provide employees the same level of access to personnel records as the statute requires. Employers with unionized workforces should review their CBAs against the new statutory floor.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorney Adam M. Tomiak discusses what the New York personnel file access law means for employers.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE (Eighth Adjournment): Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 29 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brewbilt Brewery Company
Published: 29 September, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 