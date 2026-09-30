NY Employers Must Stock Opioid Antagonists (Antidotes) in First Aid Kits by December Deadline

Beginning Dec. 13, 2026, covered employers in New York must stock opioid antagonists, such as naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), in their workplaces. Labor Law § 27-f applies broadly to private employers, including corporations, LLCs, and other business entities federally required to keep first aid supplies on hand. Labor Law § 27-f does not apply to government employers.

Recently, on Sept. 24, 2026, OSHA released guidance for employers on opioid overdose emergencies. OSHA recommends maintaining Narcan, monitoring inventory, and training employees to recognize and respond to overdoses. The guidance does not create new federal compliance obligations, but it provides a useful framework for New York employers preparing to comply with Labor Law § 27-f.

Because coverage under Labor Law § 27-f is tied to federal first aid requirements (29 CFR 1910.151(b)), employers should first consider whether their worksites are required to maintain first aid supplies. Accordingly, worksites that do not have an infirmary, clinic, or hospital used to treat all injured employees in “near proximity” must maintain first aid supplies. “Near proximity” is not defined. In practice, however, most employers are likely required to maintain first aid supplies under the federal standard and therefore likely will be subject to Labor Law § 27-f.

Proposed Rules

On Sept. 23, 2026, the New York Department of Labor (NYDOL) published proposed rules on key employer compliance obligations, including:

Quantity and placement. Employers must maintain a “sufficient number” of opioid antagonists based on factors such as worksite size and layout, staffing levels, the nature of the work, whether high-risk populations access the site, and any history of on-site overdoses. No fixed quantity is required. Supplies must be stored in accessible locations, ideally near AEDs and first aid kits, and employees must be informed of their location. Training. Employers are encouraged to recruit employee volunteers for training and may train all employees. At a minimum, at least one trained employee must be present during business hours. Training must be consistent with materials made available by a New York health department and cover: Recognizing opioid overdose symptoms; Administrating an opioid antagonist; Steps to take before and after administration, including contacting emergency responders; and Good Samaritan protections under Public Health Law § 3000-a. Maintenance and inspection. Employers must regularly inspect opioid antagonist supplies and promptly replace and dispose of expired, used, missing, or compromised doses when they become aware, or should have become aware, of the need to do so. Employers also must ensure opioid antagonists are administered pursuant to manufacturer instructions or, if unavailable, guidance from designated New York health agencies. Shared workplaces. Employers sharing a worksite may satisfy the requirements jointly through a written compliance plan, which must be provided to the NYDOL commissioner upon request. Cost. Compliance costs are expected to be modest. Narcan is often available at low or no cost through public programs, and free training is available.

What Should Employers Do Now?

Covered employers should begin preparing by: