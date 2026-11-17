Most public companies treat directors’ and officers’ insurance as basic protection. Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, reportedly bought only part of it. Now that Jensen Huang has resigned amid a scandal that has already produced two shareholder lawsuits, that choice is about to be tested in real time.

What Happened

Huang left after revelations about extramarital relationships. One was with a senior executive at Singapore-based customer Megaspeed whom U.S. authorities reportedly suspect of working for Chinese intelligence. Megaspeed itself has been under U.S. investigation for potentially circumventing export controls by routing advanced Nvidia chips through Southeast Asian affiliates, including in Malaysia. Nvidia’s stock fell 4.3% on November 9, erasing roughly $190 to $200 billion in market value.

The lawsuits followed quickly. On November 9, a shareholder filed a proposed securities class action in the Northern District of California against Nvidia and Huang under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act, on behalf of investors who bought Nvidia securities between October 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026. The complaint targets statements by an Nvidia spokesman to The New York Times describing the company’s relationship with Megaspeed and Huang’s interactions with its executive as routine, and Huang’s own October 30 description of those dealings as “normal and not unusual.” It alleges those statements were misleading because they omitted Huang’s relationship with the executive, and it seeks to hold Nvidia liable for its spokesman’s and CEO’s statements under agency principles. Two days later, a shareholder filed a derivative suit on Nvidia’s behalf against Huang and the board. It alleges oversight failures, a misleading 2026 proxy statement, and roughly $2 billion in insider sales. None of these allegations has been proven.

The Insurance Gap

According to the Financial Times, Nvidia carries up to $900 million in “Side A” D&O coverage, placed through the broker. Side A covers liability claims against directors and officers. Nvidia reportedly did not buy Side B, which reimburses a company when it indemnifies its executives, or Side C, which covers the company itself in securities claims. That distinction matters more than it might seem. Side A is not a substitute for Side B. It generally responds only to “non-indemnifiable” loss, meaning situations where the company is legally prohibited from indemnifying its directors and officers or is financially unable to do so. A solvent company that is obligated to indemnify its executives, and has no Side B, pays those costs itself.

Skipping Sides B and C is unusual. A 2018 survey found that more than 80% of public companies buy Sides B and C along with Side A. Lawyers and brokers told the Financial Times that some companies skip entity coverage because of cost. Bryan Boyle, head of financial lines at insurer MSIG, said that practice is rare among large-cap U.S. companies.

Why It Matters: The Lawsuits

In the securities class action, Nvidia is a named defendant. Without Side C, the company would pay its own defense costs and any settlement or judgment against the company out of its balance sheet. And because Huang is also a defendant, Nvidia’s indemnification and advancement obligations mean it will likely fund his defense too. We say “likely” because Nvidia’s policy language and indemnification agreements are not publicly available. Without Side B, there is no policy to reimburse those payments from an insurance carrier, and Side A may not apply depending on the policy language while Nvidia remains able to pay. Large securities class actions are expensive to defend, even before damages. Sarah Abrams, an executive vice president at RT ProExec's OakBridge Team, a management-liability brokerage, has said Nvidia is likely to retain some of this exposure through self-insurance. But the fact remains that without Side B and C coverage, Nvidia may leave itself open to massive defense costs and liability claims that it may have to cover itself.

A derivative plaintiff sues the directors and officers on the company’s behalf, and any recovery goes to Nvidia. Nvidia is incorporated in Delaware, whose law generally provides indemnification to its directors and officers for the expenses of defending a derivative suit. Nvidia will likely have to advance and may ultimately bear those defense costs itself without insurance. Depending on the language of the policy, the Side A coverage may not cover the defense costs because they are indemnifiable. Moreover, Delaware does not, however, permit a company to indemnify its directors and officers for a derivative lawsuit judgment, because the company would simply be paying itself. That narrower gap is what Side A is designed to fill, and the Financial Times reported that Nvidia’s existing policy could respond to that kind of claim. In other words, the coverage Nvidia bought protects the people in the boardroom only in limited circumstances. The coverage Nvidia skipped would likely have protected the company and, by extension, its shareholders. Moreover, having additional Side B and C coverage who provide extra financial protection to the officers and directors beyond the company’s balance sheet and Side A coverage.

The Investigations

The investigations add a separate layer of cost. The FBI is looking into Huang’s relationship, and the Justice Department is reportedly conducting a criminal inquiry into Megaspeed. Congress has moved quickly as well. The chairs of the House Select Committee on China, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Intelligence Committee have asked Huang to sit for a closed-door transcribed interview on December 1 and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter on December 2, warning of subpoenas if they decline. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has asked Huang to testify publicly on December 3, and the ranking Democrats on the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees have opened their own inquiry into Nvidia’s export approvals. Responding to document requests, preparing witnesses, and staffing parallel inquiries is expensive. D&O policies can cover individual directors and officers in formal investigations, but without Side B, Nvidia will likely fund those individual costs itself while it remains able to indemnify. In other words, Nvidia is likely to pay for much of the Washington fallout out of its own pocket.

The Board Is Now Center Stage

The lawsuits put the board’s oversight squarely in issue. Commentators are already pointing to Delaware’s Caremark doctrine, under which directors can face liability for consciously ignoring red flags. The securities class action names Nvidia and Huang and focuses on the company’s public statements, but the two cases rest on overlapping facts. Commentators also note that books-and-records demands remain a practical route for plaintiffs to obtain board minutes and other corporate records. Board structure will draw scrutiny too. Until November 11, Nvidia had no board chair, relying instead on a lead independent director; it then named longtime director Harvey Jones its first-ever chair. Former executives told The New York Times that succession planning was discussed over the years but that Huang resisted. The board has named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on November 8, overseen by independent directors with outside counsel.

Practical Takeaways

For boards, C-suite executives and general counsels at other public and private companies, Nvidia’s situation is a useful prompt to review their own programs:

Know your tower. Confirm whether your program includes Sides A, B, and C, and understand the limits, retentions, and exclusions in each.

Confirm whether your program includes Sides A, B, and C, and understand the limits, retentions, and exclusions in each. Revisit the cost-benefit analysis. A strong balance sheet can absorb defense costs to a degree, but lawsuits and damages claims can far eclipse even the most profitable company’s balance sheet. Moreover, it cannot absorb the reputational effect of telling shareholders the company chose to self-insure.

A strong balance sheet can absorb defense costs to a degree, but lawsuits and damages claims can far eclipse even the most profitable company’s balance sheet. Moreover, it cannot absorb the reputational effect of telling shareholders the company chose to self-insure. Stress-test indemnification. Read your indemnification agreements and exculpation clauses alongside the policy, and identify which claims fall into the gaps.

Bottom Line

Nvidia may or may not be able to afford its litigation, investigation, and regulatory bill; that remains to be seen. What is certain is that substantial legal liability and costs lie ahead for Nvidia, and they will distract from its mission and may diminish its value to shareholders. Its $900 million in Side A coverage may not protect Nvidia from all of its exposure, and standard Side B and C coverage could likely have absorbed a meaningful share of it. We are closely tracking the Nvidia litigation and continue to advise boards on D&O coverage and governance risk.