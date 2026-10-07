Nvidia-Groq’s “It’s Really Not a Merger” Business Deal Draws Delaware Fiduciary-Duty Suit

The hot new way for companies to combine assets while avoiding the hassles of a conventional merger is what people are calling a “reverse acqui-hire.” Nothing is really reversed, though, and the deals involve much more than hiring. The transaction is more like a surgical acquisition: the buyer extracts the technology, talent, and competitive capability it wants while leaving a shell of a corporation that once enjoyed these assets.

The structure has gained popularity in the rush for position in artificial intelligence where speed matters. Now one such deal is reportedly under government investigation and facing a private shareholder class and derivative action.

Two former Groq, Inc. engineers have sued the company’s directors, officers, and successor entity in the Delaware Court of Chancery, challenging Nvidia’s $20 billion deal with the AI-chip startup. Filed Oct. 2, 2026, the proposed shareholder class and derivative action alleges Groq’s board used a licensing-and-hiring arrangement to transfer the company’s core technology and engineering team to Nvidia without a shareholder vote, market check, or value-maximizing process of the kind a conventional sale would have required. The plaintiffs claim conflicted insiders and affiliated investment funds received benefits unavailable to outside shareholders, who were later cashed out at an unfair price (Serebrin v. Ross, C.A. No. 2026-1291-LWW, Del. Chancery Ct.).

Mogin Law previously examined the antitrust implications of the Nvidia–Groq arrangement, including whether the licensing and talent-transfer structure allowed Nvidia to obtain the practical benefits of an acquisition without conventional merger review.

Were Shareholders Really Shortchanged?

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine says Nvidia’s $20 billion arrangement with Groq looks, in substance, like a merger structured to avoid the usual corporate-law and antitrust requirements. He understands the motivation. “The big tech companies are very big,” he wrote, “there is a lot of political and regulatory worry that they are monopolists, and there is at least some winner-takes-all flavor to the AI race. Meta or Alphabet or Nvidia might really want to do a $20 billion AI acquisition here or there, but that might be risky from an antitrust perspective. So they’re in the market for ways to do acquisitions without, technically, doing acquisitions.”

In this case, Nvidia obtained Groq’s technology and the employees who created it, arguably leaving behind an independent company in name only. Levine is less persuaded by the lawsuit’s claim that outside shareholders were shortchanged: $17 billion went to Groq while $3 billion compensated employees who joined Nvidia—a division he views as comparable to the additional compensation executives and other key employees often receive in conventional acquisitions.

Levine is surely right that paying employees to join the buyer is not inherently suspicious; executives and other essential personnel routinely receive compensation beyond what ordinary shareholders receive in a conventional acquisition. But the complaint alleges considerably more than unequal payouts. The plaintiffs contend that conflicted Groq fiduciaries negotiated away the company’s technology and workforce without a pre-signing market check or shareholder vote, accepted a structure that elimimnated roughly $3.5 billion through double taxation, accelerated benefits for insiders while cancelling rank-and-file options, and then cashed out minority holders before the remaining enterprise was valued at $3.5 billion only eight weeks later. These allegations present a more substantial fairness question than whether Nvidia was entitled to compensate the employees it hired.

Further Breakdown of the Complaint

The complaint asks the court to look beyond the deal’s form to its economic substance. Nvidia paid $17 billion for a nominally nonexclusive license, obtained a release allowing it to recruit Groq’s workforce, and committed another $3 billion in restricted stock units to employees who joined Nvidia. The plaintiffs allege that those coordinated steps gave Nvidia Groq’s core LPU technology, nearly all of the engineers capable of developing it, and the practical benefits of acquiring an emerging AI-inference competitor—while leaving Groq with cash, liabilities, and little meaningful semiconductor business.

Nvidia paid $17 billion for a nominally nonexclusive license, obtained a release allowing it to recruit Groq’s workforce, and committed another $3 billion in restricted stock units to employees who joined Nvidia. The plaintiffs allege that those coordinated steps gave Nvidia Groq’s core LPU technology, nearly all of the engineers capable of developing it, and the practical benefits of acquiring an emerging AI-inference competitor—while leaving Groq with cash, liabilities, and little meaningful semiconductor business. On that substance-over-form theory, the plaintiffs invoke familiar Delaware protections. They contend that the arrangement amounted to a sale of substantially all assets requiring advance shareholder approval under Section 271 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. They also argue that the effective transfer of Groq’s business and the later cash-out of shareholders triggered duties under Revlon, Inc. v. MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc., 506 A.2d 173 (Del. 1986), requiring directors overseeing a sale or breakup to pursue the best value reasonably available.

They contend that the arrangement requiring advance under Section 271 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. They also argue that the effective transfer of Groq’s business and the later cash-out of shareholders triggered duties under Revlon, Inc. v. MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Inc., 506 A.2d 173 (Del. 1986), requiring directors overseeing a sale or breakup to pursue the best value reasonably available. The complaint alleges that conflicts tainted both the process and the distribution of value. Groq founder Jonathan Ross and President Sunny Madra allegedly negotiated with Nvidia while discussing their own Nvidia employment and compensation. Board-affiliated investment funds allegedly received financing rights, warrants, continued control, and seats in the resulting LLC, while insiders accelerated unvested equity and rank-and-file employees lost unvested options. No pre-signing auction, independent committee, fairness opinion, or meaningful market check allegedly preceded the Christmas Eve 2025 closing.

Groq founder Jonathan Ross and President Sunny Madra allegedly negotiated with Nvidia while discussing their own Nvidia employment and compensation. Board-affiliated investment funds allegedly received financing rights, warrants, continued control, and seats in the resulting LLC, while insiders accelerated unvested equity and rank-and-file employees lost unvested options. No pre-signing auction, independent committee, fairness opinion, or meaningful market check allegedly preceded the Christmas Eve 2025 closing. The $3 billion employee pool is part of that broader theory, not the whole case. Plaintiffs argue that at least some of the restricted stock units represented payment for obtaining Groq’s functioning technical organization rather than ordinary compensation and therefore should have benefited all shareholders. Levine questions that inference, noting that key employees commonly receive additional compensation in conventional acquisitions.

Plaintiffs argue that at least some of the restricted stock units represented payment for obtaining Groq’s functioning technical organization rather than ordinary compensation and therefore should have benefited all shareholders. Levine questions that inference, noting that key employees commonly receive additional compensation in conventional acquisitions. What happened afterward supplies the complaint’s strongest valuation argument. The board sought other bidders only after the technology had been licensed and the engineering team released; none of 36 contacted parties made a compelling offer for what remained. Groq then distributed the license proceeds, converted into an LLC, and cashed out minority holders under a methodology that allegedly assigned little or no value to the retained technology or going concern. The same fiduciaries raised $650 million for the successor entity, which completed another $350 million financing about eight weeks later at a $3.5 billion post-money valuation, with Nvidia participating.

The board sought other bidders only after the technology had been licensed and the engineering team released; none of 36 contacted parties made a compelling offer for what remained. Groq then distributed the license proceeds, converted into an LLC, and cashed out minority holders under a methodology that allegedly assigned little or no value to the retained technology or going concern. The same fiduciaries raised $650 million for the successor entity, which completed another $350 million financing about eight weeks later at a $3.5 billion post-money valuation, with Nvidia participating. The requested remedies follow from the same premise. The plaintiffs do not simply ask the court to rename the transaction a merger. They ask it to apply the statutory and fiduciary protections that govern mergers and sales of substantially all assets when a differently labeled transaction produces the same practical result. They seek damages, disgorgement, rescission or rescissory damages, a constructive trust over allegedly diverted benefits, and a ruling requiring the defendants to prove that the transaction was entirely fair.

Suit Follows Reported DOJ Probe

The Delaware lawsuit follows reports that the Justice Department opened an antitrust investigation into whether Nvidia’s arrangement with Groq was structured to avoid conventional merger review. Mogin Law previously examined the reported probe and the competition questions raised by combining a broad technology license with the transfer of key engineering talent. The new complaint approaches the same substance-over-form issue through Delaware corporate law, alleging that the deal functioned as an acquisition even though it was not structured as one.

The case may help determine whether corporate law will follow the substance of these deals as quickly as the market has embraced their form. Reverse acqui-hires may offer speed and flexibility in the AI race, but the Groq complaint argues that companies cannot obtain the practical benefits of an acquisition while shedding the shareholder protections and legal scrutiny that ordinarily come with one. Whether the Delaware court accepts that argument could matter well beyond this $20 billion transaction.