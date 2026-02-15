NSF Will Establish National Quantum and Nanotechnology Research Infrastructure; Letters of Intent Are Due March 16, 2026

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced

on February 13, 2026, that it is investing up to $100 million to establish a nationwide network of open-access research facilities for quantum and nanoscale technologies, innovation, and workforce training. According to NSF, the NSF National Quantum and Nanotechnology Infrastructure (NSF NQNI) program will support up to 16 sites over five years, providing students, researchers, and industry with access to state-of-the-art fabrication and characterization tools, instrumentation, and expertise. Together, the sites will form a shared national resource serving regional innovation ecosystems, including community colleges and small businesses. NSF states that the NSF NQNI will accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum information science and engineering, nanotechnology, semiconductors, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging technologies. NSF notes that letters of intent are required and are due March 16, 2026.