NSCEB Fact Sheet Offers Biotechnology Solutions for Critical Minerals
Thursday, February 5, 2026

On February 4, 2026, the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) announced the release of a fact sheet on biotechnology solutions for critical minerals. NSCEB notes that the United States is overly reliant on China for critical minerals. According to NSCEB, biotechnology “creates new paths to reduce our reliance on China by unlocking new sources of critical minerals right here in the United States.” NSCEB states that the recently-announced Project Vault and other efforts to address vulnerabilities in U.S. critical minerals supply chains should leverage emerging biotechnology as a key enabling technology to extract or recycle these materials. NSCEB provides the following highlights from the fact sheet:

  • Substantial quantities of critical minerals sit untouched inside the United States mixed in with mining waste and currently considered unusable by conventional extraction methods;
  • Biotechnology companies are tailoring biology to target and extract critical minerals from complex mixtures, such as mining waste and disused electronics; and
  • At scale, this new method of sourcing could help meet domestic demand for critical minerals while mitigating the economic and national security risk of our overreliance on China.

An expert group convened last week concluded that to meet critical minerals challenges in the United States, “innovation is key, and improving our ability to engineer biology will improve our ability to access new sources of critical minerals.” NSCEB notes that biology is already routinely used in separation, and additional engineering could make these solutions more efficient and effective.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

OECD Paper Compares Regulatory Environments for Biotechnology and Biosolutions between the EU and United States
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
BB-REG-Net Suggests Additional Lifecycle Assessment Categories for Biobased and Biodegradable Materials
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Minnesota PFAS Reporting System Available, MPCA Will Hold February Webinar on CUUs
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
EPA Releases Draft Pesticide Registration Notice 2026-NEW: Notifications, Non-Notifications, and Minor Formulation Amendments
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Lisa R. Burchi
TSCA Section 21 Petition Seeks Risk Management Rule for Chemicals “Widely Used” in Consumer Liquid Laundry Detergents
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
NSCEB Paper Outlines Policy Options to Modernize Oversight of Biotechnology Products
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. , Carla N. Hutton
House Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Legislation to Modernize TSCA
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.
Uncertain U.S. Foreign Policy Implications for Chemical Regulation and Trade
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Support Biomanufacturing
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
OSHA Extends Hazard Communication Standard Compliance Dates
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
NMED Posts Revised Proposed PFAS Reporting, Labeling, and Prohibition Rule
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
2026 Forecast: Capitol Hill Issues — A Conversation with James V. Aidala [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Chemical Regulatory Policy in a Period of Political Attrition
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 