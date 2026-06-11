NRC’s Generic Environmental Impact Statement Streamlines Environmental Review for New Nuclear Projects
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Key Takeaways

What Happened: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) finalized a rule that took effect May 26, 2026, codifying the findings of its Generic Environmental Impact Statement for Licensing of New Nuclear Reactors (the GEIS) in 10 CFR Part 51. The rule allows qualifying applicants to rely on generic environmental findings for many National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) issues, rather than preparing full project-specific analyses for each issue.

Who’s Impacted: New nuclear reactor developers, utilities, advanced reactor companies, small modular reactor and microreactor developers, industrial energy users, data center developers, project investors, and site owners considering developing new nuclear energy facilities.

The final rule marks a significant step toward streamlining and expediting NRC environmental review for new reactor applications. The GEIS uses a technology-neutral framework to evaluate environmental impacts common to many new nuclear reactors to avoid repeatedly reproducing the same analyses for each licensing application. This rule, along with NRC’s recent rule eliminating environmental assessments for certain NRC actions and proposed NRC guidance on streamlining review, is part of a broader federal push to support nuclear energy development. NRC’s intent is to make environmental reviews “smarter, more consistent, and more predictable,” while maintaining environmental compliance.

How the GEIS Works

Applicants submitting a new reactor licensing application may cite the regulation (codified in 10 CFR Part 51) for issues covered by the GEIS, rather than presenting certain application-specific analyses. The GEIS evaluates 119 issues that are relevant to developing a new nuclear reactor and divides them into either Category 1 or Category 2 issues. NRC classified 100 issues as Category 1, 17 issues as Category 2, and two electromagnetic field issues as not applicable because NRC found the science uncertain.

Category 1 issues are issues for which NRC made a generic finding of small adverse impacts, or beneficial impacts, if the proposed reactor and site meet or are bounded by the relevant assumptions. Examples of category 1 issues and associated assumptions include economic impacts (expected to be beneficial), noise (below 65 decibels), and meteorology and air quality (expected pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions are minimal). Category 2 issues still require project-specific analysis because NRC could not reach a generic conclusion until a specific site and project are identified.

To be covered under the GEIS, an applicant’s proposed site must meet the plant parameter envelope (PPE) and site parameter envelope (SPE) criteria set by the GEIS. The PPE are values and assumptions tied to the reactor design and operation, whereas the SPE is tied to the site and affected environment. These include parameters such as site size and water usage for which a small (category 1) impact will be assumed.

For applicants, the distinction matters. If a project meets the applicable values and assumptions for a Category 1 issue and the applicant identifies no new and significant information, the environmental report need not include a full impact analysis for that issue. If the project does not meet those assumptions, or if new and significant information exists, the applicant must analyze that issue in the environmental report. Category 2 issues require project-specific analysis regardless.

Issues That Will Still Drive Project Strategy

The GEIS should help applicants avoid conducting analyses for issues that NRC has determined will have similar, minimal impacts under defined parameters, but it will not eliminate the need for site-specific NEPA assessments. NRC will prepare supplemental NEPA documentation for applications that rely on the GEIS. The supplemental EIS must analyze any Category 1 issues for which the applicant cannot demonstrate that applicable assumptions are met or for which the applicant or NRC identifies new and significant information.

Key Category 2 issues include:

  • Threatened and endangered species, habitats, and historic and cultural resources.
  • Climate change impacts on environmental resources.
  • Purpose and need, need for power, site alternatives, energy alternatives, and system design alternatives.
  • Surface water degradation due to chemical and thermal discharges.

NRC made several notable changes between the draft and final GEIS. It recategorized severe accidents as a Category 1 issue, added discussion of Tribal and historic resources consultation, and renamed “Climate Change” as “Climate Change Impacts on Environmental Resources” to distinguish site-specific climate effects from Category 1 greenhouse gas emissions issues.

Next Steps

Developers can consider the GEIS as an early planning tool. Projects that can be designed and sited within the PPE and SPE may capture more schedule and cost benefits. Projects outside those assumptions should identify early which issues will need additional analysis and whether design or siting changes could bring the project within the GEIS.

© 2026 Beveridge & Diamond PC

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