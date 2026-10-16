NRC Proposes Expanding Exemptions from Materials Licensing: Implications for Licensees, Agreement States

Go-To Guide: Expanded Materials Exemptions: The NRC would expand the quantities and materials exempt from licensing by replacing the exempt-quantity table in 10 CFR Section 30.71 (Schedule B) with a reference to 10 CFR Part 20, Appendix C.

The NRC would expand the quantities and materials exempt from licensing by replacing the exempt-quantity table in 10 CFR Section 30.71 (Schedule B) with a reference to 10 CFR Part 20, Appendix C. DOE Contractor Exemptions: The rule would amend 10 CFR Sections 30.12, 40.11, and 70.11 to grant blanket exemptions for U.S. Department of Energy contractors conducting off-site training.

The rule would amend 10 CFR Sections 30.12, 40.11, and 70.11 to grant blanket exemptions for U.S. Department of Energy contractors conducting off-site training. Mandatory Agreement State Compatibility: As with many recent NRC rulemakings, Agreement States would not have the flexibility to impose more restrictive requirements. How, when, and whether Agreement State approval will be obtained for activities under the DOE contractor exemptions remain open questions.

On Oct. 5, 2026, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) published a companion proposed rule (91 FR 63168) and direct final rule (91 FR 63133) titled “Exemptions From Materials Licensing.” The rulemaking would amend regulations across 10 CFR Parts 20, 30, 40, and 70 to expand the uses and quantities of byproduct, source, and special nuclear material that do not require a specific license. Comments on the proposed rule are due Nov. 4, 2026.

The proposed revisions address two areas where the NRC considers the historical licensing framework out of step with radiological risk:

1. Byproduct Material Exempt Quantities (10 CFR Section 30.71, Schedule B)

NRC regulations at 10 CFR Section 30.18 allow persons to receive, possess, use, transfer, or own byproduct material in quantities not exceeding those listed in 10 CFR Section 30.71 (Schedule B) without a license. Possession of greater quantities generally requires a specific license. Under the proposed and direct final rules, the NRC would replace the Schedule B table with a direct reference to Appendix C of 10 CFR Part 20. Appendix C, which was developed for a different purpose, identifies radionuclide-specific quantities of licensed material that trigger the container-labeling requirements of 10 CFR Sections 20.1904 and 20.1905, based on dose limits and exposure assumptions. The NRC states that using the Appendix C values is a more risk-informed approach to byproduct material licensing.

2. Blanket Exemptions for DOE Contractors (10 CFR Sections 30.12, 40.11, and 70.11)

DOE or DOE contractor activities on federally controlled sites are generally exempt from NRC regulation. When DOE contractors conduct activities with nuclear material at non-federal sites, however, they generally must obtain an exemption, which requires review and approval by the NRC and the host Agreement State.

The rule would amend 10 CFR Sections 30.12, 40.11, and 70.11 to grant a categorical, blanket exemption for a range of DOE contractor activities involving off-site training, provided the activities fall within certain contract and activity criteria. It is not clear, however, how compliance with these criteria will be assessed, given that no regulatory request is required. In addition to implementing policies reflected in Executive Order 14300 (90 FR 22587), this change reflects a growing push for uniformity across Agreement State programs.

Key Takeaways and Practical Recommendations