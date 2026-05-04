NRC Amends and Expands NEPA Categorical Exclusions for Routine Licensing Actions

What Happened: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued a final rule amending 10 CFR Part 51 to expand and reorganize its categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for licensing, regulatory, and administrative actions that do not significantly affect the quality of the human environment. The rule took effect on April 29, 2026.

Who’s Impacted: Reactor licensees, fuel cycle facilities, radioactive materials licensees, waste disposal operators, spent fuel storage certificate holders, and companies with pending or future NRC licensing, amendment, exemption, transfer, or administrative requests.

What Should They Consider Doing in Response: Companies should reassess whether any projects subject to NRC approvals and NEPA reviews that are not yet underway may now qualify for categorical exclusions, update internal permitting strategies, and consider whether the revised regulations can shorten review timelines for routine NRC approvals. Companies should also evaluate whether planned site work remains limited to “previously disturbed areas,” because that threshold now affects several exclusions.

By When Should They Act: Before submitting new NRC requests on or after April 29, 2026.

Background

NRC’s final rule revises its environmental review regulations under NEPA for categories of agency actions that NRC has determined do not individually or cumulatively have a significant effect on the human environment. The NRC explained that the amendments will eliminate the need to prepare environmental assessments (EAs) for many routine licensing, regulatory, and administrative actions, without changing substantive requirements for applicants or licensees.

The rule follows NRC’s July 2024 proposal and years of review of past agency actions and environmental documents. According to NRC, the agency adopted the changes to improve consistency, reduce redundancy, and direct environmental review resources toward actions with real potential for significant environmental effects.

This rulemaking is separate from NRC’s comprehensive review and reform of its regulations in accordance with the recent Executive Order (E.O.) 14300, “Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission,” which may result in additional, future changes to NRC’s NEPA regulations. Regulated parties should remain on the lookout for further revisions and rulemakings aimed at reexamining NRC NEPA regulations.

What the Rule Changes

The final rule does three things that matter most for regulated entities.

1. Broadens the list of actions eligible for categorical exclusions.

The rule broadens existing categorical exclusions and adds several new categories of excluded actions, including:

New categories of actions subject to categorial exclusions : Applications for new, amended, revised, or renewed spent fuel storage cask certificates of compliance. Licensees seeking alternatives to 10 CFR § 50.55(a)’s minimum quality standards for the design, fabrication, erection, construction, testing, and inspection of certain systems, structures, and components of boiling and pressurized water-cooled nuclear power plants. Licensees seeking approvals of exemptions from, or license amendments related to, fire protection, emergency planning, physical security, cybersecurity, or quality assurance requirements. Licensees seeking NRC approval to delay implementation of certain new NRC requirements for activities previously found not to have significant environmental impacts. It is important to note, however, that this categorical exclusion only applies to implementation date delays. It does not apply to authorizations for other date extensions, such as license term extensions. Certain administrative or financial actions, including some decommissioning funding actions and license terminations where no construction began, or decommissioning is complete and approved. The NRC noted that this new categorical exclusion does not cover financial actions that enable activities with a potential significant environmental impact, where NRC exercises sufficient control over the use of the financial assistance or the effect of the action.

: Expansion of existing categorial exclusions to include rulemaking, orders, and approval of license amendments for: Changes to inspection or surveillance requirements (expanded to apply to non-reactor facilities). Changes to equipment servicing or maintenance requirements. Changes to modify safeguard plans or material control and accounting inventory requirements, including modifications to systems used for security and/or materials accountability; and Changes to scheduling requirements.



For some licensees, these changes may remove the need for an environmental assessment for requests that NRC previously treated as routine but still documented through an EA and a finding of no significant impact.

2. Reorganizes the exclusions around the nature of the action

The NRC also restructured 10 CFR § 51.22 to group exclusions by the threshold criteria used to determine whether the actions may be categorically excluded rather than by the previously used distinctions between license amendments, exemptions, orders, and rulemakings. In practice, that matters because NRC is trying to focus on what the action authorizes, not the procedural vehicle used to approve it. This approach should make the rule easier to apply across similar requests. It may also reduce inconsistent treatment of similar actions submitted in different procedural forms.

3. Replaces “no significant construction impact” with a new ground-disturbance test

One of the most important revisions is NRC’s decision to update the older “no significant construction impact” concept, which was previously used to preclude ground-disturbing activities in undisturbed areas from qualifying for categorical exclusions. Under the final rule, eligibility for certain exclusions now requires that any ground disturbance be limited to “previously disturbed areas” in lieu of requiring “no significant construction impact.” The rule defines “previously disturbed areas” as areas changed by facility development and altered by human activity, so they no longer support important habitats, habitats for important species, or the potential to yield historic and cultural resources.

The NRC said this change is meant to clarify, not tighten, the rule. Still, it creates a more concrete screening question for applicants: Will the action involve ground disturbance outside previously disturbed areas? If yes, the exclusion may not apply, and an environmental assessment may still be needed.

Parties can show that “any ground disturbance is limited to previously disturbed areas” by determining that the proposed action will not consist of ground-disturbing activities at all, or by providing documentation (e.g., surveys) confirming that there are no important habitats, important species, or historic or cultural resources in the areas where ground disturbance will occur.

Why This Matters

For many companies, the immediate value of the rule is procedural efficiency. The NRC concluded that the amendments should reduce unnecessary environmental documentation for routine actions and generate cost savings for the agency and regulated parties. NRC’s regulatory analysis estimated a net benefit and emphasized added benefits from greater clarity, the elimination of redundancy, and improved consistency.

That does not mean environmental review disappears for all low-risk actions. The rule preserves NRC’s ability to require further review where “special circumstances” exist. If a particular request presents unresolved resource conflicts or other facts suggesting a potentially significant environmental effect, the agency may still prepare an environmental assessment or, if needed, an environmental impact statement.

The result is a more useful divide between actions that are usually routine and those that warrant case-specific analysis.

Practical Implications for Applicants and Licensees

Companies with NRC-facing projects should focus on four questions.

Does the request fit a newly expanded exclusion? Many routine requests that previously triggered an EA may now fall into an express categorical exclusion, especially requests involving security, emergency planning, quality assurance, maintenance, inspections, scheduling, decommissioning funding, or spent fuel storage cask certifications.

Many routine requests that previously triggered an EA may now fall into an express categorical exclusion, especially requests involving security, emergency planning, quality assurance, maintenance, inspections, scheduling, decommissioning funding, or spent fuel storage cask certifications. Will the project disturb only previously disturbed areas? For new exclusions related to activities such as procurement of research, approval of transportation routes, funding of higher education through grants, and changes to facility operational/safeguard requirements, this question is central. Companies should confirm site conditions early and preserve supporting documentation, including prior site plans, disturbance records, and any resource surveys the NRC may need to verify eligibility.

For new exclusions related to activities such as procurement of research, approval of transportation routes, funding of higher education through grants, and changes to facility operational/safeguard requirements, this question is central. Companies should confirm site conditions early and preserve supporting documentation, including prior site plans, disturbance records, and any resource surveys the NRC may need to verify eligibility. Are there facts that could create “special circumstances”? Even where a categorical exclusion appears available, site-specific issues involving habitat, cultural resources, or unusual environmental effects may still defeat it. Early screening remains important for project planning.

Even where a categorical exclusion appears available, site-specific issues involving habitat, cultural resources, or unusual environmental effects may still defeat it. Early screening remains important for project planning. Can the rule streamline pending strategy decisions? Applicants preparing amendments, exemptions, or requests to extend the implementation date should revisit their filing strategy now. In some cases, the new rule may support a leaner environmental submission or a narrower agency review path after April 29, 2026.

What To Do Next

Companies with active NRC matters should inventory pending and anticipated requests and identify which ones may qualify under the revised exclusions. Project teams should also align engineering, environmental, and licensing staff on the new “previously disturbed areas” concept before planning any site work tied to a licensing request.

For higher-value submissions, it may be worth building the categorical exclusion analysis into the front end of the application package. A clear showing that the request fits the revised rule could help reduce review friction and avoid unnecessary environmental documentation.