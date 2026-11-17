Patent Assertion Risk in the Age of Autonomous Systems and Physical AI

[Updated and Expanded from As Vehicles Become Computerized, NPE Patent Owners Are Targeting Automakers (2021)]

In 2021, we published As Vehicles Become Computerized, NPE Patent Owners Are Targeting Automakers, an article examining how non-practicing entities (NPEs) were increasingly targeting the automotive sector as vehicles became computers on wheels. The thesis was straightforward: as automakers adopted the same software, connectivity, and sensor technologies that had long defined high-tech products, they would face the same patent assertion campaigns that software and electronics companies had been defending against for years.

That prediction proved correct. But the story did not stop at the vehicle. Today, the same software-defined, connected, and data-rich technology layers that attracted NPE attention to automotive products are being deployed across an expanding range of physical systems: commercial drones, warehouse robots, autonomous delivery vehicles, surgical and industrial robotics, agricultural automation, defense platforms, and other physical AI systems. The connected car was not an endpoint; it was the first wave of a broader transformation.

This article is part of a twelve-week series on autonomous systems, physical AI, and patent strategy. In prior articles, we established an expanded taxonomy of patentable inventions across the physical AI landscape, presented a comprehensive IP strategy playbook for autonomous systems companies, examined the data on whether patent filings help physical AI companies raise capital, analyzed what acquirers now diligence in AI and autonomy deals, and examined where competitor-driven physical AI patent disputes are likely to emerge. Here, we turn to the defensive side of the equation: how NPEs and patent assertion entities (PAEs) identify targets, what the current litigation data reveals, and what companies building physical AI products should do to prepare.

The core observation is this: the NPE risk that first followed the connected car is now following the connected machine. Any company whose product depends on wireless communications, GPS or geolocation, sensor data, cloud connectivity, remote monitoring, user interfaces, or software-based device control should consider patent assertion risk as part of its IP strategy, product development process, and investor readiness.

1. The Original Warning: Connected Vehicles as NPE Targets

The 2021 article began with a simple observation: automakers, high-tech software companies, and electronics companies were increasingly facing similar challenges as vehicles became computers on wheels. Software and electronics companies were historically among the largest targets of patent infringement lawsuits brought by NPEs. As vehicles incorporated more software, more connectivity, and more electronic components, the automotive sector began to look like the technology sector from a patent assertion perspective.

The data at the time was striking. According to RPX Corp.’s Q3 2021 report, NPEs had their busiest third quarter since 2016, adding 595 defendants to litigation. Of thirteen tracked industry sectors, the automotive sector experienced the largest percentage increase in NPE-targeted defendants from Q3 2020 to Q3 2021, rising 182% (from 11 defendants to 31). That single data point illustrated a broader trend: as vehicles became more connected and software-defined, NPEs recognized that patents originally asserted against smartphones, networking equipment, and e-commerce platforms could be asserted against automotive products as well.

The specific NPE campaigns identified in 2021 targeted technology features that were, by then, standard in modern vehicles:

GPS and cellular emergency services: patents covering the use of GPS and cellular systems to provide vehicle emergency services, including automatic crash notification and location-based emergency dispatching.

patents covering the use of GPS and cellular systems to provide vehicle emergency services, including automatic crash notification and location-based emergency dispatching. GPS navigation: patents directed to navigation system architectures, route calculation, map data processing, and location-based services.

patents directed to navigation system architectures, route calculation, map data processing, and location-based services. In-vehicle infotainment: patents covering user interface systems, media playback, connectivity protocols, and integration of mobile devices with vehicle head units.

patents covering user interface systems, media playback, connectivity protocols, and integration of mobile devices with vehicle head units. USB media ports: patents directed to universal serial bus interfaces and media-device connectivity in vehicles, including a campaign in which a private equity-backed NPE added automobile companies and parts suppliers to litigation over a technology feature found in virtually every modern car.

The pattern was not random. Each of these technology areas, including GPS, cellular, infotainment, and USB connectivity, had been the subject of extensive patent prosecution and NPE litigation in the smartphone and consumer electronics sectors for years before NPEs turned to automotive targets. Once a critical mass of vehicles incorporated the same features, the automotive sector became a new source of licensing and litigation revenue for patent assertion campaigns.

The 2021 article concluded that, although the automotive industry might prefer to avoid patent wars while the electric and autonomous vehicle market was still developing, NPEs appeared to have a different agenda and were poised to apply their assets and experience to the automotive sector. That conclusion has proven accurate, and the assertion risk has since expanded far beyond automobiles.

2. What Changed: NPE Litigation Trends from 2021 to 2026

Since the publication of the 2021 article, NPE activity has not only continued but accelerated. Several developments in the patent litigation landscape are relevant to any company operating in the autonomous systems and physical AI space.

2.1 NPE Filings Reached New Highs

According to RPX, U.S. patent litigation increased substantially in 2024, with NPE filings climbing 21.6% and operating-company filings rising 16.8%. Unified Patents reported in its 2025 Year in Review that NPE district court filings jumped an additional 21.6% in 2025 compared with 2024, and that overall district court patent case filings increased 12% year over year. NPEs filed 55.4% of all district court patent cases in 2025, a majority of all patent litigation nationwide.

The high-tech sector bore the heaviest concentration. According to Unified Patents, NPEs were responsible for 90.3% of all high-tech patent litigation in 2025, a disproportionate share even against the 55.4% NPE filing rate across all sectors. Unified defines high-tech as software, hardware, and networking technologies, all of which overlap directly with the technology layers used in autonomous systems and physical AI products. Any company whose product incorporates software-based control, networked communications, sensor processing, or cloud connectivity falls squarely within the zone of technologies most frequently targeted by NPE litigation.

2.2 Texas Remains the Dominant NPE Venue

Venue selection continues to play a central role in NPE litigation strategy. Unified Patents reported that the Eastern District of Texas and the Western District of Texas together accounted for more than 60% of NPE litigation filings in 2025. For defendants, this concentration has practical implications: companies operating nationally or globally should expect that NPE complaints may be filed in Texas regardless of the defendant’s principal place of business, and should evaluate venue-transfer strategies early in the litigation timeline.

2.3 PTAB Procedural Dynamics Have Shifted

Inter partes review (IPR) at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has long been a cornerstone of NPE defense strategy. Under 35 U.S.C. § 311, a non-owner may petition for inter partes review on grounds of anticipation (§ 102) or obviousness (§ 103) based on patents or printed publications. The institution standard under § 314 requires a reasonable likelihood that the petitioner will prevail on at least one challenged claim, and institution decisions are final and nonappealable.

However, PTAB procedural dynamics shifted materially in 2025. Unified Patents reported that PTAB procedural denials rose sharply, with a record-high 607 denials issued in 2025. The institution rate against NPE-owned patents fell from 64.6% in Q1 2025 to just 33.6% in Q4 2025, a steep decline that significantly changes the calculus for defendants relying on IPR as their primary defense mechanism.

At the same time, requests for ex parte reexamination reached an all-time high of 726 in 2025, suggesting that some defendants and practitioners are exploring alternative post-grant proceedings in response to increased PTAB discretionary denials.

Strategic takeaway: Defendants should no longer assume that IPR will be the central path for challenging the validity of asserted patents. A comprehensive defense strategy may need to evaluate ex parte reexamination, early dispositive motions, non-infringement positions, patent eligibility challenges under 35 U.S.C. § 101, marking and notice defenses under 35 U.S.C. § 287, damages limitations, venue transfer, and settlement strategy in parallel.

2.4 Third-Party Litigation Funding Is Fueling NPE Activity

In December 2024, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report on third-party funding of patent litigation. The GAO found that patent infringement lawsuits can cost millions of dollars and that some patent owners, particularly NPEs, rely on third-party litigation funding to finance assertion campaigns. The report noted that a substantial proportion of patent lawsuits are estimated to be third-party funded, that most plaintiffs are not currently required to disclose third-party funding arrangements, and that many funders and experts surveyed were open to some form of disclosure requirement.

Third-party funding has practical implications for settlement dynamics. The GAO found that while third-party funding can help resource-constrained patent owners assert their patents, technology companies and other defendants reported that the availability of third-party funding can increase defense costs, complicate settlement negotiations, and lengthen settlement timelines. For physical AI companies, this means that NPE plaintiffs may have access to significant litigation capital and may be less inclined to accept early, low-value settlements, especially where the underlying patents cover high-value technology features deployed at scale.

3. Why Physical AI Is Exposed: The Connected Feature Set, Not Just Autonomy

A common misunderstanding is that NPE risk in the autonomous systems space is driven by breakthrough AI or novel autonomy algorithms. In practice, the features most likely to attract NPE attention are not the most advanced elements of a physical AI system. They are the most common. The same connected, software-defined technology layers that first drew NPEs to the automotive sector are now being integrated into a broad range of physical products and platforms.

The reason is structural. NPEs typically assert portfolios of patents that cover widely deployed features, because broad deployment maximizes the number of potential defendants and the total addressable licensing revenue. Patents covering fundamental connectivity, location, user interface, and data-processing features are more valuable to NPEs than patents covering narrow, product-specific autonomy innovations, precisely because those features appear across multiple industries and product categories.

Consider the range of physical AI platforms that now incorporate these features:

Commercial drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): GPS navigation, cellular and radio-frequency communications, ground-station teleoperation, camera and sensor data processing, cloud-based flight management, geofencing, and mobile-app user interfaces.

GPS navigation, cellular and radio-frequency communications, ground-station teleoperation, camera and sensor data processing, cloud-based flight management, geofencing, and mobile-app user interfaces. Warehouse and logistics robots: wireless communications (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular), sensor-based navigation and obstacle avoidance, fleet management software, cloud connectivity for task allocation, remote monitoring dashboards, and API-based integrations with warehouse management systems.

wireless communications (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular), sensor-based navigation and obstacle avoidance, fleet management software, cloud connectivity for task allocation, remote monitoring dashboards, and API-based integrations with warehouse management systems. Autonomous delivery vehicles and sidewalk robots: GPS and geolocation, cellular connectivity, remote teleoperation, camera and lidar-based perception, user-facing mobile applications for package tracking, and cloud-based route optimization.

GPS and geolocation, cellular connectivity, remote teleoperation, camera and lidar-based perception, user-facing mobile applications for package tracking, and cloud-based route optimization. Surgical and medical robotics: remote control interfaces, real-time data streaming, sensor fusion for instrument positioning, cloud-based procedure planning, electronic health record integrations, and software-based calibration and update systems.

remote control interfaces, real-time data streaming, sensor fusion for instrument positioning, cloud-based procedure planning, electronic health record integrations, and software-based calibration and update systems. Agricultural automation (agtech): GPS-guided navigation, satellite and cellular communications, remote monitoring of field conditions, sensor-based crop analysis, drone-to-equipment coordination, and cloud-based analytics platforms.

GPS-guided navigation, satellite and cellular communications, remote monitoring of field conditions, sensor-based crop analysis, drone-to-equipment coordination, and cloud-based analytics platforms. Defense and national security platforms: tactical communications, GPS-denied navigation, swarm coordination protocols, encrypted data links, remote operator interfaces, sensor fusion for ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), and software-defined mission planning.

tactical communications, GPS-denied navigation, swarm coordination protocols, encrypted data links, remote operator interfaces, sensor fusion for ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), and software-defined mission planning. Industrial and manufacturing automation: networked sensors (IoT), predictive maintenance systems, cloud-connected production management, robotic control interfaces, machine-to-machine communications, and real-time data analytics for quality control.

The common thread across all of these platforms is not that they are autonomous; many operate with limited or no autonomy today. The common thread is that they are connected, software-defined, sensor-equipped, and data-dependent. These are the same attributes that made the automotive sector an attractive NPE target. The technology stack is converging, and the NPE playbook follows the technology.

4. Where NPE Claims May Map in Physical AI Products

To assess NPE exposure, physical AI companies should understand the specific technology areas where patent assertion campaigns are most likely to arise. The following categories represent the technology layers most commonly targeted by NPE assertions in the connected-product space, each of which is now present in autonomous systems and physical AI products.

4.1 Connectivity and Communications

Patents covering wireless communication protocols (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular including 4G/5G, DSRC, and V2X), network handoff, data packet routing, and secure communication channels have been among the most heavily asserted patent categories in NPE litigation for over a decade. As physical AI products adopt these same protocols for device-to-cloud, device-to-device, and device-to-operator communications, they become potential targets for the same portfolios.

4.2 Location, GPS, and Geofencing

GPS navigation was one of the first automotive features targeted by NPEs in the campaigns identified in the 2021 article. Patents in this area cover location determination, route calculation, geofence definition and enforcement, location-based services, and position correction algorithms. Drones, delivery robots, agricultural equipment, and other physical AI products that rely on geolocation for navigation or operational boundary enforcement are exposed to the same patent portfolios.

4.3 Sensors and Perception Data

The sensor stack in physical AI products, including cameras, lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, inertial measurement units, and environmental sensors, generates data that must be processed, fused, filtered, and acted upon in real time. Patents covering sensor data processing, fusion algorithms, object detection, tracking, classification, and environmental modeling may be asserted against any product that processes sensor inputs to inform autonomous or semi-autonomous behavior.

4.4 Cloud Access and Remote Data Processing

Many physical AI systems transmit operational data to cloud infrastructure for storage, processing, analytics, software updates, or machine learning model refinement. Patents covering cloud-based data architectures, over-the-air (OTA) update systems, edge-to-cloud data pipelines, and remote software provisioning are relevant across the physical AI landscape, from fleet telematics to surgical robot calibration.

4.5 Teleoperation and Remote Monitoring

Teleoperation, meaning the ability to remotely control or supervise a physical system, is a feature common to drones, delivery robots, surgical robots, and defense platforms. Patents covering remote-control interfaces, low-latency video streaming, operator-assist systems, and supervisory control architectures may be asserted against companies whose products include any form of remote human oversight or intervention capability.

4.6 Fleet and Swarm Management

Companies deploying multiple autonomous units, whether warehouse robots, delivery drones, or agricultural machines, typically use fleet management software to coordinate task allocation, routing, scheduling, and status monitoring. Patents covering fleet optimization algorithms, multi-agent coordination, swarm behavior, and centralized management platforms are directly relevant.

4.7 User Interfaces

In-vehicle infotainment was a major NPE target in the automotive sector. The same user-interface patents covering touchscreen interactions, voice commands, gesture controls, mobile-app integrations, and display architectures may be asserted against any physical AI product that includes a human-facing interface, whether that interface is on a handheld controller, a mobile application, a ground-station console, or a head-mounted display.

4.8 Data Analytics and Machine Learning

As physical AI systems generate and consume increasingly large volumes of operational data, patents covering data analytics methods, predictive modeling, anomaly detection, and machine learning inference at the edge or in the cloud become potential assertion targets. This category is particularly relevant for companies that market their data analytics capabilities as a product differentiator.

4.9 Device Control and Actuation

At the most fundamental level, physical AI products convert software commands into physical actions. Patents covering control architectures, actuator coordination, motion planning, safety interlocks, and real-time control loops are relevant to any product that translates software instructions into mechanical movement or physical system behavior.

5. Defense and Risk-Management Playbook for Physical AI Companies

Physical AI companies should not treat NPE risk as an abstract concern to be addressed only after litigation is filed. A proactive approach to patent assertion defense can reduce litigation costs, improve settlement outcomes, and strengthen a company’s overall IP posture. The following framework draws on both the statutory tools available under Title 35 and practical litigation-management strategies observed in recent NPE defense campaigns.

5.1 Pre-Suit Monitoring and Early Warning

Companies should monitor NPE filing activity in their technology areas before being named as defendants. Public litigation records, PTAB filings, patent assignment databases, and industry litigation trackers can provide early warning of campaigns targeting connected-product features. Early awareness allows companies to evaluate prior art, assess claim scope, and prepare defense strategies before the complaint arrives.

5.2 Early Case Assessment

Upon receipt of a demand letter or complaint, a structured early case assessment should evaluate: the scope and validity of the asserted claims, the strength of non-infringement positions, the availability of prior art, the litigation history of the asserted patents (including any prior claim constructions or invalidity findings), the identity and track record of the NPE plaintiff, and the potential availability of defenses based on patent eligibility, marking, notice, and damages.

5.3 Prior Art and Claim Chart Review

Many NPE-asserted patents in the connected-product space were filed during earlier technology cycles and may be vulnerable to prior art that was not before the examiner during prosecution. A thorough prior art search, combined with detailed claim charting against the accused product, should be conducted early. This work supports both litigation defense and any subsequent PTAB or reexamination proceedings.

5.4 Patent Eligibility Under 35 U.S.C. § 101

Under 35 U.S.C. § 101, patent protection is available for any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or improvement thereof. However, the Supreme Court’s Alice/Mayo framework has rendered a significant number of software-related patents vulnerable to eligibility challenges, particularly where the claims are directed to abstract ideas implemented on generic computing hardware. Many NPE-asserted patents covering connectivity, data processing, user interface, and analytics features may be susceptible to early-stage § 101 motions to dismiss, which can resolve cases before significant discovery costs are incurred.

5.5 Non-Infringement

A detailed non-infringement analysis should be a foundational element of every NPE defense. Physical AI products often implement connected features through architectures and methods that differ materially from the accused claims, particularly where the asserted patents were drafted with earlier-generation technology in mind. Claim construction proceedings may reveal that the asserted claims do not cover the defendant’s actual implementation.

5.6 Patent Marking and Notice Under 35 U.S.C. § 287

Under 35 U.S.C. § 287(a), a patentee who fails to mark patented articles (or use virtual marking) cannot recover damages except upon proof that the infringer was notified of the infringement and continued to infringe thereafter. Damages are recoverable only from the date of actual notice, and filing an infringement action constitutes such notice. For defendants, this means that if the NPE or a prior owner of the patent practiced or licensed the patented technology without marking, the available damages period may be significantly limited. This defense is often underutilized and can meaningfully reduce damages exposure.

5.7 Expired or Soon-to-Expire Patents

Some NPE portfolios include patents that are expired or nearing expiration. Defendants should confirm the actual expiration date of each asserted patent, including any patent term adjustments or extensions, and assess whether the asserted patents were in force during the relevant accused time period. Expired patents limit forward-looking injunctive risk and may constrain the available damages window.

5.8 PTAB, Ex Parte Reexamination, and Post-Grant Proceedings

As discussed above, the traditional reliance on inter partes review as a primary NPE defense tool must be reconsidered in light of increased PTAB discretionary denials and falling institution rates. Under 35 U.S.C. § 315, a petition for IPR must be filed within one year of being served with a complaint alleging infringement, and the petitioner faces estoppel after a final written decision on any ground that was raised or reasonably could have been raised.

Given these constraints, defendants should evaluate whether ex parte reexamination, which reached an all-time high of 726 requests in 2025, may be a viable alternative or supplement to IPR. Ex parte reexamination does not carry the same estoppel risks and may be filed at any time. However, apart from a reply if the patent owner files a statement, the defendant has no participation rights after the initial request, making the quality of the initial prior art submission critical.

5.9 Venue and Jurisdictional Strategy

Given the concentration of NPE filings in the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, defendants should evaluate venue transfer motions early. The Supreme Court’s decision in TC Heartland and subsequent Federal Circuit case law provide a framework for challenging venue where the defendant is not incorporated in or does not have a regular and established place of business in the filing district. Jurisdictional challenges based on personal jurisdiction or improper joinder may also be available.

5.10 Litigation Funding and Settlement Dynamics

As the GAO’s December 2024 report illustrates, third-party litigation funding is a significant factor in NPE settlement dynamics. Companies facing NPE assertions should assess whether the plaintiff is likely funded by a third-party investor, as this may affect the plaintiff’s settlement timeline, minimum settlement threshold, and willingness to engage in early resolution. Defense counsel should consider whether discovery into funding arrangements may be available or warranted, and should factor funding dynamics into settlement valuation.

5.11 Fee Shifting Under 35 U.S.C. § 285

In exceptional cases, courts may award reasonable attorney fees to the prevailing party under 35 U.S.C. § 285. While fee-shifting is not available in every case, the possibility of a fee award can serve as leverage against NPE plaintiffs asserting weak or overbroad claims. Defendants should preserve arguments for exceptionality throughout the litigation.

Conclusion

In 2021, we observed that as vehicles became computers on wheels, NPEs were poised to apply their assets and experience to the automotive sector. That prediction has been confirmed by the data. But the broader lesson is not limited to automobiles. The same connected, software-defined, sensor-equipped, and data-rich features that attracted NPE attention to the automotive industry are now standard features in drones, robots, autonomous delivery systems, warehouse automation, industrial equipment, defense platforms, and a growing range of physical AI products.

The computerization of everything that moves is not a future trend. It is the current state of product development across multiple industries. And where software-defined features go, NPE assertions follow.

Physical AI companies, whether startups or established manufacturers, should treat NPE risk as a component of their IP strategy, product launch planning, investor readiness, and litigation preparedness. The objective is not to discourage innovation or avoid deploying connected features. The objective is to ensure that companies entering software-defined, connected, and data-rich markets are prepared for the patent assertion landscape that accompanies those markets.

Proactive measures, including pre-suit monitoring, portfolio analysis, defensive prior art research, marking compliance, and a clear understanding of the available statutory tools, can meaningfully reduce both the likelihood and the cost of NPE litigation. Companies that build these practices into their operations will be better positioned to defend themselves, negotiate effectively, and continue innovating.