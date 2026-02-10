Novo Nordisk Files Patent Infringement Suit Involving Compounded Semaglutide Products
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Novo Nordisk filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on February 9, 2026, alleging that compounded semaglutide injections and pills infringe on its patent covering the active pharmaceutical ingredient semaglutide, which is currently available in commercial form as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Rybelsus®. According to the complaint, all compounded versions of drugs containing semaglutide unlawfully incorporate the patented ingredient and circumvent the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) new drug approval process. Novo Nordisk is seeking a permanent injunction and damages, among other forms of relief. 

