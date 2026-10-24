November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Final Action Dates Advance, Filing Dates Hold

The U.S. Department of State’s November 2026 Visa Bulletin shows movement under the Final Action Dates chart for several categories. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that it will follow the Dates for Filing chart in November 2026. Adjustment applicants who became eligible to file in October 2026 will remain eligible in November 2026, and more adjustment applicants will become eligible for immigrant visa approval.

Quick Hits

The November Visa Bulletin shows minimal movement under the Dates for Filing chart, with only the EB-3 “Other Workers” category advancing.

The Visa Bulletin shows modest movement on the Final Action Dates chart for EB-2 and EB-3 for several chargeability areas. USCIS has confirmed that employment-based adjustment-of-status applicants may file in November using the Dates for Filing chart in the November Visa Bulletin.

Dates for Filing Control for November 2026 Filing Eligibility

The Dates for Filing chart shows no movement from October, except for “Other Workers” in the “All Chargeability” and “Mexico” categories. USCIS has confirmed applicants may use this chart for November employment-based adjustment filings.

That makes filing eligibility and final-approval timing two separate tracks this month: the Dates for Filing chart controls whether Form I-485 can be filed now (along with related Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and advance parole eligibility), while the Final Action Dates chart still controls final approval.

EB-1: Unchanged

Unchanged EB-2: Unchanged

Unchanged EB-3: Unchanged

Unchanged EB-3 Other Workers: Mexico and China advance to July 1, 2022 (from June 1, 2022)

Mexico and China advance to July 1, 2022 (from June 1, 2022) EB-5 Unreserved: Unchanged

Employment-Based Category All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed China-Mainland Born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current July 1, 2024 July 1, 2024 Current Current EB-2 March 15, 2026 January 1, 2023 January 15, 2015 March 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 EB-3 August 1, 2024 April 1, 2024 January 15, 2015 August 1, 2024 January 1, 2024 Other Workers July 1, 2022 October 1, 2020 January 15, 2015 July 1, 2022 June 1, 2022 EB-5 Unreserved Current March 1, 2021 May 1, 2024 Current Current EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure Current Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin

Notably, the EB-2 and EB-3 filing dates for All Chargeability Areas and Mexico (March 15, 2026, and August 1, 2024, respectively) remain well ahead of the corresponding final action dates, so many affected applicants can file in November even though final approval will have to wait. Employees whose priority dates are current under the Dates for Filing chart but not under the Final Action Dates chart may file Form I-485 and may be eligible for interim benefits (an EAD and advance parole) while their cases await final action.

Final Action Dates (Approval/Visa Issuance)

EB-1: China advances to August 1, 2023 (from July 1, 2023). India is unchanged at February 1, 2023. Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines remain current.

China advances to August 1, 2023 (from July 1, 2023). India is unchanged at February 1, 2023. Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines remain current. EB-2: Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines advance to April 1, 2025 (from January 1, 2025). India remains unchanged at November 1, 2013. China remains unchanged at October 1, 2021.

Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines advance to April 1, 2025 (from January 1, 2025). India remains unchanged at November 1, 2013. China remains unchanged at October 1, 2021. EB-3: Rest of World and Mexico advance to June 15, 2024 (from May 15, 2024). China advances to January 22, 2022 (from January 8, 2022). India advances to January 22, 2014 (from January 1, 2014). The Philippines remains unchanged at August 15, 2023.

Rest of World and Mexico advance to June 15, 2024 (from May 15, 2024). China advances to January 22, 2022 (from January 8, 2022). India advances to January 22, 2014 (from January 1, 2014). The Philippines remains unchanged at August 15, 2023. EB-3 Other Workers: Rest of World and Mexico advance to June 1, 2022 (from January 1, 2022). India advances to January 22, 2014 (from January 1, 2014). China unchanged at October 1, 2019. The Philippines remains unchanged at January 1, 2022.

Rest of World and Mexico advance to June 1, 2022 (from January 1, 2022). India advances to January 22, 2014 (from January 1, 2014). China unchanged at October 1, 2019. The Philippines remains unchanged at January 1, 2022. EB-4/Religious Workers: Unchanged at December 15, 2022, across all countries. H.R. 6500 (signed September 2, 2026) extends the Religious Workers category through December 11, 2026.

Unchanged at December 15, 2022, across all countries. H.R. 6500 (signed September 2, 2026) extends the Religious Workers category through December 11, 2026. EB-5 Unreserved: China is unchanged at December 1, 2016. India is unchanged at December 1, 2023. Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines remain current.

China is unchanged at December 1, 2016. India is unchanged at December 1, 2023. Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines remain current. EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Remain current.

Employment-Based Category All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed China-Mainland Born India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current August 1, 2023 February 1, 2023 Current Current EB-2 April 1, 2025 October 1, 2021 November 1, 2013 April 1, 2025 April 1, 2025 EB-3 June 15, 2024 January 22, 2022 January 22, 2014 June 15, 2024 August 15, 2023 Other Workers June 1, 2022 October 1, 2019 January 22, 2014 June 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 EB-5 Unreserved Current December 1, 2016 December 1, 2023 Current Current EB-5 Set Aside Categories: Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure Current Current Current Current Current

Source: U.S. Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin

Because USCIS has authorized use of the Dates for Filing chart, this month’s final action advances primarily affect when pending cases can be approved, not whether new cases can be filed in November. Since USCIS reassesses chart selection monthly, this authorization is not guaranteed to carry into December.

Next Steps

With USCIS’s confirmation that the Dates for Filing chart governs November 2026 employment-based adjustment filings, the gap between the two charts may be relevant to employers and foreign national employees whose priority dates fall between the dates for filing cutoff and the final action date. Some pending applications may also move closer to approval as a result of this month’s final action advances in the EB-1 China, EB-2, and EB-3 categories. Since USCIS evaluates which chart to use monthly, it remains unclear whether the November authorization will extend into December 2026. Even with this month’s progress, applicants chargeable to China and India continue to face significant backlogs in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-5 categories, which may continue to affect long-term work-authorization planning.