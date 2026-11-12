Notice and Assent: Ninth Circuit Rejects Availability of Mandatory Consumer Arbitration In Back-to-Back Privacy Class Actions

Introduction

The Ninth Circuit spent the first week of November reminding companies that an online arbitration agreement is only as good as the display that presents it to consumers. In two unpublished rulings filed a day apart, separate panels affirmed orders denying motions to compel arbitration in privacy class actions.

In Nader v. LendingTree, LLC, No. 25-7045 (9th Cir. Nov. 4, 2026), the panel found that the websites never gave users reasonably conspicuous notice of the arbitration terms.

In Morrison v. Yippee Entertainment, Inc., No. 25-7161 (9th Cir. Nov. 5, 2026), the panel accepted that the arbitration terms were visible but nevertheless found that the signup screen never told users which click would signal their agreement.

Neither decision is precedential, but collectively they underscore how closely the Ninth Circuit (and district courts within the Ninth Circuit) scrutinize design choices companies often treat as routine. For defendants in consumer privacy litigations, arbitration agreements and class action waivers are important strategic levers, making potential lessons extend well beyond these two cases.

Legal Background

Both litigations concerned what is commonly referred to as a “sign-in wrap” agreement, which is one method by which websites obtain assent to electronic contracts. In this type of agreement, “the website provides a link to terms of use and indicates that some action may bind the user but does not require that the user actually review those terms.”

Under California law, an arbitration agreement contained in online terms of service is enforceable only if (1) the website provides reasonably conspicuous notice of the terms, and (2) the consumer takes some action, such as clicking a button or checking a box, that unambiguously manifests assent. Hyperlinks can be used to disclose terms, but their presence must be “readily apparent,” among other criteria.

California courts apply a “traditional inquiry related to the visuals involved with the notice, such as font size, text placement, and overall screen design”—which was similarly utilized by the Ninth Circuit panels in these cases recently decided.

A Notice Deficiency Precludes Arbitration in the Snowflake Data Breach MDL

The Nader appeal (captioned, through an apparent typo, as In re Snowlake, Inc. Data Security Breach Litigation) came out of the multidistrict litigation over the Snowflake breach. Defendants sought to send the claims against them to arbitration under the terms of use on their websites by filing a motion to compel arbitration. This motion was denied by the lower court and affirmed by the Ninth Circuit.

Reviewing the case on appeal, the Ninth Circuit found the terms of service involved “did not provide reasonably conspicuous notice of the terms of use containing the arbitration provision.” The terms appeared in font that was considerably smaller than the surrounding text.

The arbitration language also only appeared once consumers scrolled past other content, including a “Good News! We’ve Found Matches For You!” banner and a bright green “Get My Quotes” box. According to the Court, “The notice seems to fade into the irrelevancy of other aspects of the page” because the webpage has multiple hyperlinks and “varying font sizes and images.”

Thus, the Court held, the absence of conspicuous notice of the arbitration provision precluded consumers’ consent to arbitration.

Morrison v. Yippee Entertainment: An Assent Failure in a Video Privacy Protection Act Putative Class Action

Morrison picks up the arbitration analysis where Nader stopped. Plaintiff filed a putative class action against Yippee Entertainment, Inc., alleging that Defendant shared information identifying Plaintiff’s video viewing with a third party for advertising without her consent. In a prior 2025 appeal, the Ninth Circuit held that Defendant’s terms were reasonably conspicuous but left open whether users had actually manifested assent to them. On remand, the Southern District of California found that they had not and again denied arbitration, which was affirmed this month on appeal.

On the merits, the panel applied California precedent holding that assent to a sign-in wrap occurs only where the user is explicitly advised that clicking will constitute assent to the terms. The court emphasized that “[e]ven strongly implicit advisement isn’t enough.” The page must explain which actions will be treated as assent “[a]nd it must identify what, exactly, those actions are.”

Defendant’s site, by contrast, told users that they accepted the terms, arbitration clause included, by “clicking below,” but it never said that this meant the “Start Subscription” button. In fact, six clickable items sat below it: links to Defendant’s terms, cookie policy, and privacy policy, the “Start Subscription” button, and links to Google’s terms and privacy policy. The court found “no explicit indication which of these clickable items ‘below’ manifests assent to arbitrate.” (emphasis supplied).

Implications for Data Privacy Class Actions and Arbitrations

The Ninth Circuit in recent years has focused what is required for online contract formation. These rulings arrive as consumer privacy class actions continue to proliferate on multiple fronts, including website claims focused on chatbots, session replay, and third-party tracking technologies.

In these cases, the defendant’s relationship with the putative class typically exists only electronically, so the enforceability of its terms of use often determines whether the case proceeds as a putative class action in court or as individual arbitrations.

The stakes cut both ways in the arbitration context. A company that cannot establish formation loses the ability to require individual arbitration and faces litigation from a putative class. But a company whose terms are enforceable should still consider whether its arbitration program is built to handle the mass arbitration campaigns that plaintiffs’ firms increasingly file when class actions are foreclosed, including fee obligations, batching provisions, and bellwether procedures.