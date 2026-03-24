Notes from the FTC Conference on Marketing and Public Policy

Every few years, the Federal Trade Commission convenes a consumer protection-focused conference that features academic research regarding consumer protection issues of interest to the FTC. Last week, I attended the third such conference, which has not been held since before COVID.

The conference has a heavy economic focus and is well attended by employees of the Bureau of Economics. It is structured academically, with participants (typically junior professors and post-doctoral students) presenting research papers and receiving comments from full professors and also fielding audience questions.

Although some of the papers reflect work already completed by the FTC, such as studies on influencers, other papers provided signals about areas of emerging enforcement interest. For that reason, attendance provided some vital clues about where the FTC enforcement may focus in the future. Rather than recapping every presentation, I discuss below some major takeaways from the two day conference.