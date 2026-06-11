Notable Changes to the ICC Arbitration Rules

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Rules of Arbitration are commonly used to resolve international commercial disputes and parties routinely agreed to be bound by them in their arbitration agreements. On June 1, 2026, the ICC issued new rules effective as of that date (2026 ICC Rules). The 2026 ICC Rules apply to all ICC arbitrations arising after June 1, 2026, regardless unless the parties’ arbitration agreement expressly requires the use of an earlier version of the rules.

The most notable changes are aimed at accelerating the arbitration process and reducing the time required to obtain a final award.

Expedited Procedure Provisions now apply by default, regardless of any contrary provisions in the parties’ arbitration agreement, to disputes valued at up to $4 million arising under arbitration agreements effective on or after June 1, 2026. These cases will proceed on a compressed schedule, with a final award expected within six months of the first case management conference.

now apply by default, regardless of any contrary provisions in the parties’ arbitration agreement, to disputes valued at up to $4 million arising under arbitration agreements effective on or after June 1, 2026. These cases will proceed on a compressed schedule, with a final award expected within six months of the first case management conference. Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions (HEAP) is now available regardless of the amount in dispute . The 2026 ICC Rules introduce this opt-in only procedure, which allows a sole arbitrator to issue an award within three months of the first case management conference. While the procedure offers substantial time savings, parties should be aware that joinder and consolidation are not permitted in HEAP proceedings.

is now available regardless of the amount in dispute The 2026 ICC Rules introduce this opt-in only procedure, which allows a sole arbitrator to issue an award within three months of the first case management conference. While the procedure offers substantial time savings, parties should be aware that joinder and consolidation are not permitted in HEAP proceedings. Early determination is now expressly authorized. Tribunals are now clearly authorized to make an early determination of claims and defenses that are clearly without merit. This gives arbitrators greater authority to dispose of weak claims at an early stage without the need for an evidentiary hearing.

is now expressly authorized. Tribunals are now clearly authorized to make an early determination of claims and defenses that are clearly without merit. This gives arbitrators greater authority to dispose of weak claims at an early stage without the need for an evidentiary hearing. Terms of Reference are now optional. The Terms of Reference are used to define the scope of the arbitration and memorialize the parties’ agreement regarding the issues to be decided. Going forward, the Terms of Reference are no longer mandatory.

Taken together, the 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules reflect a clear effort to streamline proceedings and shorten the path to an enforceable award. The trade-off for greater efficiency may involve more limited procedures, including fewer briefs, awards issued without a hearing, and the use of a sole arbitrator rather than a three-member tribunal.

Businesses should be aware of these trade-offs and consider the potential impacts both on future arbitrations arising under their existing arbitration agreements and also when drafting arbitration agreements and electing to use the ICC Rules.

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