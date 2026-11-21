Key Updates

On Nov. 18, 2026, the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy voted to enforce its existing compounding regulation, 201 KAR 2:076, and decline to grant waivers for compounding six peptide bulk drug substances covered by the new federal enforcement discretion policy.

The Board confirmed that the federal policy does not authorize compounding with BPC-157, TB-500, Epitalon, Semax, KPV or MOTS-c in or into Kentucky, including by nonresident pharmacies, and that no transition or grace period applies.

Why It Matters

The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy's position has immediate implications for resident and nonresident pharmacies serving Kentucky patients, as violations of the state's compounding requirements may result in disciplinary action against pharmacies and individual licensees.

Next Steps

Pharmacies serving Kentucky patients should refrain from compounding, dispensing or shipping any of the six identified peptides, review affected inventory and notify prescribers and patients. Pharmacies operating in multiple states should also evaluate applicable state requirements before relying on the federal policy.

Kentucky Declines to Extend Federal Enforcement Discretion

As discussed in our Nov. 9, 2026, client alert, HHS Draws New Lines for Peptide Compounding: What Changes for 503A Pharmacies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced an interim enforcement discretion policy under which it generally does not intend to pursue federal enforcement action against Section 503A compounders using six specified peptide bulk drug substances, provided certain conditions are satisfied.

As anticipated in our prior alert, state boards of pharmacy may take a different approach.

On Nov. 19, 2026, the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy (Board) issued a compliance alert confirming that it will not extend similar enforcement discretion under Kentucky law.

Under 201 KAR 2:076(3)(5) preparations compounded for human use must comply with an applicable USP or National Formulary monograph, be compounded from a component of an FDA-approved human drug or be compounded from a component appearing on FDA's list of bulk drug substances at 21 CFR 216.23.

The Board concluded that none of the six peptides satisfies these requirements and that the HHS enforcement discretion policy does not alter their eligibility under Kentucky law. Notably, the Board characterized its action as enforcement of existing requirements, stating that compounding with these substances in or into Kentucky has never been authorized. The Board also indicated that it will not consider or grant waivers under 201 KAR 2:076(8), for compounding involving these six peptides at this time, citing unresolved safety concerns and insufficient scientific evidence.

Implications for Compounding Pharmacies

The Board's position has immediate implications for both resident and nonresident pharmacies serving Kentucky patients. In its compliance alert, the Board directed pharmacies to:

Refrain from compounding, dispensing or shipping preparations containing the six identified peptides for human use in or into Kentucky, including preparations intended for individual patients or office use.

preparations containing the six identified peptides for human use in or into Kentucky, including preparations intended for individual patients or office use. Review and segregate affected inventory , including bulk substances and finished preparations, and dispose of affected products in accordance with applicable law.

, including bulk substances and finished preparations, and dispose of affected products in accordance with applicable law. Notify prescribers and patients that these peptides are not eligible for compounding or dispensing in or into Kentucky.

that these peptides are not eligible for compounding or dispensing in or into Kentucky. Verify and document bulk ingredient eligibility before compounding and refrain from using substances labeled "research use only" or "not for human use."

The Board also reiterated that pharmacies may not compound prescriptions for dispensing by another pharmacy and that a central fill permit does not authorize such arrangements. Violations of Kentucky's compounding requirements may constitute unprofessional conduct and subject pharmacies and individual licensees to disciplinary action.

Looking Ahead

The Board indicated that it will continue monitoring federal developments, including potential additions to FDA's Section 503A bulks list. For now, however, Kentucky's position highlights an important limitation of the HHS policy: federal enforcement discretion does not necessarily translate into authorization to compound under state law.

Pharmacies operating in multiple states should carefully evaluate applicable state requirements before relying on the federal policy to expand their peptide compounding activities.