Not so Bulletproof- USPTO Rejects Discretionary Denial Across Seven IPR Petitions

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) denied a patent owner’s request for discretionary denial of seven inter partes review (IPR) petitions, further providing guidance on the factors to consider when exercising discretionary review. The decision was designated informative on June 15, 2026. Tesla, Inc. v. Bulletproof Property Mgmt., LLC, IPR2026-00204; -00205; -00219; -00222; -00227; -00228; -00229 (USPTO, June 15, 2026)

The USPTO Director previously issued a short notice referring Bulletproof’s (the patent owner) requests for discretionary denial and Tesla’s oppositions to them for merits consideration. Unlike many prior discretionary denial decisions that were issued with limited or no analysis, this decision directly addressed the parties’ arguments and explained why each weighed against discretionary denial of Bulletproof’s petitions.

First, Bulletproof argued that institution should be denied because of parallel district court litigation. The USPTO Director rejected that argument, noting that a trial date had not been set and that Tesla stipulated it would not pursue any invalidity grounds that were raised or reasonably could have been raised in the IPRs. According to the USPTO, the stipulation reduced the risk of duplicative proceedings and inconsistent outcomes, making institution a more efficient use of party and agency resources.

Second, Bulletproof further argued that institution should be denied because a key prior art reference had previously been presented to the USPTO. Although the reference appeared in information disclosure statements submitted during prosecution of related child applications, it was not presented during examination of the application from which the challenged patents claimed priority. The USPTO agreed with Tesla that the examiner had effectively overlooked the reference and that Tesla had demonstrated that the USPTO erred in a manner material to patentability.

Third, Bulletproof contended that settled expectations favored denial. The USPTO disagreed, finding no meaningful settled expectations given that the challenged patents were issued less than two years earlier. The relatively brief period between issuance and filing the petitions weighed against discretionary denial.

Lastly, the USPTO found Tesla’s evidence that the accused products are manufactured in the United States persuasive. Although Bulletproof asserted that between one-quarter and one-third of the products’ components originated abroad, it provided no supporting evidence. The USPTO’s analysis is consistent with its March 11 memorandum identifying factors relevant to institution decisions, including the extent to which the challenged products are manufactured domestically.

Practice note: Over the past year, about one in four petitions for institution survive the USPTO Director’s discretionary denial review. Denying Bulletproof’s petition for review of an institution decision underscores the USPTO’s focus on efficiency, avoidance of duplicative proceedings, and domestic manufacturing considerations when evaluating requests for discretionary denial. Institution petitioners may strengthen their position by demonstrating that institution will promote efficient resolution of validity issues, offering broad litigation stipulations where appropriate, and presenting evidence of US-based manufacturing activities.