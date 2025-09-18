Not Out of the Woods: FTC Enforcement Priority Keeps Non-Competes in Crosshairs for Certain Industries

Key Highlights

End of nationwide ban efforts: The FTC has officially moved to dismiss its appeals and voted to vacate its proposed nationwide non-compete ban, signaling the end of its push for a universal prohibition.

The FTC has officially moved to dismiss its appeals and voted to vacate its proposed nationwide non-compete ban, signaling the end of its push for a universal prohibition. Shift to targeted enforcement: While dropping the broad ban, the FTC remains committed to scrutinizing non-competes on a case-by-case basis, particularly in industries like healthcare and staffing where such agreements are prevalent.

While dropping the broad ban, the FTC remains committed to scrutinizing non-competes on a case-by-case basis, particularly in industries like healthcare and staffing where such agreements are prevalent. Immediate employer impact: On Sept. 10, 2025, the FTC sent letters to large healthcare and staffing employers urging a review of non-competes and restrictive agreements, indicating an enforcement focus in those sectors, alongside a broader public inquiry open until Nov. 3, 2025.

On Sept. 10, 2025, the FTC sent letters to large healthcare and staffing employers urging a review of non-competes and restrictive agreements, indicating an enforcement focus in those sectors, alongside a broader public inquiry open until Nov. 3, 2025. Guidance for compliance: Commissioner Meador outlined key factors that the FTC will consider when assessing non-competes, including wage and skill level, scope and duration, less restrictive alternatives and market power — making it essential for employers to review and refine their covenants to align with federal scrutiny and evolving state laws.

On Sept. 5, 2025, the FTC moved to dismiss its appeals of injunctions blocking the enforcement of the non-compete ban it sought to implement nationwide last year. That same day, the FTC voted 3-1 to take steps to vacate the ban. These moves mark the end of the FTC’s efforts to implement a universal ban on non-competes, following a change in administration and FTC leadership. However, recent FTC actions suggest the agency remains focused on non-compete agreements, especially in the healthcare and staffing industries.

Renewed scrutiny: Rather than pursuing a blanket ban, the FTC is pivoting to case-by-case enforcement and targeting covenants that it views as unfair or anticompetitive.

On Sept. 10, 2025, the FTC sent letters to several large healthcare employers and staffing firms urging them to conduct a comprehensive review of their employment agreements — including any non-competes or other restrictive agreements — to ensure they are appropriately tailored and comply with the law. These letters suggest the FTC intends to initially direct its scrutiny of non-competes to the healthcare and staffing industries The FTC’s move parallels state-level action in places like Colorado, Texas and Pennsylvania, which have adopted stricter limits on non-competes in health care, as previously reported by Polsinelli. In addition, the FTC has also launched a public inquiry — open until Nov. 3, 2025 — through which the public may submit information that may be used to inform future enforcement actions. Importantly, this public inquiry is not limited to the healthcare or staffing industries, meaning the FTC’s scrutiny may expand to other sectors.

FTC provides roadmap to enforcement priority: In announcing the FTC’s intent to revoke the non-compete ban, Commission Meador issued a statement identifying several contextual and legal factors to help evaluate non-compete provisions:

Employee wage and skill level;

Deployment in a distribution network (for example, non-competes in the franchise context);

Independent contractors;

Likelihood of free riding (employer investments in training, employee access to confidential information);

Availability of less restrictive alternative;

Scope and duration;

Market power; and

Evidence of economic effects.

Impact on current non-competes: Employers should carefully review their non-compete covenants to ensure they are carefully drafted and aligned with both federal and state law. The FTC has made it clear that enforcement is coming — just not through a single sweeping rule. Additionally, in light of the factors from Commissioner Meador, employers should consider their overall non-compete strategy, including which workers are required to enter non-competes and whether alternative tools are available to protect their business interests.