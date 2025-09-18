Not Out of the Woods: FTC Enforcement Priority Keeps Non-Competes in Crosshairs for Certain Industries
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Key Highlights

  • End of nationwide ban efforts: The FTC has officially moved to dismiss its appeals and voted to vacate its proposed nationwide non-compete ban, signaling the end of its push for a universal prohibition.
  • Shift to targeted enforcement: While dropping the broad ban, the FTC remains committed to scrutinizing non-competes on a case-by-case basis, particularly in industries like healthcare and staffing where such agreements are prevalent.
  • Immediate employer impact: On Sept. 10, 2025, the FTC sent letters to large healthcare and staffing employers urging a review of non-competes and restrictive agreements, indicating an enforcement focus in those sectors, alongside a broader public inquiry open until Nov. 3, 2025.
  • Guidance for compliance: Commissioner Meador outlined key factors that the FTC will consider when assessing non-competes, including wage and skill level, scope and duration, less restrictive alternatives and market power — making it essential for employers to review and refine their covenants to align with federal scrutiny and evolving state laws.

On Sept. 5, 2025, the FTC moved to dismiss its appeals of injunctions blocking the enforcement of the non-compete ban it sought to implement nationwide last year. That same day, the FTC voted 3-1 to take steps to vacate the ban. These moves mark the end of the FTC’s efforts to implement a universal ban on non-competes, following a change in administration and FTC leadership. However, recent FTC actions suggest the agency remains focused on non-compete agreements, especially in the healthcare and staffing industries.

Renewed scrutiny: Rather than pursuing a blanket ban, the FTC is pivoting to case-by-case enforcement and targeting covenants that it views as unfair or anticompetitive.

On Sept. 10, 2025, the FTC sent letters to several large healthcare employers and staffing firms urging them to conduct a comprehensive review of their employment agreements — including any non-competes or other restrictive agreements — to ensure they are appropriately tailored and comply with the law. These letters suggest the FTC intends to initially direct its scrutiny of non-competes to the healthcare and staffing industries The FTC’s move parallels state-level action in places like Colorado, Texas and Pennsylvania, which have adopted stricter limits on non-competes in health care, as previously reported by Polsinelli. In addition, the FTC has also launched a public inquiry — open until Nov. 3, 2025 — through which the public may submit information that may be used to inform future enforcement actions. Importantly, this public inquiry is not limited to the healthcare or staffing industries, meaning the FTC’s scrutiny may expand to other sectors.

FTC provides roadmap to enforcement priority: In announcing the FTC’s intent to revoke the non-compete ban, Commission Meador issued a statement identifying several contextual and legal factors to help evaluate non-compete provisions:

  • Employee wage and skill level;
  • Deployment in a distribution network (for example, non-competes in the franchise context);
  • Independent contractors;
  • Likelihood of free riding (employer investments in training, employee access to confidential information);
  • Availability of less restrictive alternative;
  • Scope and duration;
  • Market power; and
  • Evidence of economic effects.

Impact on current non-competes: Employers should carefully review their non-compete covenants to ensure they are carefully drafted and aligned with both federal and state law. The FTC has made it clear that enforcement is coming — just not through a single sweeping rule. Additionally, in light of the factors from Commissioner Meador, employers should consider their overall non-compete strategy, including which workers are required to enter non-competes and whether alternative tools are available to protect their business interests.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: National Supplier of Home Furnishings
Published: 16 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sky Gate, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: FF&E in Presidio 183, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Interest in 315 Lake LLC and Madskye LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Gizmo Medical, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Harrisburg Hotel, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Superplastic, Inc.
Published: 4 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Bison Hardwood, LLC
Published: 28 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Shoreview Holding LLC
Published: 25 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Vertify, Inc
Published: 20 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: BMD-III CHT Mezz, LLC
Published: 18 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

Administration Opens Process to Expand Section 232 Duties to Additional Steel and Aluminum Derivative Products and Automobile Parts
by: Dominic L. Bianchi , Deanna Tanner Okun
$50 Billion Rural Health Fund: State Applications Now Open, Provider Input Urged
by: Bragg E. Hemme , Kathleen Snow Sutton
FTC Ratchets Up Scrutiny of Non-Competes in Health Care
by: Michael P. Gennett , Kelly J. Muensterman
Texas Expands Its Mini-TCPA: Text Messages Now Covered, Litigation Risk Rises
by: Russell S. Jones Jr. , Rodney L. Lewis
Arbitration in ERISA Litigation: Supreme Court Declines Review as Circuit Split Persists
by: Jenny Cascone Mosh , Cory Thomas
Blockchain+ Bi-Weekly—Senate Market Structure Released and Administrative Agencies Release Joint Statements on Planned Digital Asset Regulatory Agendas: September 11, 2025
by: Jonathan E. Schmalfeld , Stephen A. Rutenberg
The U.S. Supreme Court Will Soon Decide the Fate of President Trump’s Tariffs
by: Lydia C. Pardini , Deanna Tanner Okun
Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: Part 8 Rewrite
by: Gregory S. Jacobs , James W. Kim
Navigating the Grantmaking Maze: A New Federal Oversight Framework
by: James W. Kim , Erin L. Felix
False Claims Act: DOJ Doubles Down on Duty Evasion Outside the Traditional Trade Enforcement Scheme
by: Lydia C. Pardini , Deanna Tanner Okun
Colorado Budget Cuts Hit Home for Medicaid Providers
by: Ryan B. Thurber , Bragg E. Hemme
California Legislature Advances Bills Impacting Private Equity and Management Services Organizations
by: Paul A. Gomez , Ashley N. Osak
Florida’s SB 492 and the Future of Wetland Development
by: Andrew Cromer , Adam R. Troutwine

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 