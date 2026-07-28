Not a Difference of Opinion: Anatomy of a 5x Valuation Gap

When "Fair" Starts at 20%

The Client, a hard-working man raising his family in Pennsylvania, was a minority owner of a successful financial services company. Suddenly, his employment had been terminated, and under changes quietly made to the company's governing documents, he was now required to sell the ownership interest he had spent years helping to build. He wasn't given a choice. The only question left was what that ownership interest was worth.

The first answer came quickly: approximately $800,000. A later independent valuation concluded that the same ownership interest was worth nearly five times as much.

Ultimately, the dispute settled for roughly $1.6 million. It was twice the original offer, but still only about 40% of what the later valuation concluded was fair. The settlement still left the Client approximately $2.4 million short of what the later valuation concluded was fair.

At first glance, this looks like a disagreement between valuation professionals. But after further examination, it was a story about what happens when a minority shareholder, already facing the loss of his job and the uncertainty of supporting his family, is forced to negotiate from a valuation that never reflected the value of what he owned. For many business owners, litigation is an inconvenience. For someone suddenly unemployed with a family depending on him, it becomes a financial countdown.

That distinction matters because valuation disputes rarely occur in a vacuum. They happen when people's businesses, careers, savings, and futures are already under pressure.

How Does a Fivefold Difference Happen?

Three valuation firms examined essentially the same company, using the same financial information, yet they reached dramatically different conclusions: one supported a buyout of approximately $800,000. The other concluded the ownership interest was worth nearly $4 million.

Valuation involves judgment. So, when they differ by a few percentage points, that’s expected. But when they differ by 500%, the question changes. The question isn’t, ‘which valuation is right?’ The question becomes, ‘How did one side get to start the negotiation from a number that was only a fraction of what another well-supported valuation ultimately concluded was fair?’

It wasn't one isolated judgment call. It was a pattern. Every significant assumption, every key input, and every weighting decision pushed the valuation lower.

Starting with the Wrong Question

The first valuation wasn't prepared to resolve a shareholder dispute. It had originally been created for tax and gifting purposes. A valuation prepared for one purpose cannot simply be reused for another without reconsidering the underlying assumptions. Different legal questions require different standards of value.

Pennsylvania law recognizes that distinction. In shareholder-oppression cases, courts have repeatedly held that minority owners are entitled to fair value, not a discounted amount based solely on their lack of control or inability to sell their ownership interest. As established in cases including Ford v. Ford, Viener v. Jacobs, and Diehl v. Frazee, applying minority-interest or marketability discounts in this context improperly reduces the value owed to the departing shareholder and creates a windfall for the controlling owners.

Yet the valuation used to establish the opening buyout price applied exactly those discounts. Rather than valuing the shareholder's pro rata interest under the fair value standard, it treated the stake as a non-controlling, non-marketable investment and discounted it accordingly. The result wasn't simply a different opinion of value; it was a valuation built on the wrong legal foundation, setting the entire negotiation on the wrong path.

When Every Assumption Moves in the Same Direction

Valuation isn't a precise science. Reasonable professionals can disagree. In this case, several important assumptions consistently pushed value downward:

Revenue was normalized below both the company's recent historical performance and its own future projections. Comparable companies were selected from businesses that were both substantially smaller and operated under different business models. Several assumptions that reduced earnings were presented with little explanation for why they reflected economic reality.

Viewed individually, each decision might appear defensible. Viewed together, they tell a different story. Every significant choice consistently reduced value. At some point, that stops looking like a coincidence and starts demanding an explanation.

Perhaps the clearest example came from the valuation methods themselves.

Using two accepted approaches, one analysis concluded the company was worth approximately $19.7 million. Another concluded it was worth approximately $9 million.

Those aren't simply different answers. They describe two fundamentally different businesses.

Instead of reconciling why two accepted valuation methods produced values more than 100% apart, the report simply assigned substantially greater weight to the lower conclusion. Professional standards don't prohibit that approach—but they do require the appraiser to explain why it is appropriate. That explanation never came.

Professional valuation standards don't prohibit reaching different conclusions through different methods. However, they do expect those differences to be reconciled.

The Pennsylvania Precedent Everyone Should Have Been Looking At

One of the strongest indicators that something was wrong wasn't hidden inside a spreadsheet. It had already been tested in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

Years earlier, in Diehl v. Frazee, a Pennsylvania court considered a case that was almost directly comparable. It involved a minority shareholder who held a one-third interest in a closely held telecommunications company, and majority shareholders who extended a buyout offer built on an internal “snapshot valuation” that its own preparer described as not intended to represent the company’s fair value.

The court rejected that approach.

That's important because courts rely on prior decisions to promote consistency. When two cases share so many of the same facts, you'd expect them to start from the same legal principles. For some reason, this case didn’t. Instead, the opening valuation moved in the opposite direction, creating a gap that shaped the entire negotiation from the outset.

The Reality of Litigation

People often assume settlement represents compromise. But sometimes it represents necessity. That isn't an indictment of mediation. Mediation works because it helps parties reach practical resolutions. The problem is that negotiations rarely begin on equal footing.

The number used to start a negotiation often influences where that negotiation ultimately ends.

When the opening valuation substantially understates value, correcting that mistake later may improve the outcome, but it cannot always erase the leverage the original number created.

So, the case settled. The settlement more than doubled the original offer. By any objective measure, that was meaningful progress. But it still represented only about 40% of what the later valuation concluded was fair.

By the time mediation occurred, the Client had already lost his employment and the financial security that came with it. Continuing the dispute might eventually have produced a better outcome. It also might have required years of additional legal fees, uncertainty, and personal hardship.

The Bigger Lesson

This case is not remarkable because different valuation professionals reached different conclusions. It is remarkable because one minority shareholder began negotiations at approximately 20% of what a later analysis concluded was fair. For someone who had already lost his job and was trying to support his family, that difference wasn't theoretical.

Professional valuation standards exist for exactly this reason. They are intended to ensure that valuations are prepared using the appropriate standard of value, supported by documented assumptions, and capable of withstanding independent scrutiny.

Whether driven by bias, unsupported assumptions, or a misunderstanding of the governing standard, valuation reports that consistently push value in one direction don't simply affect spreadsheets—they alter negotiating leverage. Once that leverage is created, it can be impossible for minority shareholders to recover it fully.

Cases like this raise a larger question for the valuation profession. If reports prepared for one purpose can be repurposed to reduce what minority shareholders receive dramatically, and if unsupported assumptions can shape negotiations long before a judge ever reviews them, are existing professional standards enough, or is stronger accountability needed?

Minority shareholders should not have to spend years and hundreds of thousands of dollars simply to move the starting point from unfair to merely less unfair. Until the profession confronts that reality, the people with the least power will continue paying the highest price.