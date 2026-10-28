Not All Heroes Have JDs: The People Behind GT’s Pro Bono Work [Podcast]
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Good in Practice podcast, host Caroline Heller speaks with GT staff members Efrain Camacho, Stacy LeVine, Adela Gonzalez, and Leticia (Lety) Guerrero about their vital contributions to pro bono cases.

They share how interpreting, coordinating case information, and strengthening legal writing help attorneys build trust with clients and tell their stories.

Through experiences supporting children, refugees, and other clients, the guests reflect on the emotional impact and rewards of pro bono work and encourage lawyers and staff to find meaningful ways to get involved.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

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