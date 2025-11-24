North Carolina + Utah Governors Launch Bipartisan AI Task Force

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown recently co-launched a bipartisan task force “to help monitor artificial intelligence.” According to Jackson, the task force will focus on:

Identifying emerging AI issues with the help of law enforcement, experts, and stakeholders to better equip attorneys general to protect the public;

Developing basic safeguards for AI developers in order to protect the public and reduce harm, especially towards children; and

Creating a standing forum that will track AI developments and coordinate responses to new challenges.

The task force includes representatives from OpenAI, Microsoft, and the Attorney General Alliance. According to Jackson, “Congress hasn’t put basic protections in place and we can’t wait. As attorneys general, our job is to keep people safe. AI is becoming part of everyday life for families and kids. Taking thoughtful steps now will help prevent harm as this technology becomes more powerful and more present in our daily lives.” In announcing the task force, Brown stated, “This task force is committed to defending our freedoms and our privacy, while also building a safer digital world for our families and our children. By working together with other attorneys general, we will protect our society from potential abuses of AI before they ever happen.”