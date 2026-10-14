Nonprofits in Election Season: What Can Your 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) Actually Do?

At a Glance

A 501(c)(3) charity can never support or oppose a candidate. It can still register voters, host candidate forums, and speak out on issues.

A 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) can take sides in elections, as long as politics remains a minor part of what it does.

No incorporated nonprofit can give directly to a federal candidate, party, or traditional PAC, and political ads cannot be planned or coordinated with a campaign.

Most problems start small, with a social media post, a shared vendor, or a missed filing. A review with counsel before the fall is the simplest protection.

Every election season, nonprofit leaders tend to ask: how involved can we get? The answer depends in large part on which part of the tax code your organization falls under. A 501(c)(3) charity must stay neutral between candidates. A 501(c)(4) advocacy group or a 501(c)(6) trade association can take sides, within limits.

Here is a list of some of the most common questions we hear from nonprofit executives, board members, and staff.

Can our nonprofit give money to a campaign?

It depends. Most nonprofits are incorporated, and incorporated nonprofits cannot give money or anything of value to a campaign for federal office. However, some states permit corporate contributions subject to state contribution limits. There are also IRS limitations that should be considered before making a contribution to a campaign.

Can a 501(c)(3) charity endorse a candidate?

No, a 501(c)(3) may not support or oppose any candidate for public office. One endorsement can put the organization’s tax exemption at risk.

Can churches endorse candidates now?

No. A 501(c)(3), religious or not, should not endorse or oppose candidates this fall. A lawsuit challenging this rule is pending, but there is no indication how the court will rule. The IRS is expected to issue new guidance for houses of worship.

What can a charity still do during an election?

Quite a lot—if done right. A charity can, in a nonpartisan manner, register voters, host debates, explain ballot measures, and advocate for its mission. It can also lobby on legislation and ballot measures, within limits. However, there are strict IRS requirements to conduct such activity, and you should consult with counsel prior to engaging in activities during an election.

What is off limits for a charity?

Generally, endorsing candidates; giving money or any thing of value to a candidate, party, or PAC; rating or ranking candidates (even if only indicating a preference for one candidate over another and not naming names); and posts/reposts or “likes” of campaign content on social media are activities that could get a charity into trouble this fall. Failing to stay in compliance or follow all the rules, including mandatory disclaimers and reporting requirements, are also pitfalls to avoid.

Can our charity’s staff and board get involved in campaigns?

Yes, carefully and on their own time. People who work for a charity keep their own right to take part in politics. An executive director can endorse a candidate personally. The key is keeping personal activity separate from the organization. Drawing this line is often not so clear, and great care should be taken to keep personal activities clearly separate from the individual’s role at the charity.

What about social media?

This is where most problems start. A staffer sharing a candidate's video from the organization's account, or replying to a comment in a way that takes sides, can be enough to prompt a complaint. Nonprofits should confirm who controls every official account and give them written rules about what they can and cannot do. Seeking the advice of counsel to draft those rules can help protect the organization.

Can a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization support or oppose candidates?

Yes, if politics is not its main activity. The IRS looks at the whole picture, including staff time and how the organization presents itself. . You should consult counsel before engaging in political activity as a 501(c)(4) organization to ensure that appropriate limits are kept.

What can a 501(c)(4) do?

Generally, 501(c)(4) organizations may lobby without limit, endorse candidates, and run certain advertisements; although they should be careful not to coordinate with a campaign and special reporting requirements apply. However, you should consult with counsel to ensure compliance with strict IRS requirements and that appropriate reporting is followed.

Where do 501(c)(4)s get into trouble?

Most often by coordinating with a campaign, such as planning an advertisement or a party, or failing to report properly to the FEC. For example, ads that urge a vote must be reported if certain thresholds are met and this may trigger donor disclosure requirements, disclaimers, or other special rules.

Do the same rules apply to 501(c)(6) trade associations?

Mostly. Trade associations follow essentially the same rules as 501(c)(4)s. What sets them apart is their members and their dues.

Can we run a charity and an advocacy group side by side?

Yes, and it is common. But each organization must pay its own way, and the charity's resources can never support political work. That means, for example, written cost-sharing agreements, timesheets for shared staff, separate bank accounts, and separate board minutes. Separateness is key.

Can we use AI-generated content in election messaging?

Carefully. A majority of states now regulate AI-generated content in political communications, and most require a clear label on content that depicts a candidate close to an election. A few ban it outright. Talk with counsel before using it.

Do state laws apply too?

Yes. Federal rules are only the baseline. States have their own registration, reporting, disclaimer, and lobbying rules, often at low thresholds. Ballot measure committees, in particular, often trigger state registration for nonprofits that do not otherwise think of themselves as political.

Will our donors' names be made public?

501(c)(3)s must disclose the names of certain substantial contributors to the IRS, but the IRS is not allowed to share that information publicly. Several challenges to this disclosure requirement are pending. For 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) organizations, although their donor information is not reported to the IRS, federal and state election and lobbying laws may require disclosure of donors in certain circumstances. If privacy is a concern, talk to legal counsel about how to structure your charitable giving and how to choose the right giving vehicle for you.

What if someone files a complaint about us?

Keep good records and consult with legal counsel right away. Make sure you are prepared. Taking certain measures in advance, like designating one person to receive all inquiries and directing all inquiries to legal counsel, and meticulous recordkeeping is a great start.

The bottom line

Nonprofits have more room to engage in political speech than many realize. A charity can engage in nonpartisan activities to register voters, host debates, publish balanced voter guides, and speak out on issues. It just can't pick sides between candidates. An advocacy group or trade association can pick sides, as long as politics stays secondary and its spending stays independent of campaigns. For all three, the best protection is talking with experienced counsel before election activity begins.