No Trench Coat Required- Belgium’s New Rules on Workplace Investigations

On 16 December 2024, Belgium’s Private Investigations Act (the “PIA”) entered into force, replacing the Private Detectives Act of 1991. While this may sound like news for the detective industry only, the scope of the PIA is considerably wider. In fact, the most significant innovation in the PIA does not concern private detectives at all, but the companies that instruct them. Any business that conducts workplace investigations in-house may fall within the scope of the PIA and become subject to licensing requirements and procedural obligations.

In this first of three blogs, we set out the key provisions in the PIA and why internal workplace investigations may fall within its scope and the licensing requirements that follow.

What counts as a private investigation under the PIA?

The PIA defines private investigation activities by reference to four cumulative criteria. Such activities must:

be carried out by a natural person;

be undertaken on behalf of a principal;

involve the gathering of intelligence obtained by the processing of information about natural or legal persons, or the circumstances concerning acts committed by them; and

be carried out for the purpose of providing that intelligence to the principal, either to safeguard the principal’s interests in the context of an actual or potential conflict, or to trace missing persons or lost or stolen goods.

This definition is sufficiently broad to capture most internal investigations within companies. For example, when an employer investigates suspected fraud, theft, harassment or other misconduct by an employee, it is gathering information about a person in order to safeguard its interests in the context of an actual or potential conflict. Where such activity is organised on a structural basis, which is already the case where investigative tasks form part of the job description of a single employee, the business operates an “internal investigation service” within the meaning of the PIA.

Investigations that are carried out by a group function on behalf of affiliated companies within a multinational group are treated as being carried out for the business’s own purposes rather than for third parties. As a result, compliance, internal audit, security and HR teams investigating matters involving employees in Belgium may need to comply with the PIA, even where the relevant investigation function is located outside Belgium.

Not all workplace investigations undertaken by an employer fall within the scope of the PIA. Certain activities are excluded, including the typical reference checks by HR on job applicants as well as investigations carried out in performance of a legal obligation. This may include some whistleblowing investigations, provided they fall strictly within the scope of the Belgian Whistleblowing Act. The scope of this Act is quite narrow however and in practice many employers operate reporting channels that cover a broader range of concerns than the legislation requires. Furthermore, investigations that start with a report of whistleblowing regularly expand beyond that. If an investigation goes beyond what is required to discharge the relevant legal obligation, or where matters fall outside the scope of an applicable exclusion, full PIA compliance may be required.

Licensing requirements

Under the PIA, private investigation activities, whether by a private investigation company or an internal investigations service, require a license from the Belgian Ministry of the Interior. This obligation to obtain a license may create challenges for multinational companies, as they are more likely to organise their investigation function at group level, outside of Belgium. As we highlighted in a previous blog, such licences are granted for a renewable period of five years and will only be awarded if the members of the investigating team are Belgian nationals or have their main residence in the EEA or Switzerland.

For EEA groups of companies, therefore, there is a potential way out: a license for an internal investigation service can be obtained without an operating seat in Belgium because the Belgian authorities will take into account the guarantees provided in another EEA Member State. For internal investigation functions based outside the EEA, however, no such exceptions are provided, and other avenues will need to be considered to conduct the investigation lawfully. Depending on the circumstances, these may include instructing a licensed investigation company, or having the investigation conducted by external counsel.

The HR exception

HR professionals who carry out investigative activities on behalf of their own employer (legal entity) in the context of an “incident investigation” concerning the employer’s own employees are not required to hold an identification card and are therefore exempt from the associated licensing requirements. However, all other provisions of the PIA continue to apply in full.

The PIA does not define the term ‘incident investigation’, but the explanatory memorandum to the Act indicates that following the identification or suspicion of misconduct such an investigation may include, amongst other things, the analysis of CCTV footage, the retrieval and examination of access control data, the reading of electronic locks or badge readers, and interviewing colleagues.

Without a clear definition of this exception, challenges are to be expected, particularly from employees seeking to have investigation findings excluded as evidence in dismissal proceedings. Employers should therefore assess very carefully whether an investigation falls within the limits of this exception, which must be interpreted narrowly.