No Surprises Act Check-In: The Latest Changes to the IDR Process [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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In this episode, Gabe Scott, Kevin Alonso, and Cindy Laura Ortega Ramos unpack recent updates to the federal independent dispute resolution (IDR) process under the No Surprises Act. They discuss the operational changes introduced in May by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury, along with the Office of Personnel Management, and what these updates mean for how payment disputes are processed and resolved.

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