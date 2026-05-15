NO ROBOTS, NO MERCY: Court Suggests ATDS Is Not Essential to Certain TCPA § 227(b) Claims
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Hi TCPAWorld:

In the ever-changing world of technology, where new systems and platforms are constantly developed to place calls using an automatic telephone dialing system (“ATDS”), it can be difficult to keep track of what actually qualifies as an ATDS. But what happens if a call is made using a prerecorded message without an ATDS? Even in that scenario, a caller may still be exposed to liability under a § 227(b) claim.

Take the case of Richard M. Zelma v. Aaron L. Ram & RE/MAX Real Estate Ltd., Inc., No. 25CV15701 (EP) (JSA), 2026 WL 1398784 (D.N.J. May 19, 2026) where the defendant argued that since they didn’t use an ATDS, the § 227(b) claim is improper.

As a refresher, the TCPA makes it unlawful “to initiate any telephone call to any residential telephone line using an artificial or prerecorded voice to deliver a message without the prior express consent of the called party.” See 47 U.S.C. § 227(b)(1)(B). Section 47 C.F.R. § 64.1200(a)(3) similarly makes it unlawful “to initiate any telephone call to any residential line using an artificial or prerecorded voice to deliver a message that includes or introduces an advertisement or constitutes telemarketing without the prior express written consent of the called party.”

The plaintiff alleges that in May and June 2025, he received unsolicited telemarketing calls from “Ram,” a New Jersey real estate agent associated with RE/MAX, despite his number being listed on the National Do-Not-Call Registry. During a 20-minute call on June 6, Ram allegedly used the Mojo Power Dialing platform, asked if the plaintiff wanted to sell his home, and failed to clarify his role or disclose whether the calls complied with Do-Not-Call regulations.

After the call, the plaintiff emailed multiple RE/MAX representatives but allegedly received no response. On August 10, 2025, he filed a lawsuit asserting violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), including unlawful telemarketing, autodialer use without consent.

To properly state a claim for a violation of § 227(b)(1)(B), a plaintiff must plead that (1) the defendant called his residential telephone number, (2) used an artificial or prerecorded voice to deliver a message, (3) did so without the recipient’s prior express consent. The court found that the first and third elements were sufficiently pled since Plaintiff alleges that Ram called his residential telephone number twice, and that “Defendants neither sought nor obtained prior consent.”

The court then turned to evaluating whether the Mojo Power Dialing Platform qualifies as an ATDS. Relying on Collins v. National Student Loan Program, 360 F. Supp. 3d 268, 271 (D.N.J. 2018) (where the Court determined that a human call initiator system does not constitute an ATDS under the TCPA because the system cannot initiate calls without manual human intervention by a clicker agent), Defendant argued their platform too was not an ATDS. While the court noted that the defendant tries to impermissibly rely on facts outside the pleadings to make this argument at the pre-discovery stage, the court noted that for purposes of an action brought under § 227(b)(1)(B), “whether Defendants used an ATDS is immaterial to Plaintiff’s claim.”

The court examined the distinct prohibitions set forth in subsections (1)(A) and (1)(B) of § 227(b), emphasizing that the two provisions address different conduct. Specifically, § 227(b)(1)(A) concerns calls made using an ATDS, whereas § 227(b)(1)(B) governs telephone calls to residential telephone lines that use an artificial or prerecorded voice to deliver a message without the called party’s prior express consent. Because the plaintiff asserted his claim under § 227(b)(1)(B), the court explained that the relevant inquiry was not whether an ATDS had been used, but rather “whether Defendants initiated a telephone call to Plaintiff using an artificial or prerecorded voice.”

Applying that standard, the court concluded that the plaintiff failed to state a claim under § 227(b)(1)(B) because the only voice identified in the complaint, apart from the plaintiff’s own, was Ram’s live voice, which did not constitute an artificial or prerecorded voice.

Importantly, the decision highlights that liability under § 227(b), and particularly under § 227(b)(1)(B), may exist even in the absence of an ATDS. Although many TCPA claims brought under § 227(b) traditionally focus on the alleged use of an ATDS, this ruling underscores that a plaintiff may instead proceed by alleging the use of an artificial or prerecorded voice. As a result, the decision may encourage increased litigation under § 227(b)(1)(B), particularly in cases where plaintiffs cannot plausibly allege the use of an ATDS but contend that an artificial or prerecorded voice was utilized.

We will be sure to keep an eye on any subsequent cases that provide a similar ruling that this one does and will report back as soon as we hear more.

Talk to you soon TCPAWorld and be safe.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

TWO TEXTS, ZERO CLAIMS: New Jersey Federal Court Holds Verification Code Texts Are Not Advertisements Under The TCPA And Orders Pro Se Plaintiff To Show Cause Why Sanctions Should Not Be Imposed
by: TCPA Practice Group
Texas Sues WhatsApp Over Its Encryption Promises: What Consumers Need to Know
by: William Fife
FTC to Require Cox Media Group, Two Other Firms to Pay Nearly $1 Million to Settle Charges They Deceived Customers About “Active Listening” AI-Powered Marketing Service
by: William Fife
BIFURCATION MEANS BIFURCATION: Utah Federal Court Shuts Down Plaintiff’s Attempt to Backdoor Class Discovery in TCPA Suit
by: Tori Guidry
MAX TCPA CLARITY- Display of “RE/MAX” Determined to Comply with TCPA’s Caller ID CNAM/ANI Requirements–And this is the Answer We Needed
by: Eric J. Troutman
GLBA Won’t Save You- Why Consumer Lenders Are the Next Target for State Privacy Enforcers
by: William Fife
CLICK, AGREE, AND YOUR KIDS ARE BOUND- Court Compels Minor Children To Arbitrate Personal Data Claims Because Their Parents Accepted Roku’s Terms Of Service
by: Eric J. Troutman
STANDING STRIKES AGAIN IN PRIVACY LITIGATION- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals Affirms The District Court’s Dismissal For Lack of Article III Standing
by: Kelly Sandberg
META PEN REGISTER CLAIM DISMISSED- Northern District of California Has No Desire To Further Stretch CIPA Statutory Language
by: Kelly Sandberg
RVM RESOLUTION: POS Solutions Provider National Retail Solutions (NRS) to Pay $6.5MM to Resolve TCPA Class Action Over Ringless Voicemails
by: Eric J. Troutman
HAWAII BANS DECEPTIVE WARRANTY MAIL AND EMAILS: All You Need To Know About HB 1511
by: TCPA Practice Group
REQUEST DENIED: Rare Procedural Ruling Could be Big Help to TCPA Defendant in Class Action Over Alleged Fake Lead
by: Eric J. Troutman
GETTING TO KNOW YOU: FCC Publishes New KYC Rules NPRM in Federal Registrar– Proposes Requirements to Validate Customers on Carriers and VSPs and $2,500.00 Fines
by: Eric J. Troutman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 