No Mulligans- Frivolous Post-Judgment Motion Triggers § 1927 Sanctions After § 285 Award

This case addresses whether the district court abused its discretion in awarding attorneys’ fees to Google under 35 U.S.C. § 285 after deeming EscapeX’s suit “exceptional,” denying EscapeX’s Rule 59(e) motion to amend the fee judgment based on purported “newly discovered evidence,” and imposing additional fees against EscapeX and its counsel, under 28 U.S.C. § 1927 for filing a frivolous post-judgment motion.

Background

EscapeX IP, LLC sued Google in the Western District of Texas, alleging that various YouTube products infringed U.S. Patent No. 9,009,113, titled “System and Method for Generating Artist-Specified Dynamic Albums.” Google responded by explaining that EscapeX’s original accusations improperly mixed features from different products and that EscapeX’s amended theory, targeting YouTube’s “Auto-Add” feature, was baseless because the accused functionality predated the ’113 patent’s priority date.

The Texas court granted Google’s motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California and noted EscapeX’s “troublesome” and repeated filing failures. In parallel litigation, a district court in New York invalidated all claims of the same ’113 patent under § 101, and EscapeX did not appeal. Following that ruling, EscapeX attempted to file a “joint” dismissal falsely representing Google’s consent and an agreement that each party would bear its own fees. EscapeX withdrew the filing the same day and later submitted a corrected stipulation with Google’s consent.

Google moved for fees under § 285, and the district court awarded $191,302.18, finding EscapeX failed to conduct an adequate pre-suit investigation and pursued a frivolous case despite repeated notice. EscapeX then filed a Rule 59(e) motion to amend the fee judgment, proffering two short declarations from its president and a pre-suit engineer as “newly discovered evidence” of diligence. The court denied the motion. Google subsequently obtained an additional $63,525.30 in fees under § 1927, as well as § 285 and the court’s inherent powers, for having to oppose the frivolous Rule 59(e) motion, with joint-and-several liability imposed on EscapeX and its counsel. EscapeX appealed but did not contest that Google was the prevailing party.

Issue(s)

The appeal presented four principal questions:

Whether the district court abused its discretion in finding the case exceptional and awarding fees under § 285. Whether the court erred in denying EscapeX’s Rule 59(e) motion to amend the judgment based on “newly discovered evidence” or “manifest injustice.” Whether the additional fee award and sanctions against counsel under § 1927 were proper.

Holding(s)

The Federal Circuit held that the district court’s exceptional-case determination and fee award under § 285 were within its discretion and affirmed.

The Court further held that EscapeX’s Rule 59(e) motion was properly denied because the proffered declarations were not “newly discovered evidence,” and “manifest injustice” was neither preserved nor shown.

The Court affirmed the additional fee award and joint-and-several sanctions against counsel under § 1927 for unreasonably and vexatiously multiplying proceedings with a frivolous Rule 59(e) motion.

Reasoning

On the § 285 fee award, the Federal Circuit applied the established totality-of-the-circumstances framework under an abuse-of-discretion standard. The record supported the district court’s finding that EscapeX did not conduct a serious pre-suit investigation and advanced frivolous claims. The pleadings “cobbled together” features from different Google products, and the amended accusations targeted an “Auto-Add” feature that clearly predated the asserted patent, a fact that basic research would have revealed. Google repeatedly provided early, focused, and supported notice letters explaining why the claims were baseless and asking for dismissal, yet EscapeX pressed on. After the same patent was invalidated under § 101 in a separate action, EscapeX attempted to file a “joint” dismissal falsely asserting Google’s concurrence regarding fees, then withdrew. The district court permissibly considered party communications, pre-suit diligence, and deterrence. It found the suit was aimed at extracting a nuisance settlement rather than adjudicating the merits. The Federal Circuit rejected EscapeX’s argument that the district court penalized EscapeX because of its status as a non-practicing entity. Instead, the Federal Circuit recognized that the district court’s analysis focused on frivolousness and litigation conduct.

On Rule 59(e), the Court explained that a judgment may be amended only upon newly discovered evidence, clear error or manifest injustice, or an intervening change in controlling law. Rule 59(e) cannot be used to present evidence that could reasonably have been raised earlier. The declarations from EscapeX’s president and engineer were not newly discovered, because these witnesses and the underlying information were always within EscapeX’s control. EscapeX did not properly preserve a “manifest injustice” argument, and, in any event, the underlying § 285 award was well supported.

As to § 1927, the Court affirmed the district court’s determination that counsel acted recklessly by filing a frivolous Rule 59(e) motion that unreasonably multiplied the proceedings, despite pointed notice from Google identifying the motion’s defects. Zealous advocacy does not permit filing frivolous motions or ignoring duties to the court.

Finally, the Federal Circuit rejected EscapeX’s theory that the Federal Circuit should give less deference to to the district court because of the courts temporally limited post-transfer involvement. The Federal Circuit noted that deference does not turn on the length of time a matter is pending before the district court, and that adopting such a rule would invite gamesmanship.

The Federal Circuit’s decision reinforces that inadequate pre-suit investigation and the continued pursuit of baseless claims can render a case exceptional, justify fee shifting, and even expose counsel to sanctions. Rule 59(e) is not a vehicle to relitigate with evidence that was always available, and courts will consider early notice and deterrence in assessing fees.