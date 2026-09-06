NO MORE ENDLESS SCROLLING?: California Cracks Down on Addictive Social Media and AI Chatbots

Hi TCPAWorld!

On September 10, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of new laws aimed at protecting children from the perceived dangers of social media and AI products. Instead of focusing only on the content children see online, the laws also address features designed to keep users scrolling and interacting.

At the center of the package are Assembly Bill 1709, which restricts addictive social media features for users under 16, and Senate Bill 1119, known as “Adam’s Law,” which establishes extensive safety requirements for AI companion chatbots used by minors.

AB 1709 Restricts Addictive Features for Users Under 16

AB 1709 prohibits a “covered platform” from providing “addictive features” to California users under the age of 16. Those features include autoplay and personalized feeds that recommend or prioritize user-generated content based on information associated with a user or the user’s device. Users under the age of 16 may still have social media accounts, but platforms must offer them an experience without the prohibited addictive features.

Before offering an addictive feature, platforms must verify a user’s age and take reasonable measures to prevent young users from accessing those features. If a platform cannot provide an account without addictive features, it must delete the underage user’s account and the personal information associated with it.

The potential penalties are significant. A knowing violation can carry a civil penalty of up to $50,000 per affected minor, while a negligent violation can result in a penalty of up to $25,000 per affected minor.

AI Chatbots Cannot Act Like a Child’s Best Friend

California is also placing guardrails around AI companion chatbots. These chatbots are systems designed to create human-like, personal interactions with users.

Senate Bill 1119, known as “Adam’s Law,” requires covered chatbot operators to evaluate and address potential harm to children. Beginning January 1, 2027, operators must determine users’ age or apply specified child-safety protections to everyone. For minors who use companion chatbots, the law requires parental control, age-appropriate disclosures, crisis-response protocols, and default usage limits. A child’s use must generally be limited to one continuous hour and two total hours per day unless a parent changes the settings. Push notifications and persistent conversational memory must also be disabled by default.

The law also contains provisions concerning what AI companions may say to children. For example, operators are required to take reasonable measures to prevent chatbots from encouraging emotional dependence on the chatbot, using excessive praise or flattery that is disproportionate to the context, or encouraging a child user to circumvent parental controls. In other words, a chatbot cannot be designed to make a child believe that it is a person or an irreplaceable emotional confidant.

Violations may expose operators to government enforcement, civil penalties, and, in certain circumstances, lawsuits brought on behalf of children who suffer actual harm.

A New Compliance Reality for Technology Companies

These laws mark a significant change in the online child-safety debate. Regulators are paying closer attention to how online products are designed, not just what appears on them.

As California continues to regulate how social media and AI products interact with children, companies should expect increased scrutiny of the features built into their platforms.

We’ll keep you updated as these new requirements take shape. Until next time, TCPAWorld!