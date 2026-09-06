NO HARM?: Tommy Bahama Claims Its Misleading Emails Caused Harm to a Consumer– The Court Disagreed
Monday, September 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

It always makes me chuckle when a defendant argues its conduct caused harm in order to stay in federal court.

That is precisely what retailer Tommy Bahama just did through its big law counsel– and it still lost.

In Haley v. Tommy Bahama Group, 2026 WL 2797982 (W.D. Wash. Sept. 18, 2026) a plaintiff filed sued against TBG alleging it sent emails with deceptive headings suggesting false urgency in connection with the sale of its products.

TBG removed the case to federal court but the federal judge overseeing the case wanted none of it. She asked the parties to prove the case gave rise to an Article III Case or Controversy– and when neither could she kicked the case back down to state court.

Breaking this down a bit– a federal court may only hear live cases or controversies under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has determined such Cs or Cs only exist where a statutory violation caused real life “concrete” harm.

This rule has massive ramifications in TCPA suits– calls and texts rarely cause such harm no matter what the newspapers say these days– but the issue in Haley is whether misleading subject lines may case such harm.

The Washington State CEMA and CPA make it illegal to send misleading emails, but was the Plaintiff actually harmed by Tommy Bahama’s allegedly false claims?

Ironically both Plaintiff AND Tommy Bahama argued that consumers actually do suffer harm from such emails.

What?

Yep.

TBG actually argued the email gave rise to Article III standing because, if it was false, it would have caused concrete harm.

Again this seems an absurd argument for a defendant to make–and it sort of is– but it just goes to show how badly retailers want to be in federal court on these claims and not in Washington state.

In the end, however, the court disagreed with BOTH parties and found the receipt of the email had not been shown to have actually caused any harm at all. It kicked the case back to state court.

Interesting, no?

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 