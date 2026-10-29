NO CHANGE: The W.D. Tex. Isn’t Budging–Text Messages Are Still Calls Under the TCPA’s DNC Rules in El Paso
Thursday, October 29, 2026
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As TCPAWorld readers know courts across the nation have been holding the TCPA’s DNC rules do not apply to SMS messages. This means if you are sued for sending unsolicited marketing text messages under the TCPA in many jurisdictions the suit may be subject to dismissal.

The nation’s courts have broken up to tribes on the issue, visualized on Troutman Amin, LLP’s famous heat map as red–courts that hold SMS are calls– and green– courts that hold SMS are not calls.

US map showing stat-by-state texting under TCPA decisions

It is little surprise to many that courts California and New York lean toward allowing litigation here– what else is new?– but an unlikely jurisdiction has been heavily in favor of permitting these TCPA lawsuits against businesses large and small…

Texas.

That trend continued yesterday with the decision in Feliciano v. Red McCombs 2026 WL 3232870 (W.D. Tex. Oct. 28, 2026).

There the court denied a car dealership’s motion for judgment on the pleadings concluding SMS are subject to the TCPA’s DNC rules.

The analysis was limited.

Essentially the court found other courts in the jurisdiction had previously ruled that way so it would to.

That’s it.

And so the tribalism continues.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this.

Chat soon.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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