NLRB Relinquishes Jurisdiction Over SpaceX, Abandoning Yearslong Legal Battle
Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On February 9, 2026, the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or the “Board”) dismissed its long-running unfair labor practice complaint against SpaceX that alleged SpaceX unlawfully terminated certain engineers. The Board’s dismissal letter states that the NLRB lacks jurisdiction over SpaceX, citing a recent opinion issued by the National Mediation Board (“NMB”).

Background

In 2024, the NLRB issued an administrative complaint on the unfair labor practice charges against SpaceX, alleging that eight employees were unlawfully discharged after circulating a company-wide open letter criticizing SpaceX’s CEO. As reported here and here, the Board’s complaint was the basis for SpaceX’s subsequent constitutional challenge, which asserted the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional because it limits the removal of Administrative Law Judges and Board Members and permits Board Members to exercise executive, legislative, and judicial power in the same administrative proceeding.

The Jurisdictional Argument and NMB Opinion

In addition to its constitutional arguments, SpaceX also argued that the NLRB lacked jurisdiction over it, claiming instead that SpaceX is more like the railroad and airline companies covered by the Railway Labor Act (“RLA”). RLA-covered employers fall under the jurisdiction of the NMB rather than the NLRB. The General Counsel of the NLRB under the prior administration rejected the argument; however, following her termination, the Acting General Counsel sought input from the NMB in April 2025.

On January 14, 2026, the NMB issued an opinion stating that SpaceX should be covered by the RLA because “space transport includes air travel.” Notably, the fired SpaceX engineers argued that SpaceX does not belong under the NMB because Congress never gave the agency jurisdiction over commercial space transportation, and because unlike airlines serving the general public, SpaceX offers rides only to “hand-picked customers.” These arguments were rejected by the NMB. Citing to that NMB determination, the NLRB regional director reasoned that it lacks jurisdiction over SpaceX and dismissed the pending unfair labor practice complaint.

Implications

The dismissal likely signals the end of SpaceX’s constitutional challenge to the NLRB in the Fifth Circuit; although, the NLRB still faces constitutional challenges in numerous other courts, including in the Third Circuit and Ninth Circuit. In August 2025, the Fifth Circuit affirmed preliminary injunctions halting the NLRB’s proceedings against SpaceX, holding that the NLRB’s removal protections for ALJs and Board Members were likely unconstitutional. However, the resolution of the challenge in the Fifth Circuit may temporarily resolve the circuit split concerning injunctions under the Norris-LaGuardia Act (as reported here). In the absence of a circuit split in these cases, the remaining constitutional challenges likely will not reach the Supreme Court until decided on the merits and appealed through the lower courts.

The NLRB’s decision to relinquish jurisdiction over SpaceX also raises questions about how non-traditional transportation companies may be categorized by federal agencies as technological and transportation industries continue to evolve.

As always, we will continue to update you on these NLRB developments.

Further contributions to this article by Andrew Landesman, Law Clerk.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

English Court of Appeal Clarifies High Threshold for Withholding Disclosure on Grounds of Foreign Regulatory Confidentiality
by: Dorothy Murray
Fourth Circuit Allows DEI-Related Executive Orders to Proceed
by: Evandro C Gigante , Guy Brenner
Proskauer Benefits Brief- Legal Insight on Compensation & Benefits [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Joshua S. Fox
FinReg- Monthly Update
by: John Verwey , Andrew Wingfield
Ninth Circuit’s FOIA Ruling Moves Toward Implementation in EEO‑1 Disclosure Case
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen
OFCCP Is Still Alive: Complaint Form Revisions, VEVRAA Recordkeeping Renewal, and FY2026 Funding
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen
NLRB Refrain From Overturning Biden-Era Precedent – For Now
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Daniel H. Dorson
Another “Nuclear” Verdict Against A California Employer — $52 Million!
by: Cooper Halpern , Anthony J Oncidi
Seventh Circuit Holds Asset Sale Does Not Require Exclusion of Contributions from Withdrawal Liability Calculation
by: Neil V. Shah , Sydney L. Juliano
Proposed Rules Issued on Recent NYC Earned Safe and Sick Time Act Amendments
by: Evandro C Gigante , Laura M. Fant
IRS Issues Updated Safe Harbor Rollover Notices
by: Roberta K Chevlowe , Jay E. Jensen
Denied - Full D.C. Circuit Declines to Review Former NLRB Member Wilcox’s Suit Challenging Her Termination
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
ISS and Glass Lewis Release Compensation-Related Updates For 2026 Proxy Season
by: Jesse T. Foley , David B. Teigman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 