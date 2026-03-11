NLRB and DOL Take Action on Joint Employer and Independent Contractor Rules [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Erin E. Schaefer and Jeffrey H. Ruzal provide insights on the NLRB and DOL regulations, examining what these developments mean for employers.
Key Takeaways
- NLRB Reinstates 2020 Joint Employer Rule: Under the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB’s) rule, a company is a joint employer only if it exercises substantial, direct, and immediate control over at least one of an employee’s key employment terms.
- Employer Liability Outlook: The risk of joint-employer liability is lower without direct involvement in core employment decisions.
- DOL Proposes New Independent Contractor Rule: The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) new proposal revives the 2021 standard, emphasizing economic realities and the actual practices of the parties rather than just the contractual agreements.
