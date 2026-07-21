NJ Gov: 6,000 Non-Citizens Registered to Vote. Registration Failure Demands Accountability—Not Political Spin.

New Jersey has disclosed a serious breakdown in its voter-registration system: approximately 6,600 people who expressly indicated that they were not United States citizens were nevertheless added to the State’s voter rolls. This development has come to light as part of a New Jersey noncitizen voter registration error that state officials are now working to address.

According to Governor Mikie Sherrill, the registrations resulted from a software error involving transactions at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission between June 2023 and June 2024. The affected applicants allegedly answered “no” when asked whether they were United States citizens, but the system registered them anyway.

This was not a minor clerical mistake. It was a substantial failure involving voter eligibility, government technology, vendor oversight, public transparency, and the integrity of New Jersey’s elections.

The public deserves a complete investigation—not partisan talking points, assumptions about the motives of every person involved, or an effort to minimize what occurred.

Approximately 6,600 Ineligible Registrations

United States citizenship is a fundamental qualification for voting in New Jersey. State law provides that a registered person is eligible to vote only when the person satisfies applicable requirements, including United States citizenship.

Yet, according to the Governor, approximately 6,600 people who identified themselves as noncitizens were added to the voter rolls. The Governor described the registrations as having occurred “through no fault” of those individuals because they had answered the citizenship question correctly.

That explanation may be accurate as to the initial registrations. If a person truthfully stated that he or she was not a citizen and the State’s software nevertheless created a registration, it would be unreasonable to treat the mere existence of that registration as proof of fraud.

But that does not end the inquiry.

Registration and voting are different acts. A person may be registered without knowing it. Conversely, a person who later receives election materials, completes a ballot, signs a voter certification, or appears at a polling location may encounter additional information indicating that voting is restricted to eligible citizens.

The facts surrounding each person who actually voted must therefore be investigated individually.

Fewer Than 400 Reportedly Voted

The Governor’s preliminary analysis found that fewer than 400 people who were newly registered because of the software failure subsequently voted. According to the announcement, the affected voters were registered as Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters and were geographically dispersed throughout New Jersey.

That number is substantially smaller than 6,600, but it is not insignificant.

Every unlawful vote damages public confidence, regardless of whether it changes the outcome of an election. Election integrity is not measured solely by whether an error was large enough to alter a statewide result.

The government has an obligation to ensure that only qualified voters are registered and that only lawful ballots are counted.

At the same time, the State should not presume that every one of the fewer than 400 voters knowingly violated the law. Relevant questions include:

Did the person understand that only United States citizens could vote?

Did the person receive a registration card or sample ballot?

Did the person affirm citizenship on any subsequent document?

Was the person assisted in completing the ballot?

Did the person misunderstand his or her citizenship status?

What warnings or certifications appeared on the voting materials?

Did the person vote in a federal, state, local, primary, or general election?

Did any government employee incorrectly advise the person that registration meant eligibility?

Federal immigration law may also render a noncitizen inadmissible or deportable for voting in violation of a lawful restriction limiting voting to citizens. The statutes contain narrow exceptions, including certain circumstances in which a person reasonably believed that he or she was a citizen and had citizen parents.

Those questions may distinguish an innocent government-created registration from a knowing and unlawful vote.

Government Error Does Not Automatically Excuse Unlawful Voting

Federal law generally prohibits a noncitizen from voting in an election held wholly or partly to select federal officials, subject to limited statutory exceptions. See 18 U.S.C. § 611.

A software error may explain how an individual became registered. It does not necessarily explain why that person later cast a ballot.

Anyone who knowingly voted despite understanding that he or she was not a citizen and was not legally eligible should be subject to an appropriate investigation. The State’s technological failure cannot become a blanket defense for intentional misconduct.

Likewise, the government should not charge or penalize individuals merely because their names appeared on a registration list generated through the State’s admitted error. Evidence, intent, knowledge, representations, and the specific circumstances of each vote matter.

A credible investigation must recognize both principles.

The State’s Failure Was Preventable

The software error reportedly continued from June 2023 through June 2024. According to Governor Sherrill, the failure occurred during the prior administration, and she learned of it shortly before issuing her July 21, 2026 statement. She has ordered an investigation, directed the removal of erroneously registered individuals, and initiated the replacement of the vendor responsible for administering the system. (NJ.gov)

Those steps are necessary, but they raise additional questions:

When did the vendor first learn of the defect?

When did MVC officials learn of it?

Were election officials notified?

Why did the software disregard an express “no” answer to the citizenship question?

Were required eligibility checks ever conducted?

Did any state employee or contractor conceal or fail to report the problem?

Were federal, state, or local elections affected?

Were any of the ballots cast by ineligible individuals counted?

Has the same error affected other periods not yet examined?

What did the State pay the vendor responsible for the defective system?

The investigation should not be limited to correcting voter records. It should determine who designed, tested, approved, supervised, and maintained the software—and why the defect was not identified sooner.

Partisan Attacks Should Not Replace Answers

Governor Sherrill’s statement also attacked President Donald Trump and accused his administration of weaponizing election issues for political advantage.

Whatever one’s opinion of President Trump, that political attack does not answer the central questions confronting New Jersey.

A state-controlled system registered thousands of admittedly ineligible individuals. Some of those individuals reportedly voted. The error continued for approximately one year and was not publicly disclosed until July 2026.

Those facts deserve examination on their own merits.

New Jersey officials should not use criticism of national political figures to distract from failures within the State’s own government. Election integrity cannot be treated as a legitimate concern only when raised by one political party and as a conspiracy theory when raised by another.

The public should be able to demand accurate voter rolls without being accused of hostility toward immigrants. It should also be possible to insist upon due process and individualized evidence without minimizing the seriousness of unlawful voting.

What New Jersey Should Do Next

The State should release a comprehensive public report identifying:

The precise cause of the software error; The identity and contractual responsibilities of the vendor; The dates on which officials first learned of the problem; The elections in which affected individuals voted; The number of ballots cast and counted; The procedures used to remove erroneous registrations; Whether any person falsely claimed citizenship after the initial MVC transaction; Whether any criminal or civil referrals were made; The measures being implemented to prevent recurrence; and The cost to taxpayers of correcting the failure.

The State should also notify every affected individual in writing. That notice should state whether the person was merely registered, whether voting history is associated with the record, when the registration was removed, and whether the State’s records confirm that the individual answered “no” to the citizenship question.

Such documentation would protect innocent individuals while preserving the government’s ability to investigate those who may have knowingly violated the law.

The Bottom Line

New Jersey’s disclosure presents two separate issues that should not be confused.

First, the State apparently registered thousands of noncitizens despite their truthful statements that they were not citizens. That represents a major failure of government administration and vendor oversight.

Second, fewer than 400 affected individuals reportedly cast ballots. Those cases require an impartial examination of the evidence. Some voters may have acted unknowingly or relied on erroneous government information. Others may have understood that they were ineligible and voted anyway.

Neither blanket condemnation nor blanket exoneration is appropriate.

New Jersey must protect eligible voters, maintain accurate voter rolls, investigate potentially unlawful votes, treat affected individuals fairly, and hold the officials and contractors responsible for this failure accountable. Anything less will further weaken public trust in the State’s election system.

This version adopts a firmer, nonpartisan election-integrity position while preserving the legal distinction between an accidental registration and a knowing unlawful vote.