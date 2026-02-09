Ninth Circuit’s FOIA Ruling Moves Toward Implementation in EEO‑1 Disclosure Case
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On February 5, 2026, the parties in Center for Investigative Reporting v. U.S. Department of Labor jointly asked the United States District Court for the Northern District of California to lift the temporary stay that has halted disclosure of certain federal contractors’ EEO-1 Type 2 reports.  Accordingly, the legal case appears to be effectively over and disclosure is imminent. The parties’ request seeks to lift the stay as of February 9, 2026, so that the Department of Labor (“DOL”) can begin releases on a set timetable.

Contractors who submitted challenges to the disclosure of their EEO-1 data should be prepared that their data will be disclosed to the Center for Investigative Reporting as early as February 9, 2026.  Further, if past practice is any indication, the information will also be posted on the DOL’s website and available to the public.

Background

In July 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court’s order requiring disclosure of certain federal contractor EEO-1 Type 2 reports under the Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”), concluding that the reports do not contain “commercial” information within the meaning of FOIA Exemption 4. The Ninth Circuit’s ruling followed a December 22, 2023 district court decision directing disclosure after rejecting Exemption 4 and Trade Secrets Act objections. As a result of the February 15, 2024 DOL appeal, the district court temporarily stayed the release of the Reports. Although the Ninth Circuit’s July 2025 ruling resolved a key legal question, the litigation continued in the district court over implementation and other outstanding issues.

Timeline for Disclosures and Remaining Issues

The parties’ February 5, 2026 stipulation asks the district court to lift the temporary stay effective February 9, 2026, and to authorize the DOL to roll out disclosures in phases. Under the contemplated schedule, DOL would first release bellwether objectors’ EEO-1 data and provide notice to non-bellwether contractors on February 11, 2026, with publication of non-bellwether data on February 25, 2026.

Even if these disclosures move forward, the court still must address two remaining issues, including whether EEO-1 reports for 621 entities that OFCCP concluded were not federal contractors during the relevant period were properly withheld and the allocation of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Federal contractors should anticipate that DOL will proceed with releasing withheld EEO-1 Type 2 data consistent with the FOIA judgment, likely via publication on OFCCP’s FOIA Library as has been done with regard to non-objecting contractors’ data.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

NLRB Refrain From Overturning Biden-Era Precedent – For Now
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Daniel H. Dorson
Another “Nuclear” Verdict Against A California Employer — $52 Million!
by: Cooper Halpern , Anthony J Oncidi
Seventh Circuit Holds Asset Sale Does Not Require Exclusion of Contributions from Withdrawal Liability Calculation
by: Neil V. Shah , Sydney L. Juliano
Proposed Rules Issued on Recent NYC Earned Safe and Sick Time Act Amendments
by: Evandro C Gigante , Laura M. Fant
IRS Issues Updated Safe Harbor Rollover Notices
by: Roberta K Chevlowe , Jay E. Jensen
Denied - Full D.C. Circuit Declines to Review Former NLRB Member Wilcox’s Suit Challenging Her Termination
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
ISS and Glass Lewis Release Compensation-Related Updates For 2026 Proxy Season
by: Jesse T. Foley , David B. Teigman
Expanded Protections for New York City Contracted Delivery Workers Take Effect
by: Allan S Bloom , Laura M. Fant
Fifth Circuit in Sirius Solutions Reverses Tax Court and Exempts Limited Partners from Self-Employment Tax
by: Richard M. Corn , Robert A. Friedman
Sign‑On Bonuses to Employees- OIG Warns of Heightened Risk
by: G. Patrick Regan , Matthew J. Westbrook
Proskauer Benefits Brief Episode 53: Legal Insight on Compensation & Benefits [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Anthony S Cacace
Hotel La Tour Supreme Court Ruling- Final Confirmation on VAT Recovery for Share Sale Adviser Fees
by: Robert Gaut , Richard Miller
Employer Waived Arbitration by Litigating in Court for More Than Four Years
by: Anthony J Oncidi

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 