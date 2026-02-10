Ninth Circuit Ruling Sets the Stage for the Release of Thousands of EEO-1 Reports
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Over two years ago, the Northern District of California issued an order requiring the OFCCP to disclose EEO-1 Type 2 reports to the Center for Investigative Reporting (“CIR”) over the objections of thousands of employers, as previously reported. In the interim, OFCCP did not release the reports for those employers who had objected as they appealed the District Court’s decision to the Ninth Circuit.

In 2025, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the District Court’s decision that the EEO-1 reports did not contain “commercial” information that would be protected from disclosure pursuant to an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”). The case remains pending in the District Court with other issues to be resolved.

However, the Ninth Circuit’s decision became final after the OFCCP chose not to seek rehearing of the issue – and the parties filed a stipulated proposal with the District Court regarding the end of the stay of the release of the reports. The District Court granted the stipulation on February 9, 2026, which will allow for the release of the reports from 2016-2020.

The District Court has now ordered the following by February 11, 2026:

  • OFCCP shall release the reports of five “bellwether” objecting contractors which were considered in making the determination of whether the reports contained “commercial information.”
  • OFCCP shall provide notice to the additional 4,500+ objecting contractors that their reports will be released on February 25, 2026.

Contact your Polsinelli attorney for further guidance regarding the release of the reports, the potential effect of the release on your organization, and other government contractor matters.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Polsinelli PC

OIG’s New Medicare Advantage Program Compliance Guidance: What Providers Need to Know
by: Benjamin Wallfisch , Ronke Fabayo
FTC Emphasizes Case-By-Case Approach in Workshop on Noncompete Agreements
by: Matthew E. Kapsak , Arindam Kar
Mandatory Provider-Based Attestations Make a Comeback
by: Colleen M. Faddick , Sarah R. Kocher
DOJ Challenges Minnesota’s Affirmative Action Hiring Program
by: Erin D. Schilling , William (Liam) Whitaker
Utah Approves AI for Prescription Refill Process as States Test AI Governance Models
by: Romaine C. Marshall , Matt A. Todd
As States Expand Notice Requirements, Updated HSR Thresholds Remain Paramount
by: Carleton E. Plourde , Matthew C. Hans
Are Brand Ambassadors Really Independent Contractors?
by: Tina Tellado , Mary T. Vu
California Refines Pay Transparency Requirements for Employers
by: Lindsay L. Ryan , Michael Malone
FCA Recoveries Hit $6.8 Billion as Courts Question the Future of the Qui Tam Authority
by: Kevin M. Coffey , Dayna C. Staron
Trump Accounts – Jump-Starting the Next Generation
by: Cory Thomas , Sarah Bhagwandin
FY2026 NDAA- A Commercial Reset for Defense Contracting
by: Erin L. Felix , Eyasu Yirdaw
Sixth Circuit Holds the Line on FCA Qui Tam Challenges as Eleventh Circuit Looms
by: Ellen H. Persons , Alexandra A. Beato
OIG Reels in the Employment Safe Harbor: Recent Advisory Opinion Signals Risks for Sign-On Bonuses in Home Care
by: Erin E. Burns , Benjamin Wallfisch

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 