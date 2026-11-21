On Nov. 10, 2026, the Ninth Circuit issued a significant decision in Holland-Thielen, et al. v. SpaceX, weighing in on when the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (EFAA) prevents enforcement of an arbitration agreement. In its decision, a divided panel affirmed the denial of SpaceX’s Motion to Compel Arbitration. The majority held that the EFAA does not require a plaintiff to plead facts sufficient to state a sexual harassment claim under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6) before invoking the EFAA to avoid arbitration.

That holding conflicts with the approach described in our September post, “Labels Are Not Enough: Why Calling It Sexual Harassment May Not Be Enough to Defeat Arbitration,” which discussed a Northern District of California decision requiring a plausible sexual harassment claim capable of surviving a Rule 12(b)(6) challenge to invoke the EFAA. Holland-Thielen undoes the plausibility test that some courts applied in the Ninth Circuit.

Background: Former SpaceX Employees Invoke the EFAA to Avoid Arbitration

Eight former SpaceX employees alleged that sexualized and discriminatory conduct was commonplace at the company. Their complaint cited sexually explicit and demeaning online posts by SpaceX’s founder, Elon Musk, which they alleged were widely shared among employees and permeated the workplace. The employees circulated an open letter to management criticizing the work environment and identifying Musk’s online posts as sexual harassment. SpaceX terminated them, citing their involvement in the letter.

The employees sued under California law, asserting claims that included sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. SpaceX moved to compel arbitration, arguing that the EFAA did not apply because the harassment allegations did not meet the federal pleading standard. The Ninth Circuit rejected that argument.

The Ninth Circuit’s Interpretation of ‘Alleged’ Under the EFAA

The EFAA defines a “sexual harassment dispute” as “a dispute relating to conduct that is alleged to constitute sexual harassment” under applicable federal, tribal, or state law. 9 U.S.C. § 401(4). The majority read “alleged” in what it characterized as its ordinary sense: asserted as true, though not yet proven.

Under that reading, courts deciding whether the EFAA applies should not assess whether the alleged conduct would ultimately establish a sexual harassment claim or whether the claim would survive a motion to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(6). Instead, the inquiry is whether the complaint describes conduct asserted to be a basis for a sexual harassment claim.

The majority emphasized that ordinary pleading rules still apply to the underlying claims. In other words, a defendant may move to dismiss a legally insufficient claim. But, in the majority’s view, the possibility that a claim may later be dismissed does not require sending the case to arbitration before that claim is tested.

The dissent, by Judge Tung, would have required a different inquiry: whether the facts alleged, assumed true, would amount to sexual harassment under applicable law. It warned that the majority’s approach may let a plaintiff avoid arbitration through a mistaken legal characterization.

Arbitration Exception Applies to the Entire Case, Including Retaliation Claims

The majority also held that the employees’ retaliation claims might remain in court under the EFAA as well. Since they alleged that SpaceX fired them for opposing conduct they asserted was sexual harassment, that connection satisfied the EFAA’s requirement that a case “relate[]” to a sexual harassment dispute.

Applying its earlier decision in Ding v. Structure Therapeutics, Inc., the court concluded that the EFAA applied to each employee’s entire case — not only to any harassment-related claims.

The majority did not decide whether the separate language in Section 402(a) of the EFAA —requiring a person to be “alleging conduct constituting” a sexual harassment dispute —independently imposes a pleading standard requirement. It concluded that the employees’ retaliation allegations would satisfy even SpaceX’s proposed federal pleading standard.